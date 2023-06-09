This Week in Seattle Food News: A Colorful Cafe Opens in SoDo, Black Coffee Northwest Plans a Central District Location, and Kenji Wins a James Beard Award

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Lula Coffee Co.

Cutters Point Coffee Co. alum Taylor Platt's Barbie-core West Seattle coffee shop Lula Coffee Co. , which opened in 2020, hosted the grand opening of its SoDo location last weekend. Beverages boast names like "B*tch Better Have My Matcha" and "Oh She Rich Rich," while the food menu features breakfast sandwiches, panini, wraps, bagels, and pastries.

SoDo

Pickup, delivery, dine-in, drive-thru

FUTURE OPENINGS

Black Coffee Northwest

Shoreline's community-focused, Black-owned cafe and nonprofit "grounded in excellence" is set to open an outpost in a corner of 23rd and Jackson formerly occupied by Starbucks, which closed its cafe there along with several other Seattle locations last year after deeming them overly prone to crime and safety concerns. (Many workers suspected the gigantic international chain of union-busting.)

Central District



OOLA Capitol Hill

The local distillery OOLA, which departed its original Capitol Hill home for Georgetown in 2020, plans to make a triumphant return to its original neighborhood this summer. Although its production facility will remain in Georgetown, the business hopes to open a restaurant, cocktail bar, and bottle shop in the former Marjorie space on July 15.

Capitol Hill



T&T Supermarket

Uwajimaya is getting some competition: Canada's Asian supermarket chain T&T plans to open its first U.S. location in the Marketplace at Factoria shopping center in Bellevue, and at 76,000 square feet, it'll be the largest Asian grocer in Washington. You'll have to wait a while for it to open, though: The store isn't set to open until summer 2024.

Bellevue

OTHER FOOD NEWS

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

Grand Opening: Sam Choy's Redmond

James Beard Award-winning celebrity chef and "godfather of poke" Sam Choy will debut his first restaurant on the Eastside. Meet the man himself, check out a poke demonstration, and savor sweet treats from dessert pop-ups. Plus, enter to win raffle prizes like Mariners tickets, gift cards, and more.

Sam Choy's Poke, Redmond, 11 am-4 pm

Brewology

What if your sixth-grade museum field trip grew up to be the boozy evening of your grown-up dreams? Such is the premise behind this geeked-out craft beer fest, where you’re invited to imbibe 10 three-ounce samples from breweries and cideries and learn the science behind your favorite beverages. Talk to the brewmasters to get the scoop on their processes, take a toasty trip through the Science Center, and participate in hoppy hands-on activities and demonstrations that would make Bill Nye proud.

Pacific Science Center, 7-10 pm

Laina's Ice Cream Social

The small-batch, family-owned neighborhood ice cream shop Laina's Ice Cream is run out of the Stonehouse Cafe and offers unique flavors such as sweet corn and lilikoi. Throughout the spring and summer, they'll make the most of the warm weather with ice cream socials, featuring discounted pints, limited-time flavors, scoops, and floats.

The Stonehouse Cafe, 1-3 pm

SUNDAY, JUNE 11

A Very Queer Basement Bazaar

Can we interest you in an evening of scarfing down juicy dumplings while sipping cocktails and mingling with cool artists? We thought so. This Belltown night market located in the Belltown Yacht Club basement aims to put the "bizarre" in "bazaar" with an all-new lineup of local creators and vendors, hawking everything from stained glass to jewelry and hand-crocheted blankets to ceramic fruit. You'll also get a chance to win raffle prizes.

Belltown Yacht Club/Screwdriver Bar, 5-10 pm

JUNE 12-18

Margarita Week U.S.

The volunteer-operated event formerly known as Portland Margarita Week has blossomed into a multi-city affair with a presence in Portland, Seattle, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh. Gulp down frosty, limey, salt-rimmed elixirs from various locally owned bars and restaurants for a good cause—four dollars from each margarita sold will be donated to the nonprofit organization El Patojismo in order to assist them in building a new hospitality school outside of Antigua, Guatemala, and sponsors (El Jimador, Patron, Cazadores, Grand Marnier, Ilegal Mezcal, and Herradura) will match each donation.

Various locations

TUESDAY, JUNE 13

Hetty McKinnon: Tenderheart

I love Australian food writer Hetty McKinnon's cooking ethos. McKinnon got her start with her project Arthur Street Kitchen, where she would deliver salads via bicycle, and has a knack for creating thoughtful vegetarian recipes that don't feel like a consolation prize, thanks to thoughtful touches and creative twists. In her latest release, Tenderheart, McKinnon celebrates both her love of vegetables and her Chinese Australian identity by paying homage to her immigrant father, the person who first introduced her to the glory of fresh produce. The fresh, comforting recipes include miso mushroom ragu with baked polenta, broccoli wontons with umami crisp, crispy potato tacos, carrot and vermicelli buns, and more. She'll be joined in conversation by local author Aran Goyoaga and will sign books after the talk.

Book Larder, 6:30-8 pm

SPECIALS

Frankie & Jo's

The plant-based ice cream shop's June lineup includes Vanilla Caramel Cone (a vanilla base with chocolate-covered waffle cone pieces and ribbons of coconut caramel), Mango Sorbet Swirl (a frosty mango sorbet with swirls of vanilla), and Blue Star Coffee (a flavor made in collaboration with the Twisp-based small-batch artisan coffee roaster Blue Star, using their Highway 20 house blend and a hint of cocoa).

Ballard, Capitol Hill, University Village

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Li'l Woody's

The fast food joint's weekly burger special is the "For the Gouda the Whole," featuring a Royal Ranch grass-fed beef patty, Gouda cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, mustard, mayo, and ketchup. One dollar from each burger will be donated to the local nonprofit Technology Access Foundation, which works with school districts, educators, and organizations to support students and teachers of color in STEM and beyond.

Ballard, Capitol Hill, White Center

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Spice Waala

This Indian street food restaurant is swirling up a limited-time lychee soft serve flavor for the month of June.

Ballard, Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in