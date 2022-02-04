This Week in Seattle Food News: A Cookie Bakery Opens in Madrona, Taiyaki Comes to Uwajimaya, and A Pinball Arcade Is Headed to Capitol Hill

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

BeanFish

This popular taiyaki food truck, which claims to be the first taiyaki food truck in the country and was spotlighted on the Cooking Channel show Food Truck Nation, soft-opened its new stand inside Uwajimaya on Tuesday. Flavors range from sweet, like the "I Love You So Matcha" (vanilla custard with organic matcha) and the "Harajuku Chic" (Fruity Pebbles with a jumbo marshmallow and a side of sweetened condensed milk), to the savory, like the "Domo Arigatou, Mr. Roberto" (chorizo, green peppers, caramelized onions, Tillamook pepper jack, and tortilla chips) and the "Ramen Heads" (Japanese curry with shrimp and ramen noodles).

Chinatown-International District

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Bigfoot Long's

Proudly serving "Seattle's longest weiners," this Bigfoot-themed foot-long hot dog pop-up from chef Geofrey Redd (previously of Jones Brothers & Co. , Rider , and Frankie & Jo's) recently launched a temporary residency inside Alki Beach Pub & Eatery . Hot dog options include a basic footlong, the "Seattle Sasquatch" (a Seattle dog with a Tall Grass Bakery brioche bun, thyme caramelized onions, farmers cheese, and jalapeño relish), the "Long Parm of the Law" (crispy chicken tenders, marinara, chives, and a "parm mountain"), and the "Italian Chili Cheese" (bolognese, a grilled garlic bread bun, chives, and another parm mountain). The menu also features "Bigfoot's fingers" (chicken fingers), totchos, and a selection of poutine, like the "Spudgetti Special" (French fries, bolognese, crumbled parm, and chives). Like the mysterious cryptid it's named for, the pop-up is elusive—it'll only be at the pub through February 13, so catch it before it's gone.

West Seattle

Pickup, dine-in



Cafe 79 Vietnamese Kitchen

This Vietnamese street food-inspired spot opened in Kirkland towards the end of January, serving spring rolls, fish sauce wings, dumplings, bành mí, pho, vermicelli noodles, chicken rice, Vietnamese pancakes, bún bò Huế, bò né Nha Trang (steak and eggs), barbecue garlic shrimp, and more. The titular 79 comes from the license plate prefix of Khánh Hòa region of South-Central Vietnam, where the owners are from.

Kirkland

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Cookies with Tiffany

Baker Tiffany Lewis of the online business Cookies with Tiffany opens this small-batch bakery in Madrona today, with a bold mission to "take average, lackluster, and ordinary out of the cookie landscape." Choose from varieties such as toffee, chocolate chip, s'mores, "celebration" (funfetti), molasses, oatmeal raisin, snickerdoodle, peanut butter, and "party animal" (animal cracker).

Madrona

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Vivienne's Bistro

This sleek Asian bistro soft-opens in the former Islander space in downtown Mercer Island tomorrow. Chef Danna Hwang's menu showcases Cantonese, Vietnamese, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese-American influences and includes char siu, kalbi short ribs, deep-fried oysters, spicy pork wontons, roast duck, and pork belly with pickled mustard greens.

Mercer Island

Pickup, dine-in

FUTURE OPENINGS

Time Warp

This Capitol Hill pinball arcade bar is set to open inside the Jack Apartments building in late March or April.

Capitol Hill

OTHER NEWS

Bateau and Boat Bar closed temporarily over payroll error

Earlier this week, the Renee Erickson restaurants Bateau and Boat Bar closed temporarily after a switch to a new payroll system caused employees to be mistakenly overpaid for tips. Sea Creatures restaurant group co-founder Jeremy Price told Capitol Hill Seattle that after the group asked employees to return the overpayment, things "blew up from there." (Bateau attributed the closure to a "staffing shortage" on Instagram last week.) The restaurants reopened for service on Thursday night.



Lynnwood bar promotes discount for guests with positive COVID tests

The pirate-themed Lynnwood bar Vessel Taphouse sparked outrage this week after making a now-deleted Facebook post that invited guests to "Come see the show, maybe catch the virus, or just stay home and whine. Tickets 10 bucks or 6 with proof of Omicron positive test!" According to owner Steve Hartley, the employee responsible for the post has been let go.



Local chef wins Chopped: Casino Royale

Kaleena Bliss, the executive chef at the downtown restaurant Conversation , took home $40,000 after winning the finale of the Chopped: Casino Royale competition, which allows competitors to roll dice for a chance to switch up their basket ingredients, on Tuesday.

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

Grasslands Barbecue Pop-Up at Holy Mountain Brewing

The barbecue pop-up Grasslands Barbecue, which used to operate under the name Bootleg Barbecue in Seattle and now runs a food truck in Hood River, Oregon, will return to Seattle for the first time since moving out of the state. Bonus: They'll release their new beer brewed in collaboration with Holy Mountain.

Holy Mountain Brewing, Friday, 12-4 pm



Belgian Fest

Sate your affinity for Belgian-style beers by tasting an array of Tripels, Dubbels, Saisons, Wits, Abbeys, Lambics, and Kettle Sours.

Fisher Pavilion, Saturday, 2-5 pm

El Mercadito First Saturday Indoor Market

Browse art, food, music, and handmade goods from vendors such as Grayseas Pies, GreenLake Mushrooms, The Apply Guy, and more.

South Park, Saturday, 11 am-4 pm

Halcyon Lunar New Year Celebration

Celebrate in water tiger style with baozi and Halcyon Brewing Company's Hawaiian Honey Lager made in collaboration with Lucky Envelope Brewing.

Halcyon Brewing Company, Saturday, 12 pm

Lunar New Year Celebration

Sibling chefs Trinh and Thai Nguyen's acclaimed Bainbridge Island restaurant will host a traditional lion dance and hand out lucky red envelopes.

Ba Sa, Sunday, 1:30 pm

Virtual Author Talk: Nom Nom Paleo Let's Go with Michelle Tam & Henry Fong

Michelle Tam and Henry Fong, the James Beard-nominated team behind the wildly popular website and cooking app Nom Nom Paleo, will discuss their latest cookbook, which contains recipes for dishes like Cantonese roast duck, chili crisp, bacon cheeseburger casserole, chicken karaage, Instant Pot balsamic beef stew, and cream puffs.

Online, Monday, 5-6 pm

Pun Intended Punslam 7th Anniversary

In 2017, Rich Smith wrote this about this monthly event at Peddler Brewing: "Puns are the highest and lowest form of humor: They somehow refresh the materiality of language, reminding you that a word is a figure, a thing that can be looked at from several different angles. So whoever wins the pun competition Pundamonium, hosted by Forest E.I. Ember, will likely be one of Seattle’s great crafters of language, both in a Renaissance fair kind of way but also in a literary genius kind of way. The contestants will be chosen from the audience on a first-come, first-served basis, so the title could go to anyone." Peddler is, sadly, packing up and leaving Seattle, so this is your last chance to catch the pun slam at the brewery. Don't miss it.

Peddler Brewing Company, Wednesday, 6:30-9:30 pm

Field to Table

The popular open-air Lumen Field pop-up, billing itself as "the first-ever dining series on a professional sports field," returns this month. Some of Seattle's most in-demand chefs, including Melissa Miranda of Musang, Kristi Brown of Communion, and Maximillian Petty of Eden Hill, will cook up menus for the event.

Lumen Field, through February 20

SPECIALS

Frankie & Jo's

The plant-based creamery's trio of February flavors include "Spiritual Strawberry" (a flavor made in collaboration with the well-known wellness brand Moon Juice, featuring strawberry ice cream sweetened with dates, maple syrup, and coconut sugar and studded with "Moon Juice Spirit Dust®" dark chocolate-covered strawberries), "Dream State" (a pistachio ice cream with salty pistachio-almond fudge), and "Molten Chocolate Cake" (a popular returning flavor inspired by the signature offering at Hot Cakes, with salty chocolate ice cream, magic shell ribbons, rose chocolate sauce, and pieces of molten chocolate cake).

Ballard, Capitol Hill, University District

Pickup, delivery



Milk Drunk

Homer 's fried chicken and soft-serve spinoff debuted two new seasonal flavors this week: chai honey and vegan strawberry.

Beacon Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in