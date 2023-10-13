This Week in Seattle Food News: A Donburi Spot Opens, Lady Jaye Debuts a Bakery, and Cycle Dogs Says Goodbye

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Kilig

Acclaimed Musang chef Melissa Miranda opened Kilig, her highly anticipated "panciteria and bulalohan," in Chinatown-International District on Tuesday. The casual spot specializes in wok-fried pancit noodles and bulalo (a Filipino beef shank soup). Gluten-free and vegan options (cornstarch-based noodles and mushroom bulalo) are also available, and drinks like Filipino beer, lychee martinis, and creamsicle mocktails complement the cozy dishes.

Chinatown-International District

Pickup, dine-in



Little Jaye Cafe and Bakery

The West Seattle restaurant and smokehouse Lady Jaye , known for its standout barbecue, launched this cafe and bakery spinoff in South Park last Thursday, October 5. The spot serves nostalgic baked goods like cookies, oversized Rice Krispies treats, and shokupan doughnuts, as well as meaty sandwiches like chopped cheeses and the "smashwich" (a smashed house sausage patty, crispy hash brown, fried egg, and American cheese on a roll). I've got an eye on the monster cookie, loaded with M&M's, chocolate, Butterfingers, oats, and Reese's peanut butter cups.

South Park

Pickup, dine-in



Minato

The team behind Kokkaku and Issian debuted this new restaurant slinging donburi bowls and "sushi sundaes" (sushi-like ingredients heaped in a cup) yesterday. The business is currently only open for takeout, with delivery coming soon.

Wallingford

Pickup



Serious Pie Ballard

According to a press release, the Ballard location of Tom Douglas's pizzeria Serious Pie opened for indoor dining yesterday. The spot now has a liquor license and serves beer, wine, and cocktails.

Ballard

Pickup, dine-in



Shake Shack

The burger behemoth, which operates locations in South Lake Union, University Village, Kirkland, and Lynnwood, unveiled a new location in Westfield Southcenter on October 2, according to a press release.

Tukwila

Pickup, dine-in

CLOSURES

Cycle Dogs

Keaton Tucker, who owns the vegan fast food haven Cycle Dogs along with his wife Becky, announced on Instagram yesterday that the business will close permanently on October 31, writing, "I came up short, guys. It’s a good little business, but I couldn’t work efficiently enough to save it (even though sales are way up and climbing)."

Ballard



Two Beers Brewing

The craft brewery Two Beers Brewing announced yesterday that it will cease production permanently, citing "increasing materials costs, increasing competition, and declining market share for craft beer." The business plans to move staff over to its sister company Seattle Cider Co., which will remain open.

Industrial District

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

The Stranger's Pizza Week 2023

Calling all enthusiasts/lovers/connoisseurs/purveyors of pizza: From October 9–15, The Stranger is bringing you #strangerpizzaweek, along with our partners at Slane Irish Whiskey! Some of Seattle's finest pizza purveyors will be slinging specialty 'zas crafted just for this week at $4 a slice or $20 for whole pies.

Various locations

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14

Soup Club: In Person

I gotta focus, I'm shifting into soup mode. Cookbook author and "soup lady" Caroline Wright, who received a terminal brain cancer diagnosis in 2017, will set up in front of Book Larder and sling cozy, soul-soothing goodness inspired by her cookbook, Soup Club. (She's also currently running a Kickstarter campaign for the follow-up, Seconds: More Plant-Based, No-Broth Soup and Stew Recipes from One Soup Cook to Another, which will be printed at the local woman-owned print shop Girlie Press and stocked exclusively at Book Larder.) All proceeds benefit the National Brain Tumor Society, the largest nonprofit organization in the country dedicated to the brain tumor community.

Book Larder, 11 am-2 pm

Yérm Doughouse Pop-Up

Named for a Thai word that means "oozy" or "lava," the Bellevue-based pop-up Yérm Doughouse specializes in what they call "Seattle's first fusion lava pía mochi," a sensory delight of a treat that combines the Vietnamese pastry pía with chewy mochi and satisfyingly gooey fillings. Enjoy this unique Gusher-like delicacy alongside frothy Vietnamese coffee drinks at the cafe Hello Em.

Hello Em, 10 am until sold out

4th Annual Rocktoberfest

Celebrate fall with 18 beers and six ciders, local harvest beer, fresh-hop ales, and imported German Bier! At this music-meets-Oktoberfest, you'll find a variety beers and ciders from McMenamins and guests, food specials and live music.

Spanish Ballroom, 1-10 pm



SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Bacon Eggs & Kegs

This festival revolves around the combination of savory, gut-busting breakfast foods and heady booze. Day drinking is encouraged with more than 70 craft beers, ciders, and seltzers, plus mimosas, boozy root-beer floats, Irish coffee, and a 30-foot Bloody Mary bar with dozens upon dozens of toppings (including tater tots, mozzarella sticks, jalapeño poppers, veggies, herbs, pickles, puffed Cheetos, bacon, and pork rinds). You're probably going to want to clear your schedule for that requisite post-brunch nap.

11 am-3 pm

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 18

In Person Author Talk: Robert Simonson, The Encyclopedia of Cocktails

Ever been curious about what goes into your favorite potent potables? James Beard Award–nominated author and New York Times cocktail and spirits writer Robert Simonson is here to school you in all things boozy with his new tome, The Encyclopedia of Cocktails, which dispenses libation lore alongside over 100 drink recipes. Pick up a copy for your bar cart at this event, where Simonson will be joined by Imbibe Editor-in-Chief Paul Clarke.

Book Larder, 6:30–8 pm



Rachel's At Night

Bagels in the morning, bagels in the evening, bagels at suppertime...when bagels (and burritos!) are on this Ballard joint's new nocturnal menu, you can have them anytime! For the month of October, Rachel's Bagels & Burritos will open each Wednesday night, serving spent grain pretzel pizza bagels and tortilla-wrapped delights stuffed with beans, rice, cheese, cabbage, spicy lime shallots, sour cream, and your choice of filling, with options ranging from braised brisket to smoked chicken and kimchi. If you're craving a cozy night in, simply pick up one of their DIY nacho kits and a can or two of Elliott Bay Brewing's Fresh Hop IPA and call it a day.

Rachel's Bagels & Burritos, 5-8 pm

THROUGH OCTOBER 31

Haunted Soiree: A Macabre Cocktail Party

This eerie immersive theatrical party revolves around the Rasputin-inspired tale of Doctors Natalia and Grigor Volkov, who wind up dead along with all their patients at their psychiatric facility after Natalia's death during childbirth. Guests are encouraged to don their most dramatic finery, be it Halloween costumes, cocktail chic, or period-accurate outfits. The night includes themed miniature craft cocktails, live music, secret games, and roaming ghosts just dying to tell you their secrets. The experience is a bit of a choose-your-own adventure; you can delve into the story or you can simply enjoy drinks and entertainment with your friends (magic tricks and burlesque were top quality). There's a haunted house-esque walkthrough (we heard screams so we avoided it), a Ouija board to chat with, and even a mystic who might pull you into a backroom for a tarot reading if your vibes are right. SHANNON LUBETICH

DAR Rainier Chapter House

THROUGH NOVEMBER 4

Black Lagoon Halloween Bar Pop-Up

Break out your best goth finery: The swanky cocktail lounge Dirty Rob Roy is hosting Black Lagoon, a ghostly Halloween-themed experience proclaimed "Canada's Best Pop-Up Bar" by Canada's 100 Best in 2022. The experience, dreamed up by bartenders Erin Hayes and Kelsey Ramage in New Orleans in 2019, features dungeon-esque decor and deliciously morbid libations like the "Hellfire Fizz" (Lot 40 Dark Oak Rye Whiskey with carrot, turmeric, fresh lemon, Lustau Amontillado, Greek yogurt, Bitter Queens Caribbean spice bitters, absinthe, and seltzer), the "Book of Blood" (a take on the classic margarita with Montelobos Mezcal, Giffard Pimente D’Espellette, fresh beet, fresh lime juice, miso falernum, and absinthe), and the "Death Rattle" (Lustau Brandy, Lustau Amontillado Sherry, pineapple and lime juice, spiced oat orgeat, saline, and Bitter Queens Caribbean spice bitters).

Rob Roy

Nightmare on Wall Street at Navy Strength

After recently coming to the realization that I've missed out on a big chunk of the essential horror film canon, I've been making up for lost time by watching classic slashers nearly every day—'tis the season, right? (I'm currently working my way through the High School Horror series curated by the Criterion Channel, which includes cult favorites like Ginger Snaps, Battle Royale, and Suspiria, and highly recommend it.) If you'd like to join me, I suggest adding an extra dimension to your viewings by partaking in some cinematic cocktails from Navy Strength. As they do each year, the award-winning Belltown tiki bar has temporarily transformed into a “fully immersive haunting experience" called Nightmare on Wall Street, with libations inspired by staples of the genre—for example, the Carrie-inspired "Telekinetic Energy" (aged rum, cherry, Bénédictine, pineapple, dry curaçao, citrus, and FIRE) and the intriguing Hereditary homage "Family Secrets" (bourbon, spiced cranberry, molé, orange peel, and citrus). Devilish decor, ghoulish glassware, and frightening film soundtracks contribute to the spine-chilling milieu.

Navy Strength

SPECIALS

The Flora Bakehouse

The Beacon Hill bakery and cafe is greeting fall with a trio of seasonal sundaes: "Trick or Treat" (chocolate soft serve, spooky Oreos, purple magic shell, and candy), Mexican hot chocolate (chili-spiced chocolate sauce, brownie bites, cinnamon chocolate swirl, and whipped cream), and pumpkin whoopie pie (whipped cream cheese, pumpkin butter, cinnamon soft serve, salted caramel, and pepitas).

Beacon Hill



L'Oursin

Cozying up with a rich, hearty cassoulet (a traditional French slow-cooked stew made with beans and meat) at this charming French bistro sounds like the best way to deal with the Big Dark.

Central District

Pickup, dine-in



Marination

Beginning today, the Hawaiian-Korean favorite is serving black sesame cream-filled malasadas at all of its locations—perfect for the goth in your life (maybe that's you?).

Various locations

Pickup, delivery, dine-in