This Week in Seattle Food News: A Drive-Thru Shake Shack, A New Shug's, and An Upcoming Ballard Bar

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Mendocino Farms

The California-based fast casual chain, which opened its first Seattle location in South Lake Union in May, hosted the grand opening of a new outpost in Rainier Square on September 6, serving a menu of "cheffy" sandwiches, "soulful" salads, deli sides, and soups.

Downtown

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Shake Shack

The burger behemoth, which operates locations in South Lake Union, University Village, and Kirkland, debuted a new location on Alderwood Mall Parkway on September 6. The new spot is the first in the state to offer drive-through service in addition to dine-in.

Lynnwood

Pickup, delivery, dine-in, drive-thru

FUTURE OPENINGS

The Greater Good

Underbelly owner Rachel Wilcox and her husband plan to open this community-centric bar and restaurant in the former space of the cider bar The Noble Fir , serving "good yet inexpensive bar food in an atmosphere where you can feel comfortable dressed up in date night attire or dressed down in jeans and a hoodie."

Ballard



Shug's Mini

Way back in 2018, the retro Pike Place ice cream parlor Shug's Soda Fountain announced that it was opening a pint-sized West Seattle location called Shug's Mini...but then, you know, a lot happened in between then and now. However, the business revealed this week that it is aiming to open in October. The Pike Place location will remain open.

West Seattle

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

Rainier Beach Farm Fest

This weekend, celebrate urban agriculture in South Seattle at a festival spanning the grounds of the Rainier Beach Urban Farm and Wetlands. You’ll learn all about urban farming techniques between performances ranging from West African folk dance to Brazilian capoeira. Plus, bring the kids to say hi to llamas and chickens, race through obstacle courses, take a seat for multilingual and Indigenous storytelling, or grab a popsicle from Ma & Pop’s. SHANNON LUBETICH

Rainier Beach Urban Farm and Wetlands, 10 am-3 pm

API Chaya Halo Halo Community Mixer

Expect a “mix mix” (the English translation of the Filipino dessert halo halo) of food, cultural performances, kids activities, and live music at this day-long community fest hosted by API Chaya, an organization that supports survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking. You won't want to miss music from local Indonesian American beatmaker Chong the Nomad (she blew us away with a harmonica-infused track at Bumbershoot), a performance from Filipinx drag artist Rylee Raw, and more. You'll also have the chance to enter a raffle to win prizes including a $50 Musang gift card and two round trip Alaska Airlines tickets. SHANNON LUBETICH

Jefferson Park, 2-6 pm

R-Day 2023

R-Day is quintessential Seattle: it's quirky, it's fun, it's free, it's 21+, there's live music, and of course, there's Rainier. This year marks the tenth anniversary of the first R-Day, which celebrated the moment when Rainier Beer’s iconic “R” was restored to its place atop the Old Rainier Brewery in Georgetown. In addition to a herd of "Wild Rainiers," wacky merchandise, eclectic art, and more, there will be live music from truly incredible bands. Check out metal faves Helms Alee, the woman-fronted guitar grooves of Cherry Glazerr, and Seattle R&B powerhouse Parisalexa. KEXP DJ Larry Mizell Jr. will keep the party going between sets. SHANNON LUBETICH Georgetown

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

Bite of PhinneyWood

The second edition of this neighborhood food festival will let you taste the best food Phinney has to offer, with over 20 participating restaurants, including Isaan-style favorite Thaiku, the retro North Star Diner, specialty market and cafe Mainstay Provisions, the cozy pâtisserie Petit Pierre Bakery, the gelato shop Nutty Squirrel, the moody cocktail lounge The Dark Room, and the cult-favorite bakery Ben's Bread. Plus, quench your thirst at a beer and wine garden. Proceeds benefit Phinney Neighborhood Association's programs for kids, seniors, and the entire community.

Phinney Neighborhood Association, 1-5 pm

An Incredible Feast

At this fundraiser feast put on by Seattle Neighborhood Farmers Markets and benefiting the Good Farmer Fund, over a dozen acclaimed Seattle chefs will be matched up with local farms to create a locally sourced spread. This year’s batch of culinary luminaries includes Ethan Stowell, Tamara Murphy of Terra Plata, Sheena Eliz of Manna and Mamnoon, Jack Timmons and Stew Navarre of Jack’s BBQ, Zach and Seth Pacleb of Brothers & Co., and Danna Hwang of China Harbor and Vivienne’s Bistro, and they’ll be whipping up dishes using fresh ingredients from Alvarez Organic Farm, Collins Family Orchard, Glendale Shepherd, Mariposa Farms, and Skinny Kitty Farms, among many others. Plus, there’s local beer and wine, games, raffles, and a silent auction.

Block 41, 5-8 pm

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

In Person Author Talk: Kate Lebo, Pie School

Award-winning baker, writer, and poet Kate Lebo essentially created a self-contained Pie 101 course in her charming 2014 book Pie School, which contains pie history and lore in addition to guides to creating flaky, buttery crusts and luscious fillings. Now, she's updated it with even more pastry savvy, including 20 all-new pie recipes. At this event, she'll present a cooking demonstration and share some slices with attendees.

Book Larder, 6:30-8 pm

SPECIALS

Coyle's Bakeshop

Sure, the first day of fall hasn't arrived yet, but we're ready to welcome the autumnal vibes with Coyle's Bakeshop's new apple cider doughnut muffins, which are made with concentrated apple cider, coated in butter, and tossed in cinnamon sugar to "mimic the crispy outside of an apple cider doughnut."

Greenwood

Pickup, dine-in



Doce Donut Co.

If you're looking to switch up your PSL habit, the buzz-worthy doughnut shop Doce Donut Co. is now serving pumpkin-spiced latte doughnuts, made with 24-hour-raised brioche, fresh pumpkin glaze, thick caramel sauce, and Fulcrum Coffee Roasters espresso whipped cream, available for a limited time.

Fremont

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Rachel's Bagels & Burritos

In celebration of Rosh Hashanah, the bagel and breakfast burrito joint is offering a special burrito dubbed "The Peter & Sylvia" this weekend, featuring braised brisket, pickled red cabbage, sour cream, red onion, cilantro, eggs, and potatoes.

Ballard

Pickup, delivery