This Week in Seattle Food News: A Galician Tapas Bar Opens, A Beer Bar/Plant Shop Arrives, and Ludi's Is Coming Back

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

The Botanicale

If you're one of the people in the Venn diagram between plant parents and craft beer lovers, you're in luck: Co-owners Jo Huang and Scott Bianchi have married their passions to launch a combination beer tasting room and plant store in Fremont, with beers from local breweries like Lowercase Brewing, Good Society, Atwood Farm, and Kings & Daughters, as well as local mead, ginger beer, and cider. The shop recently soft-opened and will host its grand opening on June 3.

Fremont

Dine-in



MariPili Tapas Bar

It was with a heavy heart that we said goodbye to the iconic Capitol Hill spot Cafe Presse in February, but at least there's a silver lining: The space has been taken over by chef Grayson Corrales, who soft-opened her debut restaurant MariPili, a Spanish tapas spot inspired by the flavors of the Galicia region, on Thursday. The spot serves patatas bravas, pulpo (octopus), roasted Cornish game hen, lamb and pork albondigas (meatballs), and paella tahdig. The Stranger's Jas Keimig, who lived in Ourense, Galicia, for a couple of years, writes, "A tip: Estrella Galicia is delicious and the pride of Galicia—make sure to get a pint!" MariPili will host its grand opening on Thursday, May 26, according to Google.

Capitol Hill

Dine-in



Raised Doughnuts

The Central District's popular doughnut bakery Raised Doughnuts has moved across the street into a new space inside the Midtown Square development.

Central District

Pickup, dine-in

FUTURE OPENINGS

Baekjeong Korean Barbecue

The acclaimed Los Angeles-based Korean barbecue chain plans to open its eighth U.S. location inside Lynnwood's Alderwood Mall this July. The franchise, named for the Korean word for "butcher," is owned by comedian and retired wrestling star Kang Ho-dong and has been featured on famed L.A. food critic Jonathan Gold's 101 Best Restaurants list.

Lynnwood



Fable

The quaint Beacon Hill wine bar Petite Soif , started by natural wine pioneers Lauren Feldman and Shawn Mead, sadly closed its doors last Saturday, May 14. We now know what's next for the space: The owners of Moonshot Coffee are planning to open a new all-day cafe called Fable, which they describe as sharing "many of the same elements Petite Soif is known for, such as natural wine, delicious food, and kind people who are happy to see you," in addition to "specialty coffee, beer with an emphasis on saisons and farmhouse ales, and expanded food menus." The shop will also launch a natural wine club in June.

Beacon Hill



Kamp

An upcoming Madison Valley bar called Kamp, set to open sometime this summer, hopes to lure the "sober-curious" with an inclusive menu that features non-alcoholic options for cocktails, beer, and wine alongside alcoholic drinks.

Madison Valley



Little Oddfellows

Soon, you'll be able to cozy up with a book, a pastry, and a hot drink inside Elliott Bay Book Company again, as its Linda Derschang-owned cafe Little Oddfellows (the sibling of neighboring Oddfellows) tentatively plans to reopen next Friday, May 27, according to an Instagram post. The spot is currently hiring baristas.

Capitol Hill



Ludi's

Some very, very good news: The iconic downtown diner Ludi's, known for its legendary Filipino-inspired breakfasts, is returning to a new location in the former Long Provincial Vietnamese space, just two blocks north of their original shop. Co-owner Rita Glenister tells Stranger contributor Meg van Huygen that they have "a timeframe of between six and eight months to get things done" but that they hope to open sooner and will "for sure" be open by early 2023. We can't wait to reunite with the famous ube pancakes draped in a deep, royal, Prince-worthy purple coconut milk sauce.

Downtown

OTHER FOOD NEWS

The Pastry Project's soft serve window returns for summer

Rejoice: The Pastry Project , a nonprofit providing pastry and bakery job training to individuals with a barrier to entry, will re-open its soft serve window in Pioneer Square on June 3. The shop will sling "purple" vanilla and chocolate milk soft serve flavors with optional chocolate, butterscotch, or strawberry-passionfruit hard shell dips and toppings such as crushed Newman-Os, coconut cake crumbs, hot fudge, and rainbow sprinkles. Other offerings include ice cream cake slices, sandcastle ice cream sandwiches, and "quakes" (milkshakes blended with toppings). The first 100 visitors at the reopening will receive free mini sandcastle ice cream sandwiches.

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

FRIDAY, MAY 20

Brews N' Bones

What could be better than drinking beer while hanging out with adorable pups? That's exactly the premise of this Seattle Humane Society fundraiser, which invites you to bring your canine companion—if you don't have one, there will be adoptable dogs on-site to coo over. Ten percent of proceeds will go to the Seattle Humane Society.

Cask-O-Rama

Eight casks, each from different Seattle breweries, will grace the bartop at Beveridge Place Pub.

SATURDAY, MAY 21

Bounce Invasion

Ounces will host an actual UFO-themed bouncy house for the amusement of kids and adults alike.

Can You Handle Our Randall??

The Pine Box's popular "12 Randalls of Christmas" returns in a spring-friendly format for Beer Week, with a dozen beers on tap infused with all manner of interesting ingredients via a randall (a device hooked up between the keg and the tap).

Masonry Farmhouse Beer Festival 2022

For the first time in the past two years, the Masonry will host its annual celebration of mixed-culture brews, with offerings from dozens of breweries.

Bothell Block Party and Brewfest

Summer is starting early this year with the return of Bothell Block Party and Brewfest. Enjoy live sets from beloved local rockers Naked Giants, alt-rock quintet Ravenna Woods, longtime Canadian indie rock band Sol, psychedelic duo The Black Tones, indie-poppers Trick Candles, and "post-modern beach" outfit Warren Dunes. Plus, treat yourself to some local brews, ciders, and grub from the nearby food trucks.

SPECIALS

Li'l Woody's and Pagliacci Pizza

Li'l Woody's current weekly special is the "Pagliacci Grand Salami Burger," made in collaboration with Pagliacci Pizza: a grass-fed beef patty, Hempler Canadian bacon, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella, lettuce, and tomatoes, with Pagliacci's pizza sauce on the side for dipping. In turn, Pagliacci is offering a pizza inspired by the "Big Woody" burger through June 2.

Various locations

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



The Mar·ket

This spot known for its crab and lobster rolls in Edmonds and inside the Seattle Art Museum recently added a trio of summery specials to its menu: fried chicken sandwiches, frozen lychee lemonade, and a new summer salad.

Downtown, Edmonds

Pickup, delivery, dine-in