This Week in Seattle Food News: A Gay Bagel Shop in Tacoma, An Upcoming Cake Bakery, and A French Cheeseburger

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Howdy Bagel

Husbands Jake Carter and Daniel Blagovich will open their long-awaited brick-and-mortar bagel shop Howdy Bagel in Tacoma at 7 am on Tuesday, May 30. After perfecting their bagel recipe in early 2021, the couple originally started their business as a subscription service and pop-up in West Seattle before moving to Tacoma that summer. Their bagels are hand-rolled, long-fermented, boiled, and baked, resulting in a soft, chewy final product with a glossy, crispy exterior. I've been lucky enough to try some of their bagels in the past and can confirm they're among the best I've had in the greater Seattle area—they're particularly good slathered with the "cowboy spice" schmear, with slow-cooked tomato jam, adobo chili peppers, and jalapeños for just the right kick of spice. I also love their cheeky gay logo, which is designed by Austin-based artist Keith Davis Young and features a nude male cowboy pinup in a hat and boots kicking back inside a bagel.

Tacoma

Pickup, dine-in

FUTURE OPENINGS

Gyo Gyo En

According to an ad on Poached, restaurateur Makoto Kimoto, the owner of Tamari Bar, Rondo , and Hi Life , plans to open a "small cozy dining spot" focused mainly on takeout and delivery in South Lake Union soon.

South Lake Union



Imo Pocha

We recently reported on the beloved diner Glo's reopening inside its shiny new home inside Capitol Hill Station, but what's to come of its original pint-sized space? Capitol Hill Seattle reports that Hun “John” Lee, co-owner of Noren Sushi and Lounge , plans to open a Korean comfort food joint called Imo Pocha (which Lee translates as "Auntie's place") in June.

Capitol Hill



Paper Cake Shop

Let them eat cake—with distinctive, unexpected flavors like lemongrass lychee mousse, truffled potato chips, and masala caramel. After rediscovering her love of baking during lockdown, James Beard-nominated chef Rachel Yang of Joule and Revel is teaming up with former Saint Bread pastry chef Gabby Park to open a cake shop in late summer, just a few blocks away from Joule.

Wallingford



Yaygit

This new juice and smoothie bar is set to open in the former Locust Cider space in Ballard this June. The somewhat bewildering name stands for "You And Your Gastrointestinal Tract," referring to the business's gut-friendly focus.

Ballard

CLOSURES

Joyce's Market and Cafe

This specialty neighborhood market, tapas bar, bistro, butcher, and cheese shop announced this week that it will be closing immediately. Owner Joyce Hosea will continue to run her catering business. The business will host a Memorial Day blowout sale with discounted glassware, dishes, pantry staples, kitchen equipment, and furniture from 10 am-3 pm tomorrow.

Central District

OTHER FOOD NEWS

Rose Temple owners plan a new bar

The team behind the Capitol Hill bar Rose Temple plans to open a bar, as yet unnamed, in the former Speckled & Drake space this July. Co-owners Austin Polley and Benjamin Smith tell Capitol Hill Seattle that the vibe for the upcoming project is "dark and red and chandelier-y" and that it will serve "bar pasta."



Serious Pie Ballard plans to reopen with sit-down service

Tom Douglas's Ballard pizzeria Serious Pie is slated to reopen as a sit-down restaurant later this summer. Eater reports that the spot is obtaining a liquor license in order to serve drinks and that the space will host pop-ups, with an emphasis on chefs from within Douglas's restaurant empire.

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

FRIDAY, MAY 26

Nitro Fest

Buzz over your love of nitrogenated beverages at this celebration, which will feature over 30 nitro beverages on tap, including coconut water, cider, kolsch, barleywine, coffee infusions, and more.

Teku Tavern, 8-11 pm

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Celebrate Memorial Day at Elysian's Taproom

Last year, AAA ranked Seattle as the nation's second most popular Memorial Day destination, second only to Orlando. In honor of this fact, Elysian Taproom, conveniently located near Sea-Tac, is offering $1 pints and 25% off merch for anyone who displays a mobile or printed travel ticket to Seattle (bus, trains, and planes all count) all Memorial Day weekend long. If you're staycationing in Seattle, make a day of it by exploring the Georgetown neighborhood—might we suggest the Trailer Park Mall?

Elysian Taproom

SATURDAY, MAY 27

3-Way Release Party

Each year, Astoria-based Fort George Brewing adheres to their annual summer tradition of greeting the season with their "3-Way IPA," their most popular summer seasonal offering and the result of a months-long collaboration with two other breweries they really, really like. This year, they've teamed up with San Francisco-based CellarMaker and Anchorage-based Anchorage Brewing to form a far-flung trifecta of beer goodness. The 2023 brew is "delightfully hazy" with "bright white foam" and notes of "guava, berry, citrus zest, and cotton candy," featuring a mildly sweet, slightly bitter, fruity flavor profile with "a soft finishing spice." This release party will feature a tap list of special beers, plus another three-way collaboration: a tapas-style menu created by chefs Brian Mar, Jesus de Lara, and Jeremy Weizenbaum.

Latona Pub, 5 pm



Hello Kitty Cafe Truck

Bellevue is being honored with a visit from THEEEEEE Hello Kitty Cafe Truck this Saturday—those lucky bastards. The Sanrio-approved store and cafe-mobile will park at the Marketplace at Factoria and, for nine whole hours, it will spread Hello Kitty cheer all over that sad suburban mall strip. A garden of extremely adorable and collectible delights await those lucky enough to order from the cute-ass pink cafe truck: sprinkle mugs, rainbow stainless steel water bottles, enamel pin sets, totes, t-shirts, and plushies—all featuring everyone's favorite bad-ass kitty. There will be edible items too. You can nab minicake, macaron, cookie, and madeleine sets that come in Hello Kitty packaging or a giant chef cookie of her precious face. Lines are likely to be long, so be sure to get there early and bring your card as they don't accept cash. Show up in your Hello Kitty best. JAS KEIMIG

Marketplace at Factoria, Bellevue, 10 am-7 pm



SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Hood Canal Fjordfest 2023

As Meg van Huygen wrote last year, "There’s a narrow annual window when sweet, delicate spot shrimp is in season, six to eight weeks max, and good news: Memorial Day weekend falls within it. Sure, you can get them at the upscale supermarkets in Seattle, but it’s so much better to find them at the source. The seaside hamlet of Brinnon, on the west coast of Hood Canal between Hama Hama and Quilcene, has a little food fest to celebrate the spot shrimp’s arrival each year–there are also bands and 'other seafood,' and you can harvest clams and oysters with a license from the Department of Fish & Wildlife." This year, the festival has changed its name from the Brinnon ShrimpFest to the more expansive Hood Canal Fjord Fest, reflecting the fact that they also offer rides, crafts, and a beer and wine garden.

Hood Canal

MONDAY, MAY 29

Free Burger Day at Lil Woody's

Whoever said there's no such thing as a free lunch must not have heard of Li'l Woody's annual Memorial Day deal. The local fast food favorite will distribute free burgers at their Ballard, Capitol Hill, and White Center locations from 2-5 pm. Now for the fine print: no other sandwiches are eligible for the deal, customers are limited to one free burger each, and add-ons cost extra. This bargain is certain to attract hordes of other frugal burger lovers, so you may want to show up early or be prepared for a long line.

Li'l Woody's, 2-5 pm

SPECIALS

Atulea

Cool off this weekend with swirls of peach jasmine soft serve from this adorable tea shop.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Sohn Mat By Tae

Take advantage of Memorial Day weekend by throwing back some refreshing mojito Jell-O shots on this Beacon Hill neighborhood bar's patio.

Beacon Hill

Pickup, dine-in



L'Oursin

The team at the ever-charming bistro L'Oursin is now giving the Francophile treatment to the "Juicy Lucy," a Minnesota favorite consisting of a burger with melty cheese stuffed inside the patty. Their drool-worthy "Jus de Luce" features "200g of dry-aged ground beef surrounding a quarter wheel of oozy, pungent Epoisses cheese, topped with confit onions, cornichons and mayonnaise on a house-made bun," but if you want one, you'll have to act fast—the special is only served on Monday nights and only 10 will be available each week.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, dine-in