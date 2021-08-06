This Week in Seattle Food News: A Korean Dumpling Spot Arrives, A Former Canlis Chef's Restaurant Opens Soon, and Dick's Drive-In Hosts Pop-Ups

In this week's batch of food news, the Anthony Bourdain-approved Myung In Dumplings lands in Federal Way, Edmonds favorite The Mar·ket announces plans to open a cafe inside the Seattle Art Museum next month, and former Canlis chef Brady Williams reveals details about his highly anticipated upcoming restaurant Tomo. Plus, the infamous Chehalis diner Spiffy's calls it quits after 50 years, and Dick's Drive-In announces some exciting collabs. Read on for all of that, plus fun events for this weekend, like today's Boozy Bodega Pop-Up with Chef Shota Nakajima. For more inspiration, check out our food and drink guide.

NEW OPENINGS

Don't Yell At Me

The trendy Taiwanese boba chain Don't Yell At Me, which also has a location in the U District, recently expanded with a new location in Kirkland's Village at Totem Lake shopping center.

Kirkland

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Myung In Dumplings

This Los Angeles-based chain, which is known for its made-to-order Korean dumplings and fried chicken and which made an appearance in an episode of Anthony Bourdain's Parts Unknown exploring L.A.'s Koreatown, has opened an outpost in Federal Way. The location is the chain's first outside of California.

Federal Way

Pickup, dine-in



Oliver's Twist

The charming Phinney Ridge craft cocktail bar, which also began serving Khmer food in 2020, is hosting a soft re-opening this weekend. Proof of vaccination (physical, digital, or photocopied) and photo ID is required for service.

Phinney Ridge

Pickup, dine-in



Sizzle & Crunch

This Vietnamese fast-casual chain with locations in University District and South Lake Union opened a new outpost in Federal Way, which will serve as the business's main kitchen.

Federal Way

Pickup

FUTURE OPENINGS

The Mar·ket

Chef Shubert Ho's acclaimed Edmonds restaurant and fishmonger The Mar·ket, known for its lobster rolls and fresh seafood, plans to open a cafe inside the Seattle Art Museum in early September.

Downtown



Tomo

When chef Brady Williams departed Canlis in February to focus on another project, the Seattle food scene was left wondering about his next move. Now, more details have finally emerged via Seattle Met: Williams is opening a restaurant named Tomo in White Center on September 9. The restaurant is named in tribute to Williams' grandmother Tomoko Ishiwata Bristol and will feature two five-course tasting menus (including a vegetarian option) for $68 each. Intriguingly, the bathrooms will play whale sounds, and the servers will be equipped to regale guests with knowledge about orca whales. Tomo's website is now live, and reservations are open.

White Center

Sponsored

CLOSURES

Spiffy's

The infamous Chehalis diner, known for its repeated violations of COVID-related indoor dining restrictions, has closed permanently after a staggering 50 years of business. According to Eater Seattle, the closure is apparently linked to the restaurant's difficulty with receiving food deliveries and finding employees, rather than the thousands of dollars of fines it accrued by refusing to close for indoor dining.

Chehalis

OTHER FOOD NEWS

Dick's Drive-In announces pop-up collaborations with Hello Em, Matt Broussard, and Milk Bar

The iconic local fast-food chain Dick's Drive-In is making moves: First, next Tuesday, the restaurant will collaborate with the Vietnamese coffee shop Hello Em and the TikTok star Matt Broussard (better known as A Chef Named Matt) to present a pop-up menu with "Viet-poutine fries" and Pho Bac pate gravy. $55 of each purchase will be donated to Friends of Little Saigon to help invest in Chinatown-International District's Little Saigon community. Next, from August 14-15, Dick's will team up with star pastry chef Christina Tosi's trendy dessert chain Milk Bar to throw a party at its Edmonds location, both in celebration of its 10-year anniversary and as part of Milk Bar's "National Birthday Do-Over Month." Milk Bar is also now offering some of its signature baked goods for delivery at select cities across the country, including Seattle. The franchise's offerings are available on Postmates, Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Grubhub.



Restaurateur Mark Fuller takes over the Benbow Room

Restaurateur Mark Fuller, who owns the fried chicken favorite Ma'ono, the pizza joint Supreme, and the Chinese-inspired bar New Luck Toy, is taking over the historical West Seattle spot the Benbow Room, which was last occupied by an arcade called Vidiot, and will restore its original name. Further details about what Fuller has in mind for the space have not yet been revealed.



King Donuts takes a break

Sad news for those who enjoyed the all-in-one convenience of Rainier Beach's quirky donut shop/laundromat/teriyaki joint King Donuts: After a well-deserved break from August 5-17, the unique shop will do away with its teriyaki menu and will not bring back its laundromat operation, which has been on pause since 2019. According to the South Seattle Emerald, maintaining the laundromat and the hot food menu proved unsustainable for the family-owned spot. But don't worry: The shop's beloved donuts aren't going anywhere.

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

Boozy Bodega Pop-Up with Chef Shota Nakajima

To build anticipation for the return of Seattle Cocktail Week in 2022, this takeout pop-up at a surprise location (which is somewhere within Seattle city limits and set to be revealed to email subscribers 24 hours before the event) will serve up the much-coveted fried chicken from Top Chef fan favorite Shota Nakajima's restaurant Taku, as well as bottled craft cocktails from star bartender Abigail Gullo. Guests can snag an unassuming-looking brown paper sack filled with "wonder, imagination, and deliciousness on the inside" (a spicy sesame chicken sandwich, mac salad, chocolate bars, cocktails, Ballyhoo hot sauce, Where Ya At Matt Creole spices, and a variety of "bodega-inspired treats"). Plus, 25 lucky winners will also receive a "golden ticket" with fast-pass access to Seattle Cocktail Week's Cocktail District event. Proceeds will benefit Healthy Behind the Bar, a nonprofit offering microgrants for emergency health, mental health, or dental health care to hospitality industry workers.

Friday, 4 pm

Olympia Brew Fest

Sample over 40 different beers from over 20 Northwest breweries at this festival. Proceeds benefit the Thurston County Chamber Foundation Small Business Development (Incubator) Program.

Port Plaza, Saturday, 1-7 pm

S'mores Day at Theo Chocolate

Theo Chocolate's homemade s'mores put the "glam" in glamping. Gobble a freshly toasted campfire treat and stick around for games, music, a s'more-themed photo booth, and free samples of other confections. Vegan marshmallows and gluten-free grahams will also be available.

Theo Chocolate, Sunday, 11 am-4 pm

Sleight of Hand Winemaker Dinner

Sit down to a sumptuous five-course meal created to complement wines from Sleight of Hand Cellars, with dishes like scallop crudo, chestnut honey smoked Chinook salmon, and Wagyu rib steak.

Salish Lodge and Spa, August 12, 5:30-9 pm

SPECIALS

Dantini Pizza

The pizzeria inside Batch 206 Distillery is taking orders via DM for a limited quantity of whole grandma pies for this Sunday. If you're not lucky enough to snag a pie, no sweat: They're also offering a new item called "Rosina Squares," a riff on the grandma with heirloom tomatoes and garlic confit, available by the square daily.

Interbay

Pickup, dine-in



Frankie & Jo's

The ever-popular plant-based creamery has announced a trio of summery flavors for August, including pineapple whip (a Dole Whip-inspired flavor made with coconut milk and pineapple), salty lime and watermelon (lime and watermelon ice creams swirled together), and tahini banana (a tahini banana base swirled with chocolate tahini sauce and pieces of walnut chocolate chip cookies).

Ballard, Capitol Hill, University District

Pickup, delivery



Old Salt

The Fremont bagel operation taking up residence in the former Manolin space has debuted a new bagel sandwich with smoked halibut and herb spread, a slice of heirloom tomato, and sunflower seeds.

Fremont

Pickup, dine-in



