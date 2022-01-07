This Week in Seattle Food News: A Minimal-Waste Cafe Opens in Uptown, Vios Cafe Closes, and Mike Easton Plans a Pasta Bar

NEW OPENINGS
Bake Shop
Former Hot Cakes director of operations Krista Nelson and London Plane alum Madeline McDonald opened this all-day cafe serving pastries, sourdough, toasts, sandwiches, charcuterie boards, and salads in Uptown in late December. The spot also serves coffee, loose-leaf tea, kombucha, beer, and natural wine by the glass or bottle and encourages customers to bring their own cup to minimize waste.
Uptown
Pickup, dine-in
Dos Chamucos Taqueria
Uptown residents also have another new spot to check out: This Mexican spot specializing in street tacos, al pastor, and margaritas opened in early December.
Uptown
Pickup, dine-in
Evergreen Blendz Coffee
This organic and fair trade coffee shop opened in Kirkland toward the end of December. Offerings besides coffee include grab-and-go sandwiches, salads, and pastries.
Kirkland
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
FUTURE OPENINGS
Bar Bacetto
Mike Easton, the chef behind the sought-after Italian spot Il Nido and the dearly departed Il Corvo, has a new venture in the works for summer 2022: Bar Bacetto, an "airy little pasta bar that lets the seasons write the menu," located in Waitsburg (a small town in Eastern Washington).
Waitsburg
CLOSURES
Allyum
This vegan comfort food in West Seattle, which opened on New Year's Day last year, closed its doors just shy of its one-year anniversary on Christmas Eve.
West Seattle
Aviv Shawarma Bar
The Capitol Hill gem Aviv Hummus Bar's South Lake Union shawarma bar spinoff, which opened in October 2019, announced in November that it has closed permanently. The Capitol Hill restaurant remains open.
South Lake Union
Eat Local
The prepared frozen meal chain Eat Local, which was acquired by the Vancouver, B.C.-based company Performance Kitchens in 2019, is set to close its Capitol Hill, Kirkland, and Queen Anne stores as the business shifts to an e-commerce model and transitions to distributing its products through grocery stores. Retail employees have been assigned to new positions within the company.
Capitol Hill, Kirkland, Queen Anne
Vios Cafe & Marketplace
After 17 years of business, this beloved Greek neighborhood spot closed on New Year's Eve, as owner Thomas Soukakos plans to lead group excursions and wine and food tours in Greece, his native country. Taurus Ox owner Khampaeng "KP" Panyathong, Hangry Panda owners Joe and Lucy Ye, and Christopher Morgan of the Expat Supper Club pop-up plan to team up to open a spot called TacoOx in the space this month, followed by an adjoining bar called Money Frog in March.
Capitol Hill
OTHER NEWS
Dough Zone's Bellevue location adds new happy hour
The dumpling destination Dough Zone's flagship location in downtown Bellevue has added a new happy hour from 1-5 pm, Monday through Thursday, according to a press release. During happy hour, guests can enjoy a 50% discount on draft beers, with a selection that includes Rainier Lager, Fremont Golden Pilsner, Georgetown Manny's Pale Ale, Georgetown Bodhizafa IPA, and Mac & Jack's African Amber.
POP-UPS AND EVENTS
Virtual Author Talk: The Modern Tiffin with Priyanka Naik
Vegan chef and author Priyanka Naik will chat with vegan author and blogger Joanne Molinaro (a.k.a. "the Korean Vegan") and TikTok-famous chef Jon Kung about her new book The Modern Tiffin, a collection of internationally inspired vegan recipes.
Book Larder, Tuesday, 5-6 pm
SPECIALS
Ballard, Capitol Hill, University District
Pickup, delivery
Molly Moon's Ice Cream
The local ice cream parlor chain's current seasonal flavors include New York Cheesecake, Sasquatch (chocolate ice cream with granola, vanilla bean caramel swirls, and Theo 70% dark chocolate chunks), Orange Creamsicle, and Vegan Melted Chocolate.
Various locations
Pickup, delivery
Salt & Straw
The Portland-based artisan ice creamery is putting a new twist on its annual "Veganuary" flavor series this year by rolling out five seasonal flavors, all inspired by cupcakes. The lineup includes Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting (carrot juice ice cream with spiced carrot walnut cake chunks and cream cheese frosting), Petunia's Rainbow Sprinkled Babycakes (vanilla oat ice cream with sprinkles, strawberry jam, and pieces of birthday cake cupcakes from the vegan Portland bakeshop Petunia's Pies and Pastries), Coconut Cream Pie with Lemon Curd (coconut ice cream with toasted coconut cupcake pieces and lemon curd swirls), Chocolate Hazelnut Cupcake (chocolate ice cream with roasted Oregon hazelnuts and pieces of vanilla cupcakes with chocolate ganache), and Renewal Mill's Chocolate Salted Caramel Cupcake (fleur de sel-spiked oat ice cream with dark chocolate cupcakes and salted caramel frosting, made in collaboration with the climate-friendly baking company Renewal Mill).
Ballard, Capitol Hill, Kirkland
Pickup, delivery, dine-in