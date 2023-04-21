This Week in Seattle Food News: A Natural Wine Bar, Thai Street Food, and A New Cocktail Destination

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

District 4 Cafe

This Vietnamese cafe debuted at the end of March, serving bánh mì, rice bowls, spring rolls, vermicelli bowls, Saigon fried rice, iced tea, and more.

University District

Pickup, dine-in



E-Jae Pak Mor

Sporting a cheerful pink neon sign, this Thai spot recently soft opened in the former Great State Burger space in the International District, with an initial menu of khao soi, Thai beef noodle soup, khao man gai, congee, and its namesake specialty, khao kriep pak mor (a type of steamed rice-skin dumpling, often served as a street food snack in Thailand).

Chinatown-International District

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



The Jilted Siren

This "small plate exploration of Spice Trade Route flavors" from industry vet Amy Graham has taken over the former Kedai Makan space on Capitol Hill. Graham serves herbal-infused tincture craft cocktails and cocktails made with Lyre's non-alcoholic spirits, with Greek mythology-inspired names like "Golden Fleece" and "Suitors of Penelope," while chef Jonas Van Dyke offers dishes like dumplings, Moroccan frites, tandoori meatballs, and togarashi coconut kabobs.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, dine-in



Otherworld Wine Bar

The team behind the cult-favorite pop-up Juice Club, which Stranger contributor Jordan Michelman called "a roaming series of natural-wine bottle parties with an experiential, interactive bent," soft opened its long-awaited bar in the former Electric Tea Garden space last weekend and hosted its grand opening on Tuesday. In addition to small-producer wines by the glass or bottle, the spot also serves snacks.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, dine-in



Palace Kitchen

Could nature actually be healing? Tom Douglas's iconic downtown restaurant Palace Kitchen, a favorite of celebrities like Martha Stewart and Isabella Rossellini and one of the first Seattle restaurants to shutter when the pandemic hit, reopens its doors tomorrow. The Stranger's Christopher Frizzelle penned a poignant eulogy for the restaurant in March 2020, writing, "Everyone who's been to Palace Kitchen knows how great it is. A golden glow pervades the place, emanating from the kitchen. The bar is in the center of the room, with seating on either side. The whole idea of Palace Kitchen is that this is where palace servants gather to feast and play, which explains that giant oil painting of a palace kitchen. The cooks all wear mechanics' jumpsuits—and they include, sometimes, Tom Douglas himself, the man with three James Beard awards."

Downtown

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

FUTURE OPENINGS

Wildwood Spirits Co.

This Bothell-based distillery is set to open a location in Ballard later this month.

Ballard

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

SATURDAY

'23 Spring Foodie Fest

Celebrate the arrival of spring and browse a selection of pop-ups, small businesses, and more at this second annual festival from the Stone House Cafe.

The Stonehouse Cafe, 5-9 pm

SUNDAY

Chowder Social

Indulge in a smorgasbord of creamy chowders at this annual event benefiting the historic Foss Waterway Seaport. The evening includes live entertainment, passed appetizers, cocktails, and an auction.

Foss Waterway Seaport, 4-7 pm

Donuts & Drag Brunch

Nosh on donuts and brunch fare while enjoying slayful drag performances by Queen Sativa, Athena, and Brandi Marx. Alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages are available.

The Rabbit Box Theatre, 10 am-4 pm

MONDAY

Tessellate Dinner with Ba Ba Lio

Taiwanese-American chef and Seattle food scene veteran Tiffany Ran founded her pop-up BaBaLio in 2018 after longing for the dishes she missed from home. The name BaBaLio (BB6) translates to "886," the international calling code to Taiwan that connected Ran to her roots while living in Seattle. At this one-off event, she'll draw inspiration from the flavors and ambience of Taiwan's popular late-night rechao (stir-fry) restaurants, slinging wok-fired meals alongside refreshing saisons from Fair Isle.

Fair Isle Brewing, 6-8 pm

WEDNESDAY

Skål! Icelandic-Inspired Dinner with Brennivín at STELLA.

Iceland is an enchanted place: it has the highest literacy rate on Earth, it's filled with hot springs and glaciers and volcanoes, and many of its citizens still believe in elves. Though you may not be able to jet over to the land of ice and fire anytime soon, you can settle for partaking in this five-course meal, featuring Icelandic dishes like savory cabbage parcels, beetroot fennel tarts, beet-cured salmon lox, Nordic fish soup, and apple crumble, each paired with libations made with the country's signature distilled spirit, Brennivín aquavit.

STELLA., 6 pm

In Person Author Talk: Max Miller, Tasting History

Ever wondered what it would be like to eat a meal aboard the Titanic? How about what it would be like to dine as a pirate or Viking? Max Miller, who recreates historical recipes for over 1.6 million subscribers on his YouTube channel Tasting History, has the answers. He'll discuss his debut cookbook with Seattle Times food and drink writer Tan Vinh.

Book Larder, 7:45 pm

SPECIALS

Dough Joy

4/20 may be over, but if you want to keep celebrating into the weekend, Dough Joy has you covered. The vegan doughnut shop's weekly flavor drop, available through Sunday, includes "munchies" (a doughnut with chocolate icing, pretzels, potato chips, and a caramel drizzle) and jalapeño popper (a savory doughnut with a cream cheese center and a kick of jalapeño). They're also celebrating spring with new rose lemon and lavender vanilla flavors.

Ballard, Capitol Hill

Pickup, dine-in



Mighty-O Donuts

Carrot cake fiends won't want to miss the vegan and organic chain's seasonal carrot cake doughnut, available through the end of the month.

Various locations

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Osteria La Spiga

Savor the flavors of spring with La Spiga's luxurious tagliolini, made with Prosciutto di Parma, asparagus, and cream.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in