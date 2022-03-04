This Week in Seattle Food News: A New Dumpling Spot Arrives, Peddler Brewing Says Goodbye, and Li'l Woody's Burger Month Returns

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Bar Miriam

This old-timey gastropub and cocktail bar opened in Queen Anne in February, serving craft cocktails, aperitifs, local beer, and wine alongside bites like charred escabeche, tandoori eggplant, ricotta gnocchi, Kentucky fried soft-shell crab, cassoulet croquettes, and avocado-yuzu whoopie pies.

Queen Anne

Pickup, dine-in



Bag O' Crab

Get your seafood boil fix at this California-based Asian-Cajun chain, which recently opened a location in Shoreline. Guests can choose from options like crawfish, Dungeness crab, king crab legs, shrimp, crab, mussels, and lobster tails, with sauce flavors ranging from Cajun seasoning to lemon pepper to spicy mala. Other offerings include wings, po' boys, lobster rolls, and short ribs.

Shoreline

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Chawla's 2 Seattle

This Indian spot opened in Lake City in mid-February, with a menu of specialties like butter chicken, chicken tikka masala, cream paneer, naan, and biryani.

Lake City

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Ezell's Chicken

The iconic fried chicken chain recently opened its new West Seattle location.

West Seattle

Pickup, dine-in



Pablo y Pablo

Heavy Restaurant Group's Mexican restaurant, which has a location in Wallingford, expanded to Woodinville in late February.

Woodinville

Pickup, dine-in



Supreme Dumplings

This new dumpling destination is hosting its soft opening in Bellevue through March 13, with a selection of xiao long bao, pan-fried buns, spicy wontons, appetizers, fried rice, noodles, soups, greens, side dishes, desserts, and drinks. Reservations are required during the soft opening.

Bellevue

Pickup, dine-in

CLOSURES

Peddler Brewing Company

This beloved brewery, which announced in January that it will close permanently due to owners Dave and Haley Keller moving to Arizona, will shut its doors next Wednesday, March 9. You can bid farewell by helping them kill the kegs this weekend at their 9th anniversary and closing party this Saturday. The business has announced that another brewery will be taking over the space but has not yet revealed which one.

Ballard

OTHER NEWS

Seattle chef competes on Top Chef

Seattle chef and Canlis alum Luke Kolpin, who has worked as a sous chef at the world-renowned Noma in Copenhagen, is featured among the "chef-testants" on the current season of the hit Bravo cooking competition series Top Chef, which was filmed in Houston and premiered on Thursday. Kolpin landed the gig without even needing to audition after Taku chef and season eighteen fan-favorite Shota Nakajima recommended him to the producers. This week, he failed to plate any of his team's food during the episode's Quickfire challenge, but the season is just getting started, so hopefully he'll have plenty of time to redeem himself.



Samara chef Eric Anderson launches new tasting menu

Chef Eric Anderson of the wood-fired restaurant Samara plans to debut a new $150 tasting menu on Thursdays beginning March 17, with dishes such as applewood-grilled squab with parsnips and nettle-wrapped halibut.

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

Washington Beer Open House

Breweries all over Washington will open their doors for a simultaneous open house, which gives beer lovers a unique opportunity to create their own adventure. Plot an itinerary for a personalized brewery crawl, travel to a few destination breweries you’ve always wanted to try, or simply drop into the nearest participating craft brewer in your neighborhood. Each featured brewer will have their own lineup of surprises in store, including samples, tours, souvenirs, tastings, food pairings, and more.

Various locations, Saturday, 12-5 pm

Balkan Night Northwest

Celebrate Mardi Gras and the arrival of springtime with Balkan Night Northwest, the biggest Balkan festival on the west coast that brings together music, dance, and culinary traditions from across the Balkans.

St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, Saturday, 6 pm-12 am

Hot Chocolate 5K

Starting and finishing at Seattle Center, this annual race rewards runners with all manner of chocolate delights, including hot chocolate, marshmallows with a hot fudge dipping sauce, and more.

Seattle Center, Sunday, 7 am

International Women's Day Beer Release

Celebrate International Women's Day with Patio Party WitBier, a new draft-only release brewed by the women of BaleBreaker. The brew features real lemon peel, guava puree, and hibiscus flower tea.

Bale Breaker Brewing Company, Tuesday, 3 pm

Northwest Black Restaurant Week

Black Restaurant Week, a national culinary campaign founded in Houston in 2016 with the goal of shining a light on local Black-owned businesses, is returning for its second annual event in the Northwest. Several restaurants across the region, such as Lil Red Takeout and Catering and Delish Ethiopian in Seattle and Po' Shines Cafe De La Soul and The Drip'n Crab in Portland, are participating with prix-fixe menus, specials, and more.

Various locations, through Sunday

Seattle Cocktail Week

This spirited weeklong event puts a spotlight on the movers and (cocktail) shakers of the Seattle bar scene with special libations available at participating venues, plus events, tours, a "Bartender's Circle Summit," and more. Saturday’s Cocktail District event at Bell Harbor Conference Center, a "carnival of cocktails," will feature pop-up cocktail bars, classes, tastings, experiences, food, take-home spirits, and other festivities.

Various locations, through Sunday



Li'l Woody's Burger Month

The popular local burger joint chain Li'l Woody's has revealed the lineup for its annual Burger Month series, which features burgers dreamed up by local chefs. This year's specials include the "K²FC" fried chicken sandwich with Korean spices, chili oil, dill pickles, and gochugaru ranch from chef and food writer (and noted bagel fan) J. Kenji López-Alt (March 1-7); the "Bombay Joe's" lamb burger with herbed raita and pickled onions on a brioche bun from Meesha chef Preeti Agarwal (March 8-14); the "Longgorosa Burger" with grass-fed beef, bacon longanisa marmalade, queso de bola, chili apple orosa sauce, turmeric adobo mayo, and winter atchara from Archipelago chef Aaron Verzosa (March 15-21); and the "Romesco Burger" with smoked paprika-spiced beef and pork burger, melty leeks, hazelnut-almond romesco sauce, escarole in parsley sauce, and mayo from Corson Building chef Emily Crawford Dann (March 22-28). Collect a stamp for all four burgers, and you'll be treated to a free Li'l Woody's tote bag at the end of the month.

Li'l Woody's, through March 28

SPECIALS

Frankie & Jo's

The plant-based creamery's trio of March flavors includes Choco-Mint Crunch (a dark chocolate ice cream steeped with fresh mint, with bite-size chocolate cookie pieces), PNW Cabin (a Pacific Northwest take on the shop's California Cabin flavor, featuring a nettle-infused base with local hazelnuts, hazelnut blondies, and Douglas fir caramel sauce), and rhubarb yuzu yogurt (house-fermented coconut frozen yogurt blended with yuzu and rhubarb).

Ballard, Capitol Hill, University District

Pickup, delivery



Molly Moon's Ice Cream

This month, Molly Moon Neitzel's ice cream parlor chain is featuring four flavors inspired by powerful women in celebration of Women's History Month: Chocolate Toffee Cookie Dough (a flavor with Theo chocolate-covered toffee, cookie dough, and milk chocolate ice cream, inspired by Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal and her love of Heath bars in ice cream); Snickerdoodle (a buttermilk ice cream with cinnamon-sugar cookie pieces, inspired by Seattle Storm player Breanna Stewart); Maple Cookie Butter (a maple ice cream with maple sugar cookie pieces, inspired by organizer and former mayoral candidate Colleen Echohawk); and Vegan Gingersnap (a brown sugar and molasses flavor with crispy homemade gingersnaps, inspired by ADWAS founder Marilyn Smith). Ten percent of proceeds from each seasonal flavor will be donated to organizations selected by each woman.

Various location

Pickup, delivery



Salt & Straw

Today, the artisan ice shop is rolling out its "Cereal-sly" series, a series of nostalgic flavors inspired by breakfast cereals, according to a press release. The lineup includes Pots of Gold and Rainbows (a fan-favorite flavor with a cereal milk base studded with real Lucky Charms marshmallows), OffLimits' Dash Cold Brew Cocoa Crisps (an Intelligentsia cold brew ice cream swirled with malty fudge and salty chocolate bark made with OffLimits Dash Coffee and Cocoa Cereal), Peanut Butter Cheer Yo Clusters (a dairy-free oat milk ice cream with chocolate stracciatella and clusters of peanut butter marshmallow cereal bars), Snap 'N Crackle Marshmallow Treats (a graham cracker ice cream with pieces of brown butter Rice Krispy treat florentines), and Cornflake Cookies with Marionberry Jam (a "cereal-flecked" ice cream with swirls of marionberry jam and crumbled brown butter sugar cookies).

Ballard, Capitol Hill, Kirkland

Pickup, delivery, dine-in