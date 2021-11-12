This Week in Seattle Food News: A New Indian Spot Opens in White Center, Cookie's Country Chicken Heads to Ballard, and Dick's Drive-In on Broadway Is Closing Temporarily

This week, The Roll Pod rolls into White Center with kathi rolls and rice bowls. Plus, Cookie's Country Chicken reveals plans for a brick-and-mortar in Ballard, the team behind Mamnoon is opening Hanoon in Kirkland, and Dick's Drive-In on Broadway is closing temporarily for renovations. Read on for all of that and more culinary tidbits. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

The Roll Pod

On November 6, this local vegetarian Indian chain opened a location in White Center. The business also operates a truck and a Bellevue location and serves specialties like kathi rolls, rice bowls, salads, and pav bhaji (a thick curry served with a soft bread roll).

White Center

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

FUTURE OPENINGS

203° Fahrenheit Cafe

This coffee shop, which has another location in Kirkland's Totem Lake shopping center, is set to open in the Google building in South Lake Union as soon as it receives approval from a city inspector.

South Lake Union



A Bagel Shoal

The celebrated Sea Wolf Bakers, known for its sourdough bread served at many well-known Seattle restaurants, plans to open a bagel bakery in the former Purr space in Montlake in early 2022.

Montlake



Cookie's Country Chicken

Joining the recent explosion of new fried chicken joints in Seattle, the finger-lickin'-good pop-up Cookie's Country Chicken announced via Instagram this week that it will launch a Ballard brick-and-mortar location. Denizens of the neighborhood can look forward to an expanded menu with more bowl concepts, biscuits, hot items, and soup specials, plus free parking and warm indoor seating. The business will shut down its presence in Pioneer Square to focus on the opening.

Ballard



Hanoon

The Mama restaurant group, which brought you the popular Levantine-inspired restaurants Mamnoon, Mamnoon Street, Mbar, and Anar, plans to open an outpost called Hanoon in Totem Lake in Kirkland in February, with a takeout window, a patio, a cafe serving baked goods and lunch during the day, and an upscale fast-casual menu in the evening.

Kirkland



Keys on Main

To the dismay of many, a dueling piano bar called Keys on Main is set to replace the space of the beloved LGBTQ+-friendly venue and nightclub Re-bar, which announced back in May 2020 that it would not be reopening. In other piano bar-related news, Capitol Hill Seattle reports that the upcoming Dorothy's Piano Bar & Cabaret, which was set to replace Highline, will not be going forward with an opening after all, as owner John Lehrack was unable to secure a lease.

Denny Triangle

CLOSURES

Dick's Drive-In

Get your Deluxes and shakes while you still can: The iconic, perpetually bustling Dick's Drive-In location on Broadway on Capitol Hill is closing temporarily in December for remodeling for the first time since its opening in 1954. The spot is aiming for a reopening date of spring 2022, and its employees will be temporarily transferred to other Dick's locations in the meantime.

Capitol Hill

OTHER FOOD NEWS

Local breweries recognized at the Washington Beer Awards

The annual Washington Beer Awards were held at Elliott Bay Brewing in Lake City last weekend. Among this year's gold medalists: Lucky Envelope Brewing's Helles lager, Seapine's Pilsner, Ravenna Brewing's Aligned by Nature, Two Beers Brewing's Wonderland Trail IPA, and many more.

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

Harvest Dinner & Wine Preview

Elsom's Wine Club members can enjoy a special menu from Chef Mahogany Williams paired with a selection of fine vino. Teaser: a 2020 Albariño paired with bacon-wrapped dates with honey and Beecher Cheese curds with honey and apples.

Elsom Cellars, Friday, 6:30 pm

Virtual Author Talk: Black Food with Bryant Terry

Black vegan eco-chef and food justice activist Bryant Terry will discuss his latest book, Black Food: Stories, Art, and Recipes from Across the African Diaspora.

Online, Friday, 5-6 pm

Nordo Presents: Curiouser and Curiouser

Immerse yourself in the whimsical world of Lewis Carroll's classic novels Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and Through the Looking Glass with two original dinner theater performances from Nordo. First, you'll enjoy dinner in Wonderland at "The Feast of The Queens" in the Culinarium. After your meal, wander "Down the Rabbit Hole" for "an interactive subterranean experience."

Cafe Nordo, Thursday-Saturday through December 19, 7:30-10:30 pm

SPECIALS

Cakes + Trees

This Central District bakery and plant shop is currently offering an abundance of enticing baked goods, including lemon velvet cake, vegan Neapolitan cake, vegan pumpkin spice cake, flourless chocolate cake, raspberry white chocolate cake, bananas Foster cake, butterscotch blondies, and magic cookie bars.

Central District

Pickup



Raíz

Phinney Ridge's cozy "PNW meets CDMX" cafe is serving up birria.

Phinney Ridge

Pickup