This Week in Seattle Food News: A New Katsu Restaurant Opens, New Luck Toy Returns, and Feed Co. Comes to Green Lake

This week, the highly anticipated Japanese restaurant Kobuta and Ookami Katsu and Sake House lands on Capitol Hill. Plus, many popular spots, like Bar Taglio, Café Hitchcock, Hood Famous Cafe and Bar, New Luck Toy, and La Típica Oaxaqueña, reopen their doors, Feed Co. Burgers opens a Green Lake location, and Frelard Tamales announces plans for an upcoming tamale shop and brewery in Bellingham. Read on for all of that and more culinary updates. For more inspiration, check out our food and drink guide.

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Bar Taglio and Café Hitchcock

According to press releases, chef Brendan McGill's downtown restaurants Bar Taglio and Café Hitchcock will reopen on Monday, September 20. McGill has tapped James Lorimer of the popular pop-up Kilroy's Pizza to act as chef and pizzaiolo at Bar Taglio, and Lorimer has added four new New York-style pies (marinara, veggie, burrata, and sausage) to the menu. Sarah Henderson of the one-woman baking operation Rabbit Hole Pie and the pastry and bread spinoff Hitchcock Bakeshop is taking over as pastry chef at Café Hitchcock, while Carly Wallace (who previously worked at the Bainbridge Island location of Café Hitchcock) is the new chef.

Downtown

Pickup, dine-in



Feed Co. Burgers

The popular Central District burger joint Feed Co. will soft-open its new Green Lake location to the public this Sunday and have its grand opening on Monday. The new outpost will retain the restaurant's established menu of customizable burgers, a buffalo fried chicken sandwich, fries, tempura-fried veggies, salads, bowls, and milkshakes.

Green Lake

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Hood Famous Cafe and Bar

After being closed for 18 months, the Filipinx-inspired coffee shop, bakery, and bar Hood Famous will reopen its dining room for limited seating this Saturday. Proof of vaccination is required to sit in the dining room (with the exception of masked children who are too young to be vaccinated), and the cafe will maintain grab-and-go ordering.

Chinatown-International District

Pickup, dine-in



Kobuta and Ookami Katsu and Sake House

This long-awaited Japanese restaurant, specializing in katsu, at last soft-opened from September 9-17. The menu features katsu-style dishes made with ingredients like kurobuta pork, Wagyu pork loin, chicken, and prawns, with options like classic katsu, miso katsu, katsu nabe (a Japanese-Korean fusion dish featuring a cutlet, vegetables, and an egg simmered in a savory sauce, served in a clay pot), oroishi katsu (katsu served with grated radish and ponzu sauce), tomato and cheese, katsu curry, and katsu don (a cutlet simmered in egg and savory sauce). As the name suggests, there's also an extensive sake list.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



La Típica Oaxaqueña

Seattle P-I contributor Naomi Tomky reports that the beloved Mexican grocer La Típica Oaxaqueña, which was damaged in the devastating White Center fire in early July, will reopen in a new location just a few doors down this Saturday. The business raised over $16,000 on GoFundMe, which allowed them to secure a new lease and restock.

White Center

Pickup



New Luck Toy

Chef and restaurateur Mark Fuller's West Seattle bar New Luck Toy, known for its Chinese-American food and boozy slushies, reopened this week for dine-in only (a measure to protect staff from "takeout burnout," according to an Instagram post).

West Seattle

Dine-in



Pho Joe's

This Vietnamese restaurant had its grand opening in Renton on September 9, serving pho, bánh mi, platters, vermicelli noodle bowls, rice dishes, chow mein, pad thai, bubble tea, and more.

Renton

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

FUTURE OPENINGS

Old Stove Brewing Company

The craft brewery Old Stove Brewing Company plans to open a new 24,000-square-foot production facility and taproom in North Queen Anne sometime in 2022.

North Queen Anne

OTHER FOOD NEWS

Restaurant customers must show proof of vaccination or negative test

Starting October 25th, customers in King County over the age of 12 will be required to show proof of vaccination or the results of a negative COVID test taken in the last 72 hours in order to eat indoors at a restaurant or bar. The rule will not apply to customers picking up takeout or dining outdoors, or to restaurants with seating for less than 12 people. The same requirements will go into effect for smaller restaurants in December.



Frelard Tamales reveals plans for new shop with brewery

A couple of weeks ago, we reported that Frelard Tamales, which has earned a loyal following for its hand-crafted tamales and community involvement, had revealed its plans to open a location in Bellingham in early spring or summer 2022 and hinted that the new outpost would be about more than just tamales. Now, they've spilled more details: Frelard Tamales 2.0 will also house a new brewery. According to an Instagram post, starting a brewery has been a longtime dream of Frelard Tamales co-owners Osbaldo Hernandez and Dennis Ramey, who hope to create a "welcoming and inclusive space where folks can enjoy delicious handmade tamales, tasty diverse craft brews, and special PNW and Mexican-inspired drinks." Ramey, who currently works as a brewer at Hellbent Brewing Company, will serve as head brewer, and the brewery will be called El Sueñito Brewing Company ("little dream" in Spanish, a reference to Hernandez and Ramey's long-held vision).



Seattle chef wins on Chopped

Local chef Emme Ribeiro Collins, whom you may know from her former Brazilian restaurant Alcove Dining Room and from her work as the executive chef for Seattle Public Schools, appeared on the TV cooking competition Chopped last Tuesday. She was tasked with creating an appetizer, entree, and dessert around the theme "shakes and fries" and ultimately won the episode with her kibbe frito with spicy milkshake crema, a lomo saltado-inspired dish with chicken thighs, and a doughnut dessert with mole sugar.



Washington breweries take home medals at the Great American Beer Festival

18 Washington breweries took home a combined 22 medals at the prestigious 2021 Great American Beer Festival on September 10. The Northwest crowd favorite Cloudburst Brewing received an especially notable win: the "Brewery and Brewer of the Year" award within its category (businesses that brew 1,001-2,000 barrels of beer in a year).



Guy Fieri visits NW Sausage and Deli in Centralia

The Mayor of Flavortown himself recently paid a visit to Centralia's Northwest Sausage and Deli for his show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. The episode airs tonight at 9 pm PST, and the business will host a viewing party at its sibling brewery Dick's Brewing Co. to celebrate.

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

Mid-Autumn Festival

Ballard's culturally inspired craft brewery Lucky Envelope Brewing always goes all out for Mid-Autumn Festival, and this year is no exception. From Friday through Saturday, they'll host a celebration with new beer releases, baked mooncakes, and limited giveaways of red envelopes for good luck (a Chinese tradition that inspired the business's name). The food trucks BeanFish Taiyaki and Swagg-N-Wagon Wings and Things will also both make appearances. Mooncakes are available for pre-order, and any that are left over will be available for sale at the event.

Lucky Envelope, Friday-Saturday, 12-10 pm

Negroni Week 2021

For this yearly event sponsored by Imbibe Magazine and Campari, bars all over the city will mix up everyone's favorite bitter crimson cocktail to raise funds for charitable organizations. Participating venues can stick to the classic version made with gin, Campari, and sweet vermouth or whip up their own unique variations.

Various locations, Friday-Sunday



Ballard Brewed Oktoberfest

The Ballard brewery district will host a modified version of their annual Oktoberfest celebration, with live music from the Oompah Machine and special festivities at Reuben's Brews, Stoup Brewing, and Obec Brewing. Plus, Stoup, Reuben's, Peddler, Obec, and Lucky Envelope will offer special German-style beers and commemorative steins.

Ballard, September 18, 1 pm



Milkvue Pop-Up

The donut shop Milkvue will sling mochi donuts in flavors like blueberry lavender, cherry cola, chocolate, churro, lychee, matcha with white chocolate drizzle, and pandan coconut.

Oma Bap, Saturday, 12-3 pm or until sold out

Reuben's Oktoberfest

The local favorite Reuben's Brews will host an outdoor Oktoberfest experience with special beers, merch, glassware, live music by Oompah Machine, and a TBA food special made with Reuben's Pilsner.

Reuben's Brews, Saturday, 1 pm



End of Summer Foodie Fest

Bid farewell to summer with this family-friendly event featuring food pop-ups like Laina's Handcrafted Ice Cream, Umami Kushi, Mike's Shave Ice, and Eggs Isle. Plus, enjoy tunes from a live DJ, featured drinks, and art from local artists.

The Stone House Cafe, Saturday, 5-9 pm

Plate of Nations

For two weeks, over 20 independently owned restaurants across Southeast Seattle will offer $20 and $35 shareable plates. This year's lineup includes Bananas Grill, Cafe Ibex, Foo Lam, Huong Duong, Momona, Rainier Restaurant, The Original Philly’s, Taco Street, Cafe Red, Big Chickie, Little Chengdu, Tacos Chukis, Othello Wok Teriyaki, Amazing Thai, Comfort Zone, Corte Fino, Willie’s Taste of Soul, Amy’s Mercato, Buddha Bruddah, and El Quetzal.

Various locations, through September 26

Kirkland Oktoberfest

Grab a bier and celebrate Oktoberfest on the waterfront with acres of biergartens, multiple entertainment stages, games, competitions, and more.

Marina Park, September 24-26



Oktoberfest at Queen Anne Beerhall

How heavy of a stein can you raise with your brute strength? Find out at this two-weekend bier fest, where you can dance around to live music from the Bonnie Birch Bavarian Band, Folk Voice, Darin Isaacs, and others, participate in a sausage-eating contest, watch football, and of course, drink lots of beer.

Queen Anne Beerhall, September 23-October 3

SPECIALS

Kamonegi

For a limited time only, the nationally acclaimed Japanese restaurant in Fremont will serve the dish ikura don, featuring house-cured salmon roe on sushi rice with shiso, wasabi, and cucumbers.

Fremont

Dine-in



Situ Tacos

Lupe Flores' Lebanese-inspired taco pop-up is currently offering craveable nachos with homemade green chili queso.

Belltown

Pickup, dine-in