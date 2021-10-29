This Week in Seattle Food News: A New Korean Deli Opens, Mushroom Coffee Arrives on Capitol Hill, and Sweetgreen Is Coming Soon

This week, Georgetown's popular BOPBOX opens a Korean-inspired deli in Fremont, and the adaptogenic coffee enterprise Wunderground Cafe lands on Capitol Hill, with a food menu designed by a former Tartine chef. And there's even more big news for the Hill on the horizon, with locations of the chains Pelicana Chicken and Sweetgreen coming soon. Plus, read about the upcoming Kraken sports bar restaurant and all sorts of spooky treats and events for your Halloweekend, from a dalgona candy Squid Game special at Sip House to A Nightmare on Wall Street at Navy Strength. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

CaliBurger Shoreline

The not-so-secret In-N-Out clone CaliBurger recently opened an outpost in Shoreline, complete with an autonomous robotic kitchen assistant named "Flippy."

Shoreline

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Made In House

Good news for fans of Georgetown's BOPBOX, a family-run eatery specializing in Korean-inspired rice-based dishes with seasonal veggies and house-made kimchi: On Thursday, the restaurant opened a new deli spinoff called Made in House in Fremont, serving fresh, health-minded meals with seasonal, scratch-made components. The spot features a grab-and-go section and a counter-service dining room and offers a rotating sampler plate of offerings like seasoned veggie japchae, kale and butternut squash tempura, and herby quinoa lentil salad, plus a produce-packed "Mom's medley bibimbop" and a hearty "stone pot bop."

Fremont

Pickup, dine-in



Wunderground Cafe

Cupcake Royale owner and entrepreneur Jody Hall will open the flagship cafe for her new startup Wunderground, which sells a blend of adaptogenic mushrooms and coffee beans, in the former Capitol Hill location of Cupcake Royale this weekend. The new coffee shop will feature food prepared by former Tartine chef Alyssa Lisle and an art installation from the local collaborative artist group Electric Coffin. The cafe will host an RSVP-only soft opening on Saturday with free food, coffee, and limited-edition tote bags for each guest, followed by a grand opening on Halloween with a free tote bag for the first 100 customers and free coffee with every purchase. To celebrate the holiday, the spot will also be serving some themed drink specials, including a "Hocus Pocus witch's cold brew" and "The Brain Wash," made with Time To Rise espresso, oat milk, and "Va Va 'Room Mushroom" vanilla syrup.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, dine-in

FUTURE OPENINGS

32 Bar & Grill

Amid all the excitement about the Seattle Kraken, the hockey team announced today that it will open its official sports bar and restaurant 32 Bar & Grill inside the Kraken Community Iceplex on November 6, according to a press release. (You may recall that the University District punk dive bar Kraken Bar & Lounge sued the Seattle Kraken NHL team over its use of the name "Kraken Bar" for its upcoming bar, claiming that the move risks irreparably damaging their brand—the upcoming eatery eventually settled on "32 Bar & Grill" in reference to the fact that the Seattle Kraken is the 32nd NHL franchise.) The upcoming spot will feature space for 250 guests, a private dining space for 35 guests, views into the Starbucks Rink and Smartsheet Rink, 17 TVs inside, a bar top with over a thousand pucks donated by hockey fans around the world, hockey memorabilia, and over 300 hockey sticks on the ceiling. Seattle restaurant scene veteran Mick McHugh, the former owner of the popular Pioneer Square restaurant F.X McRory’s, is acting as a consultant for the restaurant.

Northgate



Pelicana Chicken

At long last, this highly anticipated Korean fried chicken chain, which was originally set to open before summer but was beset by delays, is preparing to open on Capitol Hill in the former Bill's Off Broadway space soon. The exact opening date has not yet been announced—owner J Hwang told Capitol Hill Seattle he's "still working out the exact timing."

Capitol Hill



Sweetgreen

The popular fast-casual chain Sweetgreen is opening its first-ever Washington location in the former Stout space on Capitol Hill, just across the street from The Stranger's former offices. An opening date has not yet been released.

Capitol Hill



West of Chicago Pizza Company

This Chicago-style deep dish pizzeria is set to begin slinging pies in the former Chaco Canyon space in West Seattle in February 2022.

West Seattle

OTHER FOOD NEWS

Tutta Bella adds a new production facility

Last week, the Neapolitan pizzeria chain Tutta Bella signed a lease on a new production facility at 660 South Industrial Way in SoDo, which will allow them to expand their retail offerings, including take-and-bake pizzas, pasta, and salads.



An upcoming documentary explores Seattle's Filipinx food scene

Filmmaker Terrence Jeffrey Santos is in the process of making a documentary called Filipinx Food Seattle, which will explore the city's thriving Filipinx food community, encompassing businesses like Musang, Archipelago, Hood Famous, Oriental Mart, Big Boys Kainan, and more. Santos aims to complete the film by next year for submission to the Seattle International Film Festival and other film festivals and is currently crowd-funding for the project on GoFundMe.

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

POUR 2021 Presented by Seattle Urban Wineries

Kick off your Halloween weekend by sipping vintages from over 15 Seattle urban wineries while enjoying live music and food from the local Cuban spot Cafe Con Leche.

Club Sur, Friday, 6-9 pm



Snack Attack! Halloween at The Octopus Bar

Do you love snacks and money? Honor your favorite between-meals indulgence by dressing as its anthropomorphic twin for the chance to win 500 big ones. Even if you lose, you can still enter raffles all night long, dance to the stylings of DJ Qreepz, and get drunk on boozy specials with names like "Redbull Blood Bag."

The Octopus Bar, Saturday, 8 am-2 pm



Día de los Muertos + One Year Anniversary

Día de los Muertos is an extra special day at Taco City Taqueria, as it's also their one-year anniversary. Help them celebrate with $5 margaritas, an $8 shot and beer special, and a costume contest with a $250 prize for the winner, plus a DJ set from ITS TR3NT.

Taco City Taqueria, Saturday, 11 am-11 pm

Speakeasy Halloween at Tavern Law and Needle & Thread

Step into another dimension with two different themed "spook-easies" at sibling bars Tavern Law and Needle & Thread. Each will feature food specials, craft cocktails, and entertainment.

Tavern Law and Needle & Thread, Saturday, 7 pm-12 am



Halloween Weekend at the Mountaineering Club

Get trippy with the University District rooftop bar's psychedelic-themed Halloween weekend bash, with sets from guest Freakout Fest DJs (including DJ Cutz and Acid Tongue) and cocktail specials like the "Monster Mush(room)" (Illegal Mezcal, black trumpet syrup, mole bitters, orange, and sal de gusano) and the "Acid Test" (Patron Silver Tequila, yuzu, grapefruit, lemon, and miracle berry).

The Mountaineering Club, Saturday-Sunday, 6 pm



Bakescapade Pop-Up

Pastry chef Karen Sandoval couldn't readily find pan de muerto in Seattle, so she decided to make her own and sell it through this bakery pop-up. Choose from black cocoa, orange anise, or pumpkin, with optional Nutella or dulce de leche filling. The pop-up will be available in Burien on Saturday and in Renton on Sunday.

Burien and Renton, Saturday 11 am-5 pm, Sunday 10 am-1 pm

Witches Tea

Round up your coven for a witchy tea service at the historic and possibly haunted Hotel Sorrento. Costumes are encouraged, and craft cocktails will be available in addition to the menu of teatime treats.

Hotel Sorrento, Sunday, 1-6 pm

Día De Los Muertos Celebration

Savor the ancient agave-based Mexican spirit mezcal with a four-course dinner from El Camino, featuring pairings from the single-village producer Del Maguey. You'll learn about the distillate's history, regions, makers, and makers over the course of the evening.

El Camino, Tuesday, 6 pm

Thirteen Days of Tak-BOO!

Top Chef star Shota Nakajima's popular karaage fried chicken joint is getting in on the spooky season fun with this series of Halloween-themed events and specials, including blood-red yuzu curd donuts, viewings of Beetlejuice and The Lost Boys, bingo, a virtual cocktail demo, horror trivia, and a pop-up takeover from White Center's upcoming wrestling-themed Lariat Bar with a wrestling costume contest. The festivities culminate in a pre-Halloween monster bash kickoff party with food and drink specials and a costume contest judged by Shota himself, with a chance to win signed swag.

Taku, through October 31

A Nightmare on Wall Street

As a spooky-season tradition, Belltown’s award-winning tiki bar Navy Strength temporarily transforms into a “fully immersive haunting experience" each October, with libations inspired by classic and modern horror flicks. Staff will dress up in costumes, and there will be a different theme this week if you want to join in. Frightening horror-film soundtracks contribute to the spine-chilling milieu. This year's lineup includes cocktails inspired by Sleepaway Camp, It, Carrie, The Babadook, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Jaws, and more, available for both takeout and dine-in.

Navy Strength, through October 31

Artisan & Prepared Foods Program Pop-Ups

Pike Place Market is launching a new Artisan & Prepared Foods Program, which will support small food businesses that do not have a brick-and-mortar storefront and aim to drive business to local farms by working with vendors who source (or aspire to source) at least 20% of their raw ingredients from Washington growers. As part of the new program, the market's MarketFront expansion will host three pop-ups for the month of October: Zaytuna Mediterranean Catering (Saturdays and Sundays), Afella Jollof Catering (Saturdays), and Rojo’s Mexican Food (Saturdays).

Pike Place Market, Saturday-Sunday through October 31



Seattle Restaurant Week

Frugal gourmands everywhere rejoice over Seattle Restaurant Week, which happens twice a year and lets diners tuck into prix-fixe menus at restaurants hoping to lure new customers with singularly slashed prices. The proceedings have adapted a bit in the wake of COVID-19's devastating impact on the restaurant industry: This fall, over 200 restaurants across over 45 cities and neighborhoods in the Seattle area will offer special menus for $20 lunches, $35 and/or $50 dinners, with options for takeout, delivery, and/or dine-in. The lineup this year includes Cafe Munir, Nirmal's, Vendemmia, Rondo, Tamari Bar, Communion/That Brown Girl Cooks!, Sawyer, Revel, Paseo, and other notable favorites.

Various locations, Sunday through November 6



Nordo Presents: Curiouser and Curiouser

Immerse yourself in the whimsical world of Lewis Carroll's classic novels Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and Through the Looking Glass with two original dinner theater performances from Nordo. First, you'll enjoy dinner in Wonderland at "The Feast of The Queens" in the Culinarium. After your meal, wander "Down the Rabbit Hole" for "an interactive subterranean experience."

Cafe Nordo, Thursday-Saturday through December 19

SPECIALS

The Flora Bakehouse

This weekend, you can purchase caramel apples and bags of caramel corn at the Beacon Hill bakery for $5 each to satisfy all your Halloween snacking needs. 100% of the proceeds will go to Cleveland High School's ASB Program and Maple Elementary's PTA. The bakery is also offering a new seasonal Danish packed with local pears, apples, ginger, and quince, available on Saturdays and Sundays only.

Beacon Hill

Pickup, dine-in



Sip House

Though watching the runaway Netflix sensation Squid Game probably didn't inspire a desire in you to actually participate in the deadly competition, you can nevertheless play a (blessedly much lower-stakes) version at the University District coffee shop Sip House this Saturday. If you purchase the cafe's Squid Game-themed latte or milk tea specials topped with the dalgona candy popularized by the show, you can head to a table overseen by a Pink Guard and try your luck at whittling a shape out of the candy in three minutes or less without cracking it. If you lose, you'll emerge unscathed, but you will be required to post a picture of your broken candy to social media. Likewise, if you're successful, you won't get a shot at a giant piggy bank filled with cash, but you will win a bottle of Sip House's new panna cotta latte.

University District

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

