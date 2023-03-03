This Week in Seattle Food News: A New Pizzeria, Build-Your-Own Bowls, and Birria in Ballard

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Birrieria Gourmet

The Ballard Mini-Pod recently welcomed this new birria truck, which replaced the vegan doughnut truck Dough Joy . Offerings include quesabirria tacos, tortas, mulitas, birria ramen, birria en caldo, and more.

Ballard

Pickup



Cora Pizza & Plates

According to a press release, Lark chef John Sundstrom and his business partners Kelly Ronan and JM Enos reopened their casual Capitol Hill pizzeria Southpaw as Cora, a neighborhood Italian restaurant focused on pizza and small plates, on Tuesday. The newly refreshed space features seating for 48, dark wood booths, banquettes with navy blue tabletops, and custom art prints inspired by vintage tomato labels, while the menu includes crispy fried fava beans, warm artichoke and white bean dip, rigatoni, spaghettini puttanesca, wood-fired pies, lemon budino, and more.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Matia Kitchen and Bar

The acclaimed Orcas Island restaurant, which shut down in January due to a fallout between chef Avery Adams and general manager Drew Downing and the restaurant's owners, has reopened under new ownership in a location in Eastsound. Reservations for March are now live, with future reservations set to be released on a monthly basis.

Orcas Island

Pickup, dine-in



street eats

Seattle-based mama group, the restaurant group behind Mamnoon , Mamnoon Street , mbar , manna , and hanoon , hosted the grand opening of this spot serving customizable Levantine-inspired bowls in early February, according to a press release. Guests can choose from bases like basmati rice, hummus, or pita; proteins like chicken shawarma or beef kefta meatballs; vegetables like caramelized onions and pickled cabbage; sauces like roasted garlic tahini and labneh; and add-ons like spiced French lentils and house saffron pickles. Besides bowls, the menu also offers fatteh, balila, mujaddara, and "shawarminis" with filling options like lamb awarma and cauliflower al pastor.

South Lake Union

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

CLOSURES

HoneyHole Sandwiches

Capitol Hill Seattle reports that the E Jefferson location of Capitol Hill's endearingly weird watering hole/sandwich shop HoneyHole has been inactive since January, with a paper sign in the window reading that the business is "temporarily closed."

Central District



The Kraken Bar & Lounge

Fremont's pirate-themed punk bar will close its doors for good this Saturday. If you'd like to pay your respects, you can help the venue bid farewell with a bang at its last ever show , featuring local tunes from '90s-influenced punk outfit Cosgrove, pop-punk band The Subjunctives, alt-rock project Ol' Doris, trash punk trio Some Rules, and speed punk ensemble The Disorderlies.

Fremont



Lowercase Brewing

The award-winning brewery specializing in lagers, pilsners, and balanced brews revealed on Wednesday that it will close its Georgetown retail taproom on March 26 in order to shift its focus to producing canned beers, citing lack of neighborhood traffic as a factor contributing to the decision. The announcement notes, "In the coming year, we’ll be launching a brand-new can club, release delicious brews more frequently and make some bold forays into spaces rarely entered by small, local beer brewers. Not only are we going to continue making some of the area’s best lagers but we’re also bringing local back to 'big beer' in the Pacific Northwest. It’ll be a blast. Stay tuned!" The Georgetown bakery Deep Sea Sugar & Salt plans to take over the space.

Georgetown

OTHER FOOD NEWS

Ethan Stowell buys The Attic Alehouse

Chef and restaurateur Ethan Stowell purchased the historic Madison Park dive bar The Attic Alehouse , which has been around since the late '60s, this week. Stowell, who also purchased Pike Brewing Company last year, plans to reopen the bar as early as this April, with subtle renovations, sports memorabilia, and a menu of pub grub such as nachos, fried chicken sandwiches, and burgers.



Zero-proof pop-up is headed to Seattle

Interested in trying out the "sober-curious" trend? The New York pop-up series Absence of Proof, which hosts alcohol-free gatherings with activities such as board games and icebreakers, plans to expand to Seattle. Its first local event will be hosted at Cathedral in Ballard on April 14 and will offer unlimited nonalcoholic beverages for guests.

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

FRIDAY-MONDAY

Lil Woody's Burger Month

The popular local burger joint chain Li'l Woody's has revealed the lineup for its annual Burger Month series, which features burgers dreamed up by local chefs. The final remaining special is “Ear Piggy Piggy” (Royal Ranch grass-fed beef and pork fat patty, crispy fried pig ear, Mama Lil’s peppers, dill pickles, spicy mustard, fry sauce, Lil Woody’s bun) from Evan Leichtling of Off Alley (available through March 6).

Li'l Woody's

SATURDAY, MARCH 4

32nd Annual PNA Wine Taste

Admission to this annual wine lovers' festival gets you samples of 10 wines from local producers, plus live music from Tim Scallon and plenty of snacks. If you fall in love with a particular vintage, buy a bottle at the pop-up store—proceeds go to the Phinney Neighborhood Association.

Phinney Neighborhood Association, 7:30-10 pm

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Northwest Black Restaurant Week

Black Restaurant Week, a national culinary campaign founded in Houston in 2016 with the goal of shining a light on local Black-owned businesses, is returning for its third annual event in the Northwest region. Several local restaurants, such as Island Soul Rum Bar & Soul Shack, Pam's Kitchen, Taste of the Caribbean, and Conscious Eatery, are participating with prix-fixe menus, specials, and more.

Various locations

Penn Cove Musselfest

Thanks to the nutrient-rich outflow of water from the Skagit River, beautiful Penn Cove’s famous mussels grow full-sized in record time and are harvested young, making them impossibly firm, fat, and sweet. This annual festival, which bills itself as a celebration of all things “bold, briny, and blue,” features boat tours of the Penn Cove Mussel Farm, a mussel eating contest, mermaids, cooking demonstrations with local chefs, a waterfront beer garden, and the main event: a tasting competition with restaurants from all over Coupeville vying to have their mussel chowder declared the finest in town.

Coupeville

MARCH 6-12

The Stranger & EverOut present Seattle Nacho Week 2023

This winter, we're partnering with our sister site, The Stranger, to bring you Nacho Week! For one week only, some of Seattle's fave restaurants will be serving up specially crafted, full-sized plates of inventive, delicious nachos during Nacho Week. And while it's not a competition, you can bet your butt that these fun-loving chefs will be coming up with the most creative nacho combinations imaginable!

Various locations

MARCH 6-13

Taste Washington

Immerse yourself in four days of pure oenophilia with this behemoth event billing itself as “the nation’s largest single-region wine and food event.” The Grand Tasting (March 11–12) unites more than 200 Washington wineries, 50 local restaurants, and a number of acclaimed local and national chefs, while other signature events include a dinner series, a seafood party, seminars, and more.

Various locations

MARCH 9-12

Barleywine Bacchanal XXI

Barleywines are a particularly potent style of beer, boasting a whopping 6 to 11 percent or 8 to 12 percent alcohol by volume. Tap into your hedonistic side with the 21st edition of this annual festival highlighting the “biggest, boldest brews,” which will feature 24 hefty barleywines over the course of four days. Proceed at your own risk.

Beveridge Place Pub

SPECIALS

Aroom Coffee

If you binged season two of the Netflix reality series Single's Inferno and found yourself craving sweet corn coffee (contestant Jong-Woo's family owns a cafe that serves the Korean specialty), you're in luck: The Fremont coffee shop Aroom Coffee has concocted its own version of the drink, which will be available beginning tomorrow. They note, "The mild sweetness of sweet corn cream paired with our home-roasted black coffee [works] surprisingly well."

Fremont

Pickup, dine-in



The Flour Box

Baker Pamela Vuong's Hillman City doughnut shop has unveiled its current lineup, available through March 12: matcha cream, orange cardamom, crème brûlée, and cinnamon cold brew.

Hillman City

Pickup, dine-in



Molly Moon's Ice Cream

In honor of Women's History Month, Molly Moon's March seasonal flavors are all inspired by powerful women who "impacting our communities by advancing us towards greater equity, safety and humanity." The lineup includes Movie Night (a popcorn ice cream with homemade toffee chunks and milk chocolate ganache, inspired by writer Lindy West and her movie review newsletter Butt News), Corn Cheese (a Filipino-influenced caramelized sweet corn ice cream with toasted salty cheese crisps, inspired by writer Angela Garbes), Black Powerful (a black sesame ice cream with hot fudge swirls and chocolate cookie crumbles, inspired by artist, writer, and curator Natasha Marin), and The Usual (salted caramel ice cream with thick hot fudge ribbons, inspired by KEXP DJ Cheryl Waters). Ten percent of proceeds from each seasonal flavor will benefit an organization chosen by its honoree: the Northwest Abortion Access Fund, the Tubman Center for Health and Freedom, Cave Canem, and Washington Farmland Trust.

Various locations

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



