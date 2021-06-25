This Week in Seattle Food News: A New Rum Cocktail Bar Arrives, Pho Bac Expands Downtown, and A Hip Sports Bar Opens in Belltown

The Seattle food scene is abuzz with activity. This week's batch of food news brings a wave of openings, including a new Pho Bac location, a new ice cream cafe, a new sports bar with a vintage vibe, and a new underwater-themed rum cocktail bar. Read on to learn about all of that and more exciting culinary developments, plus several events going on this weekend, from the Dragon Fest Food Walk 2021 to pride festivities from Dough Joy, the Flora Bakehouse, and Hellbent Brewing and Frelard Tamales. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Creamy Cone Cafe

This cheerful Black-owned ice cream parlor recently opened on Rainier Beach, just in time for this week's scorching heatwave. Flavors run the gamut from passionfruit guava to banana pudding to salted caramel swirl. Other offerings include root beer floats, sundaes, and coffee beverages.

Rainier Beach

Pickup or outdoor seating



Good Burger

Sharing a name with the 1997 Kenan and Kel comedy, this fast-food spot has opened in Shoreline, serving variations like Hawaiian burgers, teriyaki chicken burgers, and grilled mushroom burgers.

Shoreline

Pickup, delivery, or limited indoor seating



Happy Lemon

The popular boba tea chain, known for its bubble waffles and salted cheese tea drinks, has launched an outpost in University Village.

University District

Pickup, delivery, or limited indoor seating



In the Heart Speakeasy Bar

Malika Siddiq, owner of the West Seattle shop Lika Love Boutique, has opened a snug, stealthy New Orleans-inspired speakeasy in the back of her store. The food menu features muffuletta sandwiches, Creole-seasoned popcorn, red beans and rice, jambalaya, and gumbo, while the cocktail menu offers classic drinks like the Hurricane and the Sazerac alongside new creations like the "Milk Punch and Beignets" (vodka, coffee liqueur, Kringle Cream, and a touch of milk).

West Seattle

Limited indoor seating



Inside Passage

We originally reported in early March 2020 that this tropical cocktail bar from the team behind the venerable Capitol Hill rum den Rumba would open that summer, but coronavirus had other plans. Now, the long-awaited watering hole is open at last. The bar originally styled itself as "tiki-themed" but, given the sinister colonialist associations of tiki, they've since scrapped that plan in favor of an "immersive" underwater Pacific Northwest theme, with sea creature decor and locally inspired drinks.

Capitol Hill

Pickup or limited indoor seating



Natalie's on Alki

This new spot serving milk tea drinks, lemonade, smoothies, sugarcane drinks, and Vietnamese street food opened on Alki on Sunday.

West Seattle

Pickup, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating



Pho Bac Downtown

Seattle's OG pho chain Pho Bac has opened its highly anticipated new downtown location, which offers banh mi with house-baked bread in addition to the restaurant's well-loved menu of noodle soups. A speakeasy with Vietnamese-inspired cocktails is set to open in the location's upstairs space later this summer.

Downtown

Pickup or delivery



Rusty Pelican Cafe

This family-owned cafe with locations in Edmonds and Mill Creek opened a third outpost in Woodinville on June 15, with breakfast, lunch, cocktails, beer, and wine.

Woodinville

Pickup, delivery, or limited indoor seating



Stack571 Burger & Whiskey Bar

This local burger chain with multiple locations across Washington will host the grand opening for its newest location at Kirkland's Village at Totem Lake shopping center next Tuesday, June 29. The menu features hefty creations like the "Fatted Sow" (bacon, bourbon-bacon slaw, bacon whiskey jam, Tillamook cheddar, a dill pickle, marinated tomato, Stack sauce, and a beef and bacon patty) and the "Jimmy Burger" (barbecue pulled pork, buttermilk-fried sweet onions, a dill pickle, iceberg lettuce, pepper jack cheese, and a ground beef patty) as well as an extensive selection of cocktails, whiskey (served in flights or however you prefer), beer, and wine.

Kirkland

Pickup, delivery, or limited indoor seating



Trade Winds Tavern

Owners Chris Elford and Anu Apte-Elford have replaced their self-proclaimed "weird beer and rad food" pub No Anchor in Belltown with the retro neighborhood sports bar Trade Winds Tavern. The food menu features updated pub grub like cheesesteak wontons, buttermilk-fried cheese curds with ranch, jalapeño pineapple wings, short rib melts, and chips with blue cheese fondue. There's also a menu of playful, laidback cocktails, including Chai Sazeracs, Coconut Collins, and Chris's signature "Sharpie Mustache" (whiskey, gin, and Amaro Meletti), in addition to beer and natural wine.

Belltown

Pickup, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating



Truffles and More

Truffles and More, a business specializing in truffles of the chocolate variety, will begin a temporary pop-up residency at the Ballard Blossoms building on Saturday. The building is hosting several pop-ups, such as the popular donut shop Zuri's Donutz.

Ballard

Pickup

FUTURE OPENINGS

Ben's Bread

The acclaimed bakery pop-up Ben's Bread will open a brick-and-mortar business in Phinney Ridge sometime this fall. In addition to baker Ben Campbell's coveted loaves, the spot will also serve breakfast sandwiches, doughnuts, biscuits, grain bowls, espresso, beer, and wine.

Phinney Ridge

OTHER FOOD NEWS

Chateau Ste. Michelle named official partner of the Seattle Kraken

The well-known Woodinville winery Chateau Ste. Michelle has announced that it will be one of the official partners of Seattle's upcoming NHL team the Seattle Kraken. The company will have a wine bar called the Chateau and a marketplace for its popular 14 Hands wine at the Climate Pledge Arena. They'll also be creating Kraken-branded canned wine and other tie-ins.



Inslee removes cap on delivery app fees

Governor Jay Inslee has lifted Washington's limit on third-party delivery app fees, which went into effect in November 2020 with the intention of helping businesses struggling with the impact of COVID-19. However, Seattle still has a separate rule limiting delivery app fees to 15%.

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

Post Pike Pride Pop-Ups

The pop-up Fryday will sling crispy spuds with dipping sauces in flavors like Korean barbecue and gochujang aioli out of the Capitol Hill bar Post Pike on (when else?) Friday night. On Saturday, the bar will host the hand pie pop-up For Real Dough, with options such as sherried mushroom, leek and prosciutto, and Beecher's Flagship cheese with fig jam. Pride specials, including boozy popsicles, rainbow Jell-O shots, and cocktails (Blue Hawaiians, POG Margaritas, and blackberry vodka lemonade), will be available all weekend long.

Post Pike, Friday-Sunday



Cookie's Country Chicken x Great Notion Ballard Pop-Up

It's a match made in pop-up heaven: The finger-lickin'-good fried chicken joint Cookie's Country Chicken will take over the kitchen at the award-winning brewery Great Notion's Ballard location and will sling their chicken sando combos (regular or spicy), tendies, drumstick packs, and summer sides.

Great Notion Ballard, Saturday, 12-8 pm

Dragon Fest Food Walk 2021

In an incredible boon to the curious, the indecisive, and the gluttonous, the International District’s annual Dragon Fest features more than 30 restaurants offering tastes of their food for only $2, and many more participating in an ID–wide happy hour.

Hing Hay Park, Saturday, 10 am-4 pm

Summer Session Beer Festival

This outdoor beer festival will offer five or more low-ABV beers from three different breweries for your day-drinking pleasure, plus live music and food from Midnite Ramen.

Figurehead Brewing, Saturday, 12-10 pm

Sweet Tooth Inc. Pop-Up

The Modesto, California-based pop-up Sweet Tooth Inc. will pay a visit to Tres Lecheria to sling their infamous Flamin' Hot Cheetos cupcakes, which the two bakeries first made in collaboration together on the Netflix baking competition Sugar Rush.

Tres Lecheria, Saturday, 11 am-2 pm

Hellbent Brewing and Frelard Tamales Pride Celebration

The local businesses Hellbent Brewing and Frelard Tamales (which share an owner) will team up for an event on June 27 featuring handmade tamales, craft beer, pride-themed macarons from Alexandra's Macarons, live mariachi music, and special event pint glasses available for purchase. A portion of proceeds from the macarons, tamales, featured beer, and pint glasses will benefit Entre Hermanos and YouthCare.

Hellbent Brewing Company, Saturday, 12-8 pm



Dough Joy On The Hill for Pride!

Enjoy confetti donut holes, mimosas, a photo booth, and other festive surprises from the queer-owned vegan donut truck Dough Joy. All donations benefit Lambert House, a local nonprofit supporting LGBTQ youth.

Sole Repair, Saturday, 10 am-1 pm



Flora Bakehouse Pride Weekend Fundraiser

Grab a slice of vibrant rainbow cake from Cafe Flora's bakery sibling the Flora Bakehouse. A portion of proceeds will be donated to the Trans Justice Funding Project, a community-led funding initiative founded in 2012 to support grassroots trans justice groups run by and for trans people in the United States.

The Flora Bakehouse, Saturday-Sunday

Paellapalooza

Pretend you're in Spain with this takeout pop-up from Ethan Stowell, starring a classic paella made with saffron rice, Spanish chorizo, mussels, clams, prawns, braised chicken, green beans, and piquillo peppers. Other options include a Valencia salad, patatas bravas, grilled spring onions, serrano ham, and frozen cocktails like the Hemingway daiquiri and the "Tequila por mi Amante" (tequila, strawberry, lemon, and ginger).

Bramling Cross, Friday-Sunday, June 30-July 3

Robinson Family BBQ Pop-Up

Tom Douglas's Ballard takeout spot is hosting a weekend barbecue pop-up with pork ribs, Kansas City-style smoky barbecue sauce, slaw, sriracha macaroni salad, cheesy cornbread, pecan pie, strawberry shortcake, boozy mango mai tais, and margarita slushies. Take a plate to go or settle in at one of the restaurant's outdoor picnic tables.

Serious Takeout, Friday-Sunday

SPECIALS

The Pastry Project

If you're in need of a frosty treat to help you cool off, this Pioneer Square-based nonprofit, which provides free pastry and bakery job training to individuals with a barrier to entry, is now offering soft-serve with the help of Molly Moon's Ice Cream. (The nonprofit is founded by two former Molly Moon's employees.) The ice cream will be available on Thursdays and Fridays all summer long.

Pioneer Square

Pickup



Temple Pastries

The in-demand Central District bakery goes live with its new summer menu this weekend, meaning you can look forward to baked goods like rose baklava cronuts, savory parmesan croissants, strawberry rhubarb Danishes, and passionfruit cheesecake croissants.

Central District

Pickup