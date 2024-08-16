This Week in Seattle Food News: A New Taproom in Ballard, A Prime Patio in Phinney, and A Bake Sale for Palestine

NEW OPENINGS & RETURNS

Phinney Station

This family-friendly, dog-friendly neighborhood spot soft opened in Phinney at the beginning of August, serving a menu of slushies (both boozy and non-alcoholic), cocktails, beer, wine, tacos, quesadillas, and burritos. There's an abundance of outdoor seating as well as fire pits.

Phinney Ridge



Single Hill Commons

The Yakima-based brewery Single Hill debuted this casual beer and wine bar in the former Outpouring Bottle Shop space in Ballard on Tuesday. Offerings include IPAs, fruited sour ales, lagers, and other styles, in addition to limited snacks like soft pretzels and tinned fish.

Ballard

FUTURE OPENINGS

Spice Bliss

The Indian restaurant Spice Bliss soon plans to move into a bigger space in the Pride Place building across the street.

Capitol Hill

CLOSURES

Barrio

After 16 years of business, Capitol Hill's Mexican mainstay is calling it quits, with its final day of service scheduled for August 30. A social media announcement read, "It’s been an amazing journey, and we could not have asked for a more receptive community. Barrio has always been a space for friends, families, and neighbors where memories were made and shared. We have so much gratitude for all our guests who have supported us and continued to fill Barrio with vibrant and lively energy. "

Capitol Hill



Bok a Bok

The Guy Fieri-approved fried chicken joint announced on Sunday that its University District and White Center locations will be closing "effective immediately." Co-owner Brian O'Connor wrote, "The 3rd party apps were great for exposure but made margins so thin that those orders didn't count after it was all said and done."

University District, White Center



The Fat Hen

This charming Ballard brunch destination known for dishes like shakshuka and eggs Benedict will close after service on September 13. Owners Linnea and Massimo Gallo cited burnout and the rising costs of business in Seattle as the primary factors contributing to the closure.

Ballard



Fish Ladder Lounge

Another loss for Ballard: Owners Alison Soike and Ryan Faniel announced this week that they will close this casual neighborhood spot on August 24 due to the landlords not allowing them to renew their lease.

Ballard



Tougo Coffee

Owner Berhanu “Brian” Wells recently closed his Yesler Terrace coffee shop in preparation for a move to Japan next year, where he will reunite with the cafe's namesake, his son Tougo.

First Hill

OTHER FOOD NEWS

Terra Plata chef Tamara Murphy dies at 63

The pioneering chef Tamara Murphy of Terra Plata died due to a fatal stroke at age 63 on Saturday. The Seattle food scene has responded with an outpouring of grief, remembering her for her commitment to community and her passion for using local and seasonal ingredients before the practice was commonplace.

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

SATURDAY, AUGUST 17

CHOMP! 2024

Get playful with local food at this free festival at Marymoor Park's pastoral Willowmoor Farm, now in its 10th year. You'll get to peruse a farmers market, browse upcycled goods from local makers, clamber up an oak tree named Alice, compete in a focaccia bake-off, participate in a scavenger hunt, compete in quirky "zucchini races," pet adorable animals at a petting zoo, fashion your own musical instruments out of upcycled recyclables and fruits and veggies for a parade, and more. The music lineup doesn't disappoint either—take in performances from indie rock trio Deep Sea Diver and Canadian legends Broken Social Scene, plus soul icons Ural Thomas & The Pain, Scottish pop rockers Marmalade, sapphic singer-songwriter Amelia Day, and kids' musician Johnny Bregor, all hosted by radio personality Marco Collins.

Marymoor Park, Southeast Redmond

Chinatown Food Walk: Summer 2024

Stop at a booth in Hing Hay Park to pick up a menu, then stroll through Chinatown-International District checking out $4, $6, and $8 food specials and retail items at participating local businesses. August's lineup includes enticing bites like dim sum platters from Dim Sum King, Japanese sandos from Sandōmi, chicken and rice cake skewers from Umma Dak, and ube and pandan swirl soft serve from Hood Famous—what more do you need? Plus, purchase some adorable limited edition CID stickers, which include designs like the Japantown streetcar and the Hing Hay Park pagoda, to help support the nonprofit Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Area.

Various locations across Chinatown-International District

SUNDAY, AUGUST 18

Bakers for Palestine

Some of Seattle's most popular bakers, including Masakan, Club Sandwich, Selva Central Baked Goods, and Kristi Sue Yamamoto, will come together to host this bake sale with the objective of raising $1,000 for Palestine. Sample some choice confections and help them meet their goal.

A Resting Place, 12-3 pm

MULTI-DAY

Li'l Woody's Seafood Month

If you couldn't get enough of Li'l Woody's Burger Month, in which the local fast-food chain offers new burger specials created in collaboration with local chefs each week, get ready for their Seafood Month. This version gives the Burger Month format a fishy spin, with exclusive sandwich creations inspired by the bounty of the sea. This week's chef special is "The Coastal AKA Coast Style" (a smoked salmon patty, sharp white cheddar, arugula, and barbecue berry sauce on a Li'l Woody’s bun) from Jeremy Thunderbird of the Native Soul Cuisine food truck (August 13-19).

All Li'l Woody locations

SPECIALS

Little Tin

This Ballard cocktail gem might just impart a bit of charisma with its new special "Puttin' on the Rizz," which is described as a "Hawaiian haupia dessert meets Asian cookies and cream grasshopper" and features Hawaiian silver rum, coconut milk, creme de menthe, creme de cacao, coconut cream, and black sesame.

Ballard



Milk Drunk

The Homer sibling's latest seasonal sandwich special is the "Green-L-T," a take on the classic BLT with braised pork belly, fried green tomatoes, iceberg lettuce, and horseradish remoulade on a potato bun.

Beacon Hill



Temple Pastries

Christina Wood's Central District Bakery just introduced a sexy new hazelnut praline flan special with flaky laminated brioche, creamy vanilla custard, and house-made hazelnut praline, available in limited quantities daily.

Central District