This Week in Seattle Food News: A New Thai Spot Arrives, Magnolia Gets A Sci-Fi-Themed Cafe, and Three Restaurants Say Goodbye

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Hashtag Waffles

This trendy spot serving waffles and fruity drinks in bucket-shaped containers recently opened near Pike Place Market.

Downtown



Kub Kao Kub Kam Thai Eatery & Bar

Looking for a bowl of something warm and soul-soothing? Phinney welcomed this new Thai restaurant serving noodles, curries, fried rice, khao soi, and more in the former Arc Restaurant & Lounge space this week.

Phinney Ridge



The Outer Rim

Take your Star Wars-obsessed visiting relatives to this quirky new sci-fi-themed coffee house in Magnolia.

Magnolia

CLOSURES

Ben & Esther's

The Portland-based vegan Jewish deli chain announced this week that it will be closing its Capitol Hill location, writing, "Like many other restaurants, we’re at the point where we just don’t see a sustainable path forward. The writing’s on the wall, and numbers don’t lie. Rent and labor have been double what they are in our other shops, but we’re only seeing half the amount of business. It’s time to bow out...We’ll continue to look at more viable spaces and hope to return in the not-so-distant future." The closure was originally scheduled for December 31 but has been moved to Christmas to allow time for the business to clean out the space, so it's your last weekend to snag some smoked carrot lox.

Capitol Hill



JuneBaby

Eduardo Jordan's nationally acclaimed Southern restaurant announced on Monday that it is closing "in its current form." In June 2021, the Seattle Times published a story revealing that 28 people said Jordan subjected female employees to sexual misconduct and unwanted touching, causing most staff to walk out.

Ravenna

WeRo

Wes Yoo's lauded Korean comfort food spot WeRo, inspired by the food he ate growing up in Seoul, announced that its last day of service will be December 30. Yoo previously reconnected with his love of Korean cuisine during the early pandemic in 2020 and opened WeRo in the former space of the cocktail bar The Gerald , which he took over in 2018.

Ballard

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 22

Machine House Xmas Party!

The acclaimed English-style brewery Machine House Brewery is throwing its first Christmas party at its new Hillman City location. Snap a selfie with Kris Kringle and belt out your favorite caroling standards at a cask beer-fueled Christmas karaoke session from 8-11 pm. You'll get to enjoy mulled wine and gravity pours of a special beer.

Machine House Brewery, 6-11 pm

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 24

Black Christmas: A Tragedy at Dark Room

If you, like me, are still not over the end of Halloween and all the fun, creepy things associated with it, take heart: Yuletide and horror are a pairing as classic as peppermint schnapps and hot cocoa. Think The Nightmare Before Christmas, Krampus, the seminal slasher Black Christmas, the bizarro Finnish film Rare Exports, last year's murderous action comedy Violent Night...the list goes on. Greenwood's moody bar Dark Room understands this and is hosting a Christmas horror-themed pop-up, with appropriately eerie decor and food and drink specials inspired by classic films in this dark, wintry niche. Sip warming libations with a little edge, like "Silent Night, Deadly Night" (Cognac Park, Scotch, Pasubio Vino Amaro, Don's Tiki Mix, grenadine, lemon, dark sour ale), and snack on inspired bites like "Gremlins" (a Korean hot dog with a side of kimchi pimento cheese) and "Last Stop on the Night Train" (Jolly Pong panna cotta, miso caramel, gochugaru strawberries, sesame, and Jolly Pong streusel).

Dark Room, 5-10 pm

FRIDAY-MONDAY

Miracle on 2nd

In 2014, New York bar owner Greg Boehm temporarily transformed his space into a kitschy Christmas wonderland replete with gewgaws and tchotchkes galore. Now the pop-up has expanded to more than 100 locations all over the world and will be returning to Belltown’s Rob Roy this year. Beverages are housed in tacky-tastic vessels (a drinking mug resembling Santa’s mug, for example), bedecked with fanciful garnishes like peppers and dried pineapple, and christened with irreverent, pop-culture-referencing names like the “Bad Santa,” the “Yippie Ki Yay Mother F**r,” and the “You’ll Shoot Your Rye Out.”

Rob Roy

Sippin' Santa

This holiday-tiki-themed cocktail bar pop-up (a spinoff of Miracle on 2nd) invites you to "imagine Santa on a surfboard instead of a sleigh and palm trees instead of pine." Drinks range from the "Merry Spritzmas" (Prosecco, aperitif, tawny port, cognac, lemon, falernum, fig preserves, and cardamom bitters) to the "Jingle Bird" (bourbon, pineapple rum, Campari, lime, pineapple, and "jingle mix").

Navy Strength

SPECIALS

Mighty-O Donuts

The vegan doughnut chain is now serving sugar-dusted gingerbread doughnuts in regular and mini sizes.

Various locations



Milk Drunk

Homer's fried chicken and soft serve spinoff has a new offering in its lineup: Korean-style corn dogs, featuring battered and fried beef franks sprinkled with cinnamon sugar and served with spicy mustard and/or honey mustard.

Beacon Hill



The Velvet Elk

Need a last-minute holiday gift? This moody, eclectic cocktail bar is selling bottles of its house-made aged velvet eggnog through tomorrow.

Mount Baker