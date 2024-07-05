This Week in Seattle Food News: A Sandwich and Soft Serve Window, Biscuits, and Pizza

NEW OPENINGS & RETURNS

Biscuit & Bean

The Ballard coffee shop known for its giant, cloud-like biscuits has moved into its new home in the former Wildflour Gluten Free Bakery space at 5404 Leary Ave NW and is open on weekends only until more staff can be hired.

Ballard



Ice Cream & Sandwich Window

I’ve long been a fan of the Central District bakery Temple Pastries , so I was thrilled to learn earlier this spring that they’d opened a walk-up window aptly called Ice Cream & Sandwich Window, serving two of my favorite food groups: soft serve and sandwiches. After working out some kinks during the soft opening phase, the spinoff officially hosts its grand opening today, swirling up vanilla bean soft serve and vegan strawberry sumac sorbet, with your choice of toppings (rainbow sprinkles, house-made biscuit crumbles, or a teeny Temple croissant). On the sandwich side, there's a breakfast sandwich (a griddled egg, sausage patty, and white American cheese on toasted Temple milk bread, with optional hickory sauce) available from 7:30-11 am daily, as well as Italian hoagies and chopped cheese sandwiches from 11:30 am-2:30 pm daily.

Central District

FUTURE OPENINGS

Capitale Pizzeria

The team behind Belltown's La Fontana Siciliana is set to open this pizzeria sibling in the former Boca Pizzeria and Bakery space later this year.

Capitol Hill



Frelard Tamales and El Sueñito Brewing Company

Since opening in 2015, the queer-owned, community-focused Frelard Tamales has won over Seattle with its lovingly handcrafted tamales, made from a family recipe with top-notch ingredients. Last year, owners Osbaldo Hernandez and Dennis Ramey debuted a Bellingham outpost along with El Sueñito Brewing Company —Washington's first Mexican and gay-owned brewery. This week, they announced on Instagram that they are preparing to open a joint taproom and Mexican restaurant in Fremont in the coming weeks. A job listing on the business's site says, "Our taproom side will feature El Sueñito Brewing beers, brewed at our main brewery in Bellingham, WA, along with a variety of tequila & mezcal cocktails, and non-alcoholic options as well. Our kitchen side will feature our Frelard Tamales menu + a rotating number of Mexican dishes representing our family’s culture and traditions. The Fremont location can sit over 80 people and it will be open to all ages but designed for adults and those 21+. Our taproom will work as a hybrid between counter service and table service and it will also include a take-out window as an important defining feature for online and take-out orders."

Fremont

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Seafood Boil at All Water Seafood & Oyster Bar

Tie on a bib, roll up your sleeves, and prepare to get messy with All Water Seafood & Oyster Bar's summer seafood boil, which contains an abundance of mussels, clams, shrimps, snow crab, and scallops. You get to choose between traditional, spicy, or miso broth, all served tableside.

Hotel 1000, 4-10 pm

SUNDAY

Guerrilla Pizza Kitchen Pop-Up

After an extended hiatus, chef Cam Hanin's cult-favorite pizza pop-up Guerrilla Pizza Kitchen is back for its first event in three years, and better yet, it's reuniting with Cloudburst Brewing. Look forward to a "careful selection of pizza and beany soup dippins." Pie options include marinara, "margherita-ish," and "special #3" (tomato base, garlic, fresh oregano, pecorino, breadcrumbs, anchovies, red onion). Note that only cash and Venmo will be accepted, so plan accordingly.

Cloudburst Brewing Belltown, 7-8 pm

SPECIALS

Deep Sea Sugar & Salt

The Georgetown bakery's July seasonal slice flavors hearken back to the nostalgic childhood flavors of s'mores and creamsicles. The s'mores slice features honey graham cake, a honey syrup soak, dark chocolate ganache, and toasted meringue, while the oranges and cream one includes vanilla sour cream cake, vanilla pastry cream, orange curd, and vanilla cream cheese frosting.

Georgetown



Dough Joy

The popular vegan doughnut shop's July flavors include mango Tajín, sour watermelon, and dulce de leche. They're also now serving up "Dlights," cake doughnut holes with light glaze and sprinkles, in packs of five.

Ballard, Capitol Hill, West Seattle



Spice Waala

This Indian street food favorite has brought back its fan-favorite pistachio cardamom soft serve flavor, inspired by the dessert pista kulfi, for July.

Ballard, Capitol Hill, Columbia City