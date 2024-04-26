This Week in Seattle Food News: A Southeast Asian Spot, A Bagel Shop, and A New Italian Restaurant

NEW OPENINGS

Bautista Food Truck

This shiny Klein blue-hued food truck recently opened outside of Budget Truck Rental in Ballard, according to My Ballard. The menu features burritos, tacos, quesadillas, and tortas, with a choice of carne asada, chicken, or adobada.

Ballard



Bloom Bistro & Grocery

The owners of the local businesses Bean's Bagels and Electric Habit (a small-batch pickle and hot sauce operation) opened a new venture called Bloom Bistro & Grocery in the former Deep Sea Sugar & Salt space in Georgetown yesterday. The new spot will function as a "bagel shop, a deli, a cafe, a community hub, and a bodega-style general store which will feature products from other small local businesses around the Pacific Northwest as well as household essentials." Appropriately, the building, a historic green house, previously hosted the iconic Carleton Ave Grocery for over a century.

Georgetown



El Taco Loco

Now denizens of Ballard can pick up barbacoa and burritos alongside their booze: This taco spot, which formerly operated out of a truck, has moved inside Ballard Liquor.

Ballard



Haerfest

Chef Brian Clevenger's restaurant group General Harvest opened this new Italian restaurant in Fremont on Tuesday, according to a press release. In the release, Clevenger said that the new destination, which is christened for an Old English word for "harvest," will be most comparable to his hit restaurant Vendemmia, serving handmade pastas, fresh local vegetables, and a variety of seafood and proteins.

Fremont



Kalabaw Bar & Kitchen

Named for the Tagalog word for "water buffalo," this new Southeast Asian fusion spot soft opened in Belltown on Wednesday, serving a menu with dishes such as crispy black pepper garlic soft-shell crab, lobster pad kee mao, and beef chuck curry bowls.

Belltown



UmmaDak

This Korean fried chicken joint opened in Chinatown on April 15, with flavors like Korean sweet chili, soy garlic, spicy hot sauce, and honey garlic butter. Sides include cabbage salad, pickled radishes, and rice cake skewers.

Chinatown-International District

FUTURE OPENINGS

Dough Joy

The popular queer-owned vegan doughnut shop is set to open a new location in the former space of Cupcake Royale 's Ballard outpost.

Ballard

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Seattle Restaurant Week

Gourmands across Seattle rejoice over this twice-yearly event, which gives diners the opportunity to try curated menus for $20, $35, $50, and $65 at dozens of restaurants. It’s an excellent opportunity to branch out of your usual rotation of tried-and-true favorites and cross some destinations off your culinary bucket list. Round up some friends to join you, and don't forget to tip your server generously.

Various locations

SATURDAY, APRIL 27

REI Presents: S’mores on the Shore

There's something about the smell of a campfire that immediately sets me at ease. If you're looking for a cozy way to wind down a Saturday, head to Pier 62 for free s'mores, multiple fire pits, a cozy camping lounge, and giveaways from REI. I won't judge if you forego the chocolate and graham crackers and put the gooey marshmallow straight in your mouth. You can even bring the kids, just be prepared to scrub off the stickiness. SHANNON LUBETICH

Pier 62, Downtown Seattle, 5-8 pm

21st Annual White Center Cambodian New Year Street Festival

White Center is home to one of our state's largest Cambodian communities—each year, they celebrate Cambodian New Year at the end of the harvest season. During this street festival, the day will start with a monk's blessing, guest speakers and poets, and roban, a classical Khmer blessing dance. Stick around for an open dance floor, traditional games, and a bok lahong (green papaya salad) contest. SL

SW 98th St (Between 15th & 16th Ave SW), White Center, 10 am-5 pm

Seattle Boba Fest

Alexa, play Chris Fleming's "Boba Manifesto." The U-District is hosting its third annual Seattle Boba Fest in honor of National Bubble Tea Day. Grab a fat straw and get your fill of slurpable, chewy, tapioca-studded specials at participating businesses across the neighborhood, including Boba Up, Cafe Canuc, Don't Yell at Me, Oasis Tea Zone, Mee Sum Pastry, Oh Bear Cafe & Teahouse, Sip House, Sweet Alchemy Ice Cream, and more.

Various location across University District

TUESDAY, APRIL 30

Sporkful Live: Anything's Pastable with Dan Pashman & Lindy West

In 2021, a new pasta shape entered the scene. With a convincingly Italian-sounding name, cascatelli took the foodie world by storm (to be fair, the root of the word, cascate, does mean "waterfalls"). Dan Pashman, James Beard Award-winning host of the Sporkful podcast, invented this pasta shape because he was frustrated by all others in existence (see the "Spaghetti Sucks" episode) and wanted to create a shape that was more "forkable" and better at holding sauce. Social media featured tons of people cooking the new shape, but Pashman was disappointed by the lack of creativity in the dish as a whole. His response: releasing his first cookbook, Anything's Pastable: 81 Inventive Pasta Recipes For Saucy People. Hear him discuss it with local comedian and writer Lindy West in the first ever live taping of a Sporkful episode. SL

Fremont Abbey Arts Center, 7-8:30 pm

SPECIALS

Frankie & Jo's

The plant-based creamery's lineup of spring flavors, available through June 5, includes carrot cake, mint cookie crunch, and "For the Love of Lemon" (a lemon flavor with shortbread cookies and swirls of lemon curd).

Ballard, Capitol Hill, University Village



Li'l Woody's

The local burger joint's weekly special is the luxe "Pear & Brie Burger," loaded with Hills bacon, poached pear, Brie cheese, and honey Dijon mustard and available through Monday.

Ballard, Capitol Hill, White Center



Little Jaye Cafe and Bakery

The Lady Jaye spinoff is serving up its fried chicken sandwich for lunch this week.

West Seattle