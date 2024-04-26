EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Food News

This Week in Seattle Food News: A Southeast Asian Spot, A Bagel Shop, and A New Italian Restaurant

April 26, 2024 Edition
by Julianne Bell
April 26, 2024
Dive into a plate of crispy lemongrass tempura wings with coconut galangal sauce at Belltown's newly opened Kalabaw Bar & Kitchen. (Kalabaw Bar & Kitchen)
The latest batch of openings includes a bagel shop, a Brian Clevenger-owned Italian spot, a modern Southeast Asian restaurant, a Korean fried chicken joint, and a taqueria inside a liquor store. Plus, read about an upcoming Dough Joy location and events like Seattle Boba Fest. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.

NEW OPENINGS 

Bautista Food Truck List
This shiny Klein blue-hued food truck recently opened outside of Budget Truck Rental in Ballard, according to My Ballard. The menu features burritos, tacos, quesadillas, and tortas, with a choice of carne asada, chicken, or adobada. 
Ballard

Bloom Bistro & Grocery List
The owners of the local businesses Bean's Bagels and Electric Habit (a small-batch pickle and hot sauce operation) opened a new venture called Bloom Bistro & Grocery in the former Deep Sea Sugar & Salt List space in Georgetown yesterday. The new spot will function as a "bagel shop, a deli, a cafe, a community hub, and a bodega-style general store which will feature products from other small local businesses around the Pacific Northwest as well as household essentials." Appropriately, the building, a historic green house, previously hosted the iconic Carleton Ave Grocery for over a century.
Georgetown

El Taco Loco List
Now denizens of Ballard can pick up barbacoa and burritos alongside their booze: This taco spot, which formerly operated out of a truck, has moved inside Ballard Liquor.
Ballard

Haerfest List
Chef Brian Clevenger's restaurant group General Harvest opened this new Italian restaurant in Fremont on Tuesday, according to a press release. In the release, Clevenger said that the new destination, which is christened for an Old English word for "harvest," will be most comparable to his hit restaurant Vendemmia, serving handmade pastas, fresh local vegetables, and a variety of seafood and proteins. 
Fremont

Kalabaw Bar & Kitchen List
Named for the Tagalog word for "water buffalo," this new Southeast Asian fusion spot soft opened in Belltown on Wednesday, serving a menu with dishes such as crispy black pepper garlic soft-shell crab, lobster pad kee mao, and beef chuck curry bowls.
Belltown

UmmaDak List
This Korean fried chicken joint opened in Chinatown on April 15, with flavors like Korean sweet chili, soy garlic, spicy hot sauce, and honey garlic butter. Sides include cabbage salad, pickled radishes, and rice cake skewers.
Chinatown-International District

FUTURE OPENINGS 

Dough Joy List
The popular queer-owned vegan doughnut shop is set to open a new location in the former space of Cupcake Royale List 's Ballard outpost.
Ballard

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Seattle Restaurant Week Remind List
Gourmands across Seattle rejoice over this twice-yearly event, which gives diners the opportunity to try curated menus for $20, $35, $50, and $65 at dozens of restaurants. It’s an excellent opportunity to branch out of your usual rotation of tried-and-true favorites and cross some destinations off your culinary bucket list. Round up some friends to join you, and don't forget to tip your server generously.
Various locations

SATURDAY, APRIL 27

REI Presents: S’mores on the Shore Remind List
There's something about the smell of a campfire that immediately sets me at ease. If you're looking for a cozy way to wind down a Saturday, head to Pier 62 for free s'mores, multiple fire pits, a cozy camping lounge, and giveaways from REI. I won't judge if you forego the chocolate and graham crackers and put the gooey marshmallow straight in your mouth. You can even bring the kids, just be prepared to scrub off the stickiness. SHANNON LUBETICH
Pier 62, Downtown Seattle, 5-8 pm

21st Annual White Center Cambodian New Year Street Festival Remind List
White Center is home to one of our state's largest Cambodian communities—each year, they celebrate Cambodian New Year at the end of the harvest season. During this street festival, the day will start with a monk's blessing, guest speakers and poets, and roban, a classical Khmer blessing dance. Stick around for an open dance floor, traditional games, and a bok lahong (green papaya salad) contest. SL
SW 98th St (Between 15th & 16th Ave SW), White Center, 10 am-5 pm

Seattle Boba Fest Remind List
Alexa, play Chris Fleming's "Boba Manifesto." The U-District is hosting its third annual Seattle Boba Fest in honor of National Bubble Tea Day. Grab a fat straw and get your fill of slurpable, chewy, tapioca-studded specials at participating businesses across the neighborhood, including Boba Up, Cafe Canuc, Don't Yell at Me, Oasis Tea Zone, Mee Sum Pastry, Oh Bear Cafe & Teahouse, Sip House, Sweet Alchemy Ice Cream, and more.
Various location across University District

TUESDAY, APRIL 30

Sporkful Live: Anything's Pastable with Dan Pashman & Lindy West Remind List
In 2021, a new pasta shape entered the scene. With a convincingly Italian-sounding name, cascatelli took the foodie world by storm (to be fair, the root of the word, cascate, does mean "waterfalls"). Dan Pashman, James Beard Award-winning host of the Sporkful podcast, invented this pasta shape because he was frustrated by all others in existence (see the "Spaghetti Sucks" episode) and wanted to create a shape that was more "forkable" and better at holding sauce. Social media featured tons of people cooking the new shape, but Pashman was disappointed by the lack of creativity in the dish as a whole. His response: releasing his first cookbook, Anything's Pastable: 81 Inventive Pasta Recipes For Saucy People. Hear him discuss it with local comedian and writer Lindy West in the first ever live taping of a Sporkful episode. SL
Fremont Abbey Arts Center, 7-8:30 pm

SPECIALS

Frankie & Jo's
The plant-based creamery's lineup of spring flavors, available through June 5, includes carrot cake, mint cookie crunch, and "For the Love of Lemon" (a lemon flavor with shortbread cookies and swirls of lemon curd).
Ballard, Capitol Hill, University Village

Li'l Woody's
The local burger joint's weekly special is the luxe "Pear & Brie Burger," loaded with Hills bacon, poached pear, Brie cheese, and honey Dijon mustard and available through Monday.
Ballard, Capitol Hill, White Center

Little Jaye Cafe and Bakery List
The Lady Jaye List spinoff is serving up its fried chicken sandwich for lunch this week.
West Seattle

