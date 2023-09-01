EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Food News

This Week in Seattle Food News: A Sustainable Fried Chicken Truck, A Japanese Vinyl Bar, and a New Big Mario's in Northgate

September 1, 2023 Edition
by Julianne Bell
September 1, 2023
|
Like
The new truck Mt. Joy dishes out fried chicken sandwiches made with pasture-raised poultry. (Mt. Joy)
Welcome to September! We're kicking off the month with a fresh batch of food news, from Big Mario's new Northlake location to a new sustainable fried chicken truck. For more ideas, check out our Labor Day calendar and our food and drink guide.

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Big Mario's List
The local New York-style pizza chain Big Mario's celebrated its grand opening Past Event List in the former space of the iconic Northlake Tavern & Pizza House List on Wednesday. 
Northlake
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Just Poké List
This sustainable poké spot just opened a location in Northgate, serving bowls with proteins like ahi tuna, creamy scallops, and salmon.
Northgate
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Mt. Joy List
Been wondering what will become of the long-vacant Starbucks on E Olive Way? Chef and restaurateur Ethan Stowell will debut this new climate-friendly fried chicken joint in the space's parking lot on September 7.
Capitol Hill
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

FUTURE OPENINGS

Shawarma Prince List
Owner Hussein Almuti plans to open this Mediterranean restaurant in the former Subway on 15th Ave NW.   
Ballard

Shibuya Hi-Fi List
Soon, you'll be able to groove to vinyl tunes at a new Japanese bar in Ballard: This bar is set to open in the former space of The Cedar Room in Ballard. An opening date has not yet been set, but you can look forward to "everything from rare funk and soul tracks from 1960s France to obscure garage rock classics recorded right around the corner in Ballard."
Ballard

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

SATURDAY-MONDAY

Bremerton Blackberry Festival Remind List
The Bremerton Blackberry Festival is a great excuse for a gorgeous ferry ride on what may be our last "nice" weekend. Plus, once you get there, there's live music, local vendors, and everything "blackberry" you can possibly imagine. In fact, all food vendors are required to serve at least one blackberry-themed item (and lemonade doesn't count). Must-try items include blackberry wine, blackberry sausage, and of course, a slice of blackberry pie. SHANNON LUBETICH
Bremerton Boardwalk

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

Figurehead Seventh Anniversary Celebration Remind List
The award-winning Magnolia brewery Figurehead, known for its English- and Belgian-style beers, is celebrating lucky number seven with a bevy of beer releases, raffle prizes, door prizes, live music, and brewery tours. Be among the first to try 7th Leg, their new anniversary brew described as a "Belgian-style golden strong with cardamom and orange peel."
Figurehead Brewing, 12-10 pm

The Leeky Fig Pop-Up Remind List
I don't know about you, but my recipe for a perfect weekend definitely includes a pastry, a warm drink, and some casual book-browsing. You can achieve all three at this pop-up at Little Oddfellows, which will offer treats like croissants, passionfruit and chocolate vanilla cream puffs, brown butter buckwheat chocolate chip cookies, and "kranse-cookies" (a miniature version of the famed Scandinavian confection kransekake). Follow it up by perusing some tomes at Elliott Bay Book Company.
Little Oddfellows, 11 am-2 pm

SPECIALS

Frankie & Jo's
The combination of passionfruit, orange, and guava, otherwise known as POG, is one of humankind's greatest creations, and the vegan ice creamery Frankie & Jo's is featuring this trifecta in their new passion orange guava sorbet Remind List , which is swirled with swirled with tangy guava and passionfruit purée. Better yet, 100% of the profits of POG will go directly to the GoFundMe accounts of families impacted by the fires in Lahaina.
Ballard, Capitol Hill, University Village
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

The Flora Bakehouse List
Take full advantage of tomato season with the Flora Bakehouse's heirloom tomato toast, made with kewpie mayo and microgreens on sourdough.
Beacon Hill
Pickup, dine-in

Salt & Straw Ice Cream
Even though it's not officially fall yet, Salt & Straw's new "Harvest Festival" flavor series, which drops today, takes inspiration from autumn. The lineup includes Pumpkin Spiced Tiramisu, Beecher's Cheese with Apple Pie Cinnamon Rolls, Caramel Apple Sherbet, Pinot Poached Pear Sherbet, and Chocolate Plum & Hazelnut Shortbread (a vegan flavor).
Ballard, Capitol Hill, Kirkland
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

