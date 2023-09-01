This Week in Seattle Food News: A Sustainable Fried Chicken Truck, A Japanese Vinyl Bar, and a New Big Mario's in Northgate

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Big Mario's

The local New York-style pizza chain Big Mario's celebrated its grand opening in the former space of the iconic Northlake Tavern & Pizza House on Wednesday.

Northlake

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Just Poké

This sustainable poké spot just opened a location in Northgate, serving bowls with proteins like ahi tuna, creamy scallops, and salmon.

Northgate

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Mt. Joy

Been wondering what will become of the long-vacant Starbucks on E Olive Way? Chef and restaurateur Ethan Stowell will debut this new climate-friendly fried chicken joint in the space's parking lot on September 7.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

FUTURE OPENINGS

Shawarma Prince

Owner Hussein Almuti plans to open this Mediterranean restaurant in the former Subway on 15th Ave NW.

Ballard



Shibuya Hi-Fi

Soon, you'll be able to groove to vinyl tunes at a new Japanese bar in Ballard: This bar is set to open in the former space of The Cedar Room in Ballard. An opening date has not yet been set, but you can look forward to "everything from rare funk and soul tracks from 1960s France to obscure garage rock classics recorded right around the corner in Ballard."

Ballard

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

SATURDAY-MONDAY

Bremerton Blackberry Festival

The Bremerton Blackberry Festival is a great excuse for a gorgeous ferry ride on what may be our last "nice" weekend. Plus, once you get there, there's live music, local vendors, and everything "blackberry" you can possibly imagine. In fact, all food vendors are required to serve at least one blackberry-themed item (and lemonade doesn't count). Must-try items include blackberry wine, blackberry sausage, and of course, a slice of blackberry pie. SHANNON LUBETICH

Bremerton Boardwalk



SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

Figurehead Seventh Anniversary Celebration

The award-winning Magnolia brewery Figurehead, known for its English- and Belgian-style beers, is celebrating lucky number seven with a bevy of beer releases, raffle prizes, door prizes, live music, and brewery tours. Be among the first to try 7th Leg, their new anniversary brew described as a "Belgian-style golden strong with cardamom and orange peel."

Figurehead Brewing, 12-10 pm

The Leeky Fig Pop-Up

I don't know about you, but my recipe for a perfect weekend definitely includes a pastry, a warm drink, and some casual book-browsing. You can achieve all three at this pop-up at Little Oddfellows, which will offer treats like croissants, passionfruit and chocolate vanilla cream puffs, brown butter buckwheat chocolate chip cookies, and "kranse-cookies" (a miniature version of the famed Scandinavian confection kransekake). Follow it up by perusing some tomes at Elliott Bay Book Company.

Little Oddfellows, 11 am-2 pm

SPECIALS

Frankie & Jo's

The combination of passionfruit, orange, and guava, otherwise known as POG, is one of humankind's greatest creations, and the vegan ice creamery Frankie & Jo's is featuring this trifecta in their new passion orange guava sorbet , which is swirled with swirled with tangy guava and passionfruit purée. Better yet, 100% of the profits of POG will go directly to the GoFundMe accounts of families impacted by the fires in Lahaina.

Ballard, Capitol Hill, University Village

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



The Flora Bakehouse

Take full advantage of tomato season with the Flora Bakehouse's heirloom tomato toast, made with kewpie mayo and microgreens on sourdough.

Beacon Hill

Pickup, dine-in



Salt & Straw Ice Cream

Even though it's not officially fall yet, Salt & Straw's new "Harvest Festival" flavor series, which drops today, takes inspiration from autumn. The lineup includes Pumpkin Spiced Tiramisu, Beecher's Cheese with Apple Pie Cinnamon Rolls, Caramel Apple Sherbet, Pinot Poached Pear Sherbet, and Chocolate Plum & Hazelnut Shortbread (a vegan flavor).

Ballard, Capitol Hill, Kirkland

Pickup, delivery, dine-in