This Week in Seattle Food News: A Vegan Jewish Deli, A New KBBQ Spot, and An Upcoming Taproom

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Al Azayem

This family-owned Mediterranean and Middle Eastern spot opened on Beacon Hill in late September, serving falafel, shawarma, muhammara pizza, and other specialties.

Beacon Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Ben & Esther's

A new shop is here to help feed Seattle's bottomless hunger for bagels. The popular Portland-based vegan Jewish deli Ben & Esther's, which recently expanded to California, opened its first Seattle outpost in the former Capitol Coffee Works space on Tuesday. The selection includes bagels (available with dairy-free schmears or as sandwiches with toppings like smoked carrot "lox"), deli sandwiches, salads by the pound, matzo ball soup, and baked goods like babka, hamantaschen, and black and white cookies, with plenty of gluten-free options.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Grain House

Capitol Hill welcomed this new Vietnamese restaurant in mid-October. The menu features egg rolls, potstickers, chicken wings, fried oysters, bubble tea, ramen, pho, and bánh mi.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Jae's Lunchbox

Busy denizens of Bellevue can grab meals on the go at this recently opened Japanese spot, which offers Japanese fruit sandwiches, onigiri, and inari.

Bellevue

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



The Rabbit Box Theatre

This whimsical theater with a bistro and bar opened in the heart of Pike Place Market on Thursday.

Pike Place Market

Dine-in



The Turmeric Kitchen

This bar and grill serving traditional North Indian and Bengali cuisine opened in Kirkland at the end of October, with a menu that includes salmon curries, seafood medleys, mutton biryani, and other regional dishes.

Kirkland

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Woomadang

This new all-you-can-eat KBBQ destination soft-opened in Redmond at the end of October. The business sets itself apart from similar restaurants with a unique "smokeless and odorless eco-friendly" grill, as well as an unlimited hot food bar and salad bar.

Redmond

Pickup, dine-in



FUTURE OPENINGS

Pike Taproom

According to a press release, the trailblazing craft brewery Pike Brewing plans to open a taproom in the former Bramling Cross space in Ballard in late November or early December. The location will feature the entire Pike Brewing lineup, including seasonal brews and limited production beers, as well as a full bar and rotating taps with beers from Ballard breweries and local cideries.

Ballard

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 4

Culinary Classic Winemakers’ Ball

Gulp wine to your heart's content, enjoy bites and dessert, and hobnob with local winemakers at this event brought to you by the Puyallup/Sumner Chamber of Commerce. Musicians Michah J, Saltwater Sky, and Dynamite Supreme will serenade you with tunes.

Pioneer Park Pavillon, 5-10 pm

How Does it Brew: Aeropress vs. Clever

Brush up on your java savvy with this free session, which will compare brewing with an Aeropress versus a Clever brewer.

Fuel Coffee, 2-3 pm

POUR 2022 Presented by Seattle Urban Wineries

Kick off your weekend by sipping vintages from over 15 Seattle urban wineries while enjoying DJ tunes and food from the local Cuban spot Cafe Con Leche.

Club Sur, 6-9 pm

Chef Sean Sherman on The (R)evolution of Indigenous Foods of North America

Oglala Lakota chef Sean Sherman, founder of the Indigenous food education and catering business The Sioux Chef, will discuss his journey of "discovering, reviving and reimagining Native cuisine" at this free talk at the Central Library.

Central Library, 7-8:30 pm



FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Seattle Restaurant Week 2022

In a change from years past, this year's Seattle Restaurant Week is no longer just about finding a great deal—it's a "chance to celebrate and support our culinary community" through menus curated especially for the occasion. With a variety of unique prix fixe and combo meals at price points ranging from $20 to $65 per person, it's a great time to branch out and try something new.

Various locations

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 5

Brewallup Craft Beer Festival

Mingle with Northwest craft brewers, scoop up food truck fare, and enjoy a full lineup of live music at this Puyallup festival.

Washington State Fair Events Center, 5-8 pm

Snohomish Brewfest 2022

Try beers from a variety of local craft brewers and feast on burgers, mac and cheese, truffle fries, barbecue pulled pork, German pretzels with beer cheese, and more comfort food.

Thomas Family Farm, 2-8 pm

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Northwest Chocolate Festival

If your chocolate obsession borders on pathological à la the Cathy comic strip, look no further than this two-day all-out cacao extravaganza focused on sustainability. The festival features milk chocolate, dark chocolate, inclusion bars (chocolate bars with added ingredients), desserts, truffles, bonbons, molten chocolate cakes, caramels, and more.

Bell Harbor International Conference Center, 9 am-5 pm

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 9

In Person Author Talk: Rosie Mayes, Super Soul Food with Cousin Rosie

Rosie Mayes, creator of the popular YouTube channel I Heart Recipes, will discuss her new book Super Soul Food with Cousin Rosie, which divulges the secrets behind cooking classic Southern and Creole comfort food favorites with her own special twist. She'll sign copies after the talk.

Book Larder, 6:30-8 pm

NOVEMBER 4-28

Lil Woody's Fast Food Month

For the month of November, local burger joint Li'l Woody's is cleverly recreating fast food favorites for its weekly specials. First up is the Woody's Baconator (November 1-7), a take on the Wendy's Baconator with mayo, double bacon, double grass-fed beef, and double Tillamook American cheese. Next is the Jack in the Box-inspired Sourdough Woody (November 8-14), with mayo, sliced tomatoes, Hills bacon, Swiss cheese, grass-fed beef, and ketchup on sourdough. (Curly fries are also available that week for the full experience.) The McDonald's dupe Li'l Big Mac (November 15-21) comes after that, followed by the Taco Bell tribute Li'l Crunch Wrap (November 22-28)

Li'l Woody's

SPECIALS

Dough Joy

This vegan doughnut shop's weekly flavor drop, available through Sunday, includes apple pie, blackberry hazelnut, the "Berliner" (a raspberry-jam filled doughnut dusted with powdered sugar), Bavarian cream, and maple bars (a new daily offering).

Ballard, Capitol Hill

Pickup, dine-in



General Porpoise

Renee Erickson's doughnut shop recently added a new maple cream flavor, a perfect pairing with a cup of coffee on a fall morning.

Capitol Hill, Pioneer Square, Laurelhurst

Pickup, dine-in



Layers Sandwich Co.

The elevated sandwich truck's latest special is the "We Are Fer-ment to Be," made with dry-aged braised beef brisket from Bateau , plus kimchi, cilantro, jalapeño, and aioli, and served on a Grand Central Bakery roll. The sandwich is available this weekend only.

Traveling

Pickup



Salt & Straw

The artisan creamery's "Thanksgiving" flavor series, available through November 24, is a "five-course Thanksgiving menu as told through ice cream." The lineup includes "Caramelized Turkey & Cranberry Sauce⁠" (roasted Diestel Farms turkey bacon brittle with house-made cranberry sauce), "Mom's Mango Pie" (caramelized ice cream with mango curd and graham cracker crumbles) "Roasted Peach & Sage Cornbread Stuffing" (a sweet cream base with molasses cornbread cookies, fresh sage, and honey-vinegar peach jam), "Pumpkin and Gingersnap Pie" (a vegan flavor with a coconut pumpkin base, sugared pie crust, and molasses-spiked gingersnap), and "Parker House Rolls with Salted Buttercream" (salted sweet cream ice cream with pieces of Parker house rolls topped with buttercream and sea salt).

Ballard, Capitol Hill, Kirkland

Pickup, delivery, dine-in