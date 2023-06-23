This Week in Seattle Food News: A Viet-Cajun Restaurant Opens, Leschi Gets a New Pizzeria, and Kaladi Brothers Says Goodbye

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Crawfish & Hotpots

With spots like the Cajun Crawfish and Crawfish King popping up over the last several years, the Viet-Cajun trend, which marries Southern-style seafood boils with Vietnamese flavors, is slowly but steadily beginning to gain a foothold in the Puget Sound. The latest newcomer is Crawfish & Hotpots, which hosts its grand opening in Rainier Beach today and serves—you guessed it—crawfish boils and hot pots. The family-owned spot's menu features seafood options like shrimp, clams, crawfish, Dungeness crab, and lobster, with add-ons like corn, potatoes, okra, sausage, and eggs. Other offerings include spring rolls, pho, noodles, soups, fried rice, and rice plates.

Rainier Beach

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Jackson Street Pizza Lounge

This pizzeria took over the recently closed Central Pizza earlier this month, serving a menu of unique pizzas, shareable plates, small bites, sweets, salads, and cocktails. We're particularly intrigued by the "al pastor" pizza (caramelized pineapple, chorizo, and Calabrian honey) and the "carbonara" pizza (guanciale, pecorino, garlic, egg yolk, and rosemary).

Leschi

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Sap Sap Lao Deli & Cafe

This Laotian restaurant opened near Southgate Roller Rink in White Center recently, serving fried chicken, lemongrass beef skewers, papaya salad, pork belly, larb, noodle soup, and other regional specialties.

White Center

Pickup, dine-in



Taqueria Mi Barrio

You'll find this new taco truck parked outside the Interbay location of Michael's, with tacos, burritos, mulitas, quesadillas, and plates. Choose from fillings like asada, al pastor, barbacoa, chorizo, chicken tinga, and campechano (a mix of asada and chorizo).

Interbay

Pickup

CLOSURES

Kaladi Brothers Coffee

This is not the news I wanted to be reporting right before Pride Weekend : After 16 years, the beloved cafe and queer haven Kaladi Brothers Coffee has posted a sign announcing that it will close permanently on July 29. Go get one last Kaladi latte and tip your baristas while you still can.

Capitol Hill



Optimism Brewing

Capitol Hill's sprawling, community-friendly brewery Optimism Brewing has been acquired by the Ballard craft beer favorite Stoup Brewing . Stoup plans to host a grand reopening in late August.

Capitol Hill

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Kirklandia Waterfront Wine Festival

Round up your crew and soak up the sun at this waterfront festival. Festivities include wine and cider tastings, beer, cocktails, street vendors, food trucks, music, games, and more. Check out participating businesses like Fremont Brewing, Locust Cider, Reuben's Brews, and Bale Breaker Brewing Company. Bonus: It's dog-friendly, so don't forget to bring your pup.

Marina Park, 4-11 pm

SATURDAY, JUNE 24

Taste of White Center

Take advantage of all the flavors the White Center neighborhood has to offer with this event benefiting the White Center Food Bank. Purchase $5 meal tickets in order to enjoy bites, drinks, and desserts from 34 different restaurants, including with Tomo, Puffy Pandy, Salvadorean Bakery, El Catrín, and others. Nosh on bánh mì, Columbian empanadas, Indian fry bread tacos, roasted corn, strawberry shortcake kakigori, and more.

Various locations across White Center, 11 am-4 pm

Gobble Up

The indie craft show Urban Craft Rising typically hosts their annual specialty food show Gobble Up during the winter holiday season, but there's no reason that an array of tasty small-batch products should be relegated to the wintertime, so they're hosting this brand new summer version with over 75 small businesses and food trucks. If you want to plan ahead with your gift-giving, the Leos and Virgos in your life will surely appreciate birthday presents like shrubs, boozy ice cream, or artisan kitchenware—or just treat yourself to something special.

Lake Union Park

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28

Dirty Gourmet Plant Power

Few things in life approach the blissful perfection of a meal eaten after spending the day outside, exhausted from the exertions of hiking, swimming, or playing. Aimee Trudeau, Emily Nielson, and Mai-Yan Katherine Kwan, friends and creators of the outdoor cooking blog Dirty Gourmet, are here to help with their latest cookbook, Dirty Gourmet Plant Power. The book is packed with meals and snacks for all of your al fresco expeditions, from park hangs to beach picnics and from day hikes to camping trips, with nourishing recipes like pie iron asparagus turnovers and Salisbury seitan smashed potatoes.

Book Larder, 6:30-8 pm

SPECIALS

The Flora Bakehouse

"Eton mess" (traditionally a mixture of strawberries, meringue, and whipped cream) has got to be one of the most delightfully named desserts out there. Cafe Flora's bakery sibling is putting its own spin on the classic with their new summer sundae, which contains vanilla custard, Hayton Farms berry compote, lemon curd, and meringue. Not only that, but it'll be topped off with a rainbow meringue "unicorn horn" for pride weekend.

Beacon Hill

Pickup, dine-in



Loxsmith Bagel

The Beacon Hill bagel shop's latest schmear blends cream cheese with salsa seca (dry salsa) and prickly pear flower.

Beacon Hill

Pickup, delivery



Marmite

Just in time for Pride Weekend, culinary power couple Bruce and Sara Naftaly's Capitol Hill restaurant has a lineup of cheekily named cocktail specials, including "Not Today, Sangria, Not Today" (red wine sangria), "The Shade of It All" (dark rum, lemongrass, lime, and ginger beer), "Hi, Gay!" (gin, lychee, and grapefruit), and "Justice Bears" (vodka, passionfruit, and coconut). $1 from all pride drink specials and well drinks will be donated to the Gender Justice League, with the exception of "Justice Bears," which will have 100% of its proceeds donated.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, dine-in