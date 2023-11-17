This Week in Seattle Food News: A Zero-Proof Bottle Shop Arrives, Tom Douglas Opens a Wine Bar, and Spice Waala Will Expand to Columbia City

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Ananas Pizzeria

Taurus Ox co-owner Khampaeng Panyathong debuted this new dive bar slinging Laotian-inspired pizza in First Hill last weekend. ("Ananas" means "pineapple" in many different languages—a not-so-subtle dig at all of you pineapple pizza haters.)

First Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Cheeky and Dry

Whether you're completely sober or simply trying to cut down on your alcohol consumption, there's never been a better time to explore the world of zero-proof beverages—dedicated booze-less social gatherings have proliferated over the last few years, and plenty of acclaimed bars are getting seriously serious about their non-alcoholic cocktail selection. The latest business to join the movement is Cheeky and Dry, a non-alcoholic bottle shop specializing in items like alcohol-free spirits and CBD seltzer.

Phinney Ridge

Pickup



Neb Wine Bar

Yesterday, local restaurant mogul Tom Douglas added this cozy "rustic Northwest" wine bar to his culinary empire. The real star of the show is its expansive Negroni selection, which ranges from St. Agrestis's nonalcoholic "phony Negroni" to a house "Neb-groni" made with Malfy Gin Rosa, Vermouth di Torino, and Campari.

Downtown

Dine-in

FUTURE OPENINGS

Central Cafe and Juice Bar

This eco-conscious Central District cafe revealed on Instagram this week that it will soon open a location inside SeaTac.

SeaTac



Spice Waala

According to a press release, the smash-hit Indian street food spot, which operates locations in Capitol Hill and Ballard, plans to open an outpost in Columbia City in early 2024.

Columbia City

CLOSURES

Pop Pop Thai Street Food

This hidden Thai gem will close on November 22 after nine years of business. To soften the blow, they'll offer a free farewell dinner starting at 4:30 pm that day, available while supplies last.

Haller Lake



Viengthong Lao Restaurant

This longtime Mount Baker spot, one of the few Laotian restaurants in Seattle, shuttered permanently on Sunday due to owners Thongsoun and Ken Khanphonphanh retiring early for health reasons.

Mount Baker

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 18

Gobble Up Seattle

Just in time for Thanksgiving (and the subsequent holidays), Urban Craft Uprising will host this specialty food show for the seventh year in a row, promising over 100 local vendors hawking everything from caramels to small-batch pickles to nut butters (and yes, there are free samples). If you work up an appetite while shopping, seven food trucks, including the Jewish bakery Zylberschtein's and the Himalayan dumpling purveyor Kathmandu Momocha, will be on site to fuel your browsing journey.

Magnuson Park Hangar 30, 10 am-5 pm

Julefest: A Nordic Christmas Celebration

The National Nordic Museum is once again hosting its annual weekend of holiday celebrations with music, dancing, and winter fare from Northern Europe. Modeled after a traditional Christmas market, Julefest includes photos with Santa, wares from over 30 local artisan vendors, and a Scandinavian bar for when you need to warm up your insides. SHANNON LUBETICH

National Nordic Museum, 10 am-5 pm

Winter Fest Market

Get in a festive state of mind with the Stonehouse Cafe's second annual WinterFest Market, which will feature dessert pop-ups, local retail vendors, and live DJ sets. You'll get to browse wares from over a dozen small businesses and pick up a treat or two for yourself while you shop.

The Stonehouse Cafe, 10 am-4 pm

THROUGH DECEMBER 4

Li'l Woody's Fast Food Month

For the month of November, local burger joint Li'l Woody's is cleverly recreating fast food favorites for its weekly specials. The current featured special is the fry-sauce-laden McDonald's dupe Li'l Big Mac (November 14-20). The Taco Bell tribute Li'l Crunch Wrap (November 21-27) comes after that, followed by the In-N-Out-inspired Woody's Style (November 28-December 4).

Li'l Woody's

THROUGH DECEMBER 25

Miracle on 2nd

In 2014, New York bar owner Greg Boehm temporarily transformed his space into a kitschy Christmas wonderland replete with gewgaws and tchotchkes galore. Now the pop-up has expanded to more than 100 locations all over the world and will be returning to Belltown’s Rob Roy this year. Beverages are housed in tacky-tastic vessels (a drinking mug resembling Santa’s mug, for example), bedecked with fanciful garnishes like peppers and dried pineapple, and christened with irreverent, pop-culture-referencing names like the “Bad Santa,” the “Yippie Ki Yay Mother F**r,” and the “You’ll Shoot Your Rye Out.”

Rob Roy

SPECIALS

Cupcake Royale

Starting on December 1, the local cupcakery chain will introduce its holiday flavor lineup, including peppermint mocha, eggnog latte, gingerbread, and chai cinnamon.

Various locations

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Rachel's Bagels & Burritos

This Ballard spot is apparently a triple threat: bagels, burritos, and now, eggnog. The business is now accepting preorders for its signature nog, made with "an unholy mix of bourbon, rum, brandy, and a splash of mezcal." It will also be available for sale starting on Black Friday.

Ballard

Pickup, delivery



Sea Wolf Bakers

The Fremont craft bakery describes its seasonal pumpkin meringue croissant as "your own personal Thanksgiving dessert."

Fremont

Pickup