Food News

This Week in Seattle Food News: All-You-Can-Eat Sushi, Loaded Fries, and Stuffed S'mores Cookies

August 2, 2024 Edition
by Julianne Bell
August 2, 2024
Hillman City's new Fryzone specializes in heaps of loaded fries. (Fryzone)
Welcome to August! We're kicking the month off with all-you-can-eat sushi and loaded fries. Plus, learn about Mioposto's upcoming location and where to find stuffed s'more cookies. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.

NEW OPENINGS & RETURNS

Fryzone List
This casual restaurant, which opened in Hillman City in early July, specializes in loaded fries, with variations like "yakuza" (fried shrimp, seaweed, chili sauce, "yakuza sauce," and sesame seeds), "Wild West" (cheese sauce, buffalo sauce, ranch, green onions, and jalapeños), and "fiesta" (cheese sauce, jalapeños, ground beef, sour cream, and avocado). The menu also includes gyros, fried chicken sandwiches, infused energy drinks, lemonades, and soda.
Hillman City

Sushi%AYCE List
Stuff yourself with all the rice and seafood you can eat at this new unlimited sushi joint, which soft opened in the International District last Wednesday. Patrons pay a set price of $23.95 per person to enjoy bottomless quantities of menu items like classic and deep-fried rolls, sashimi, nigiri, salads, and vanilla ice cream.
Chinatown-International District

FUTURE OPENINGS

Mioposto List
The wood-fired pizzeria chain is set to open a new location in Eastlake early next year.
Eastlake

CLOSURES

ʔálʔal Café List
Chief Seattle Club's Indigenous fast-casual cafe closed permanently this week. Executive director Derrick Belgarde said in a statement, "Unfortunately, the Café was not profitable, and to continue operating, we would have had to divert resources essential for providing housing to our community. Although we are saddened by the Café’s closing, we will continue to provide housing at the ʔálʔal facility and transform the café into a space for expanded cultural programming for our members and community."
Pioneer Square

Big Mario's List
The New York-style pizza chain Big Mario’s plans to close its Northlake Tavern outpost for the month as owners search for a buyer to carry on the historic location. Owner Jason Lajeunesse told Eater Seattle, "We have decided to list the business for sale. While we hoped the Mario’s brand would dovetail with the Northlake legacy, we feel the Northlake would do better under new stewardship, as simply the Northlake Tavern."
University District

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

FRIDAY, AUGUST 2

Book Signing: Michelle T. King, Chop Fry Watch Learn Remind List
Often called the "Julia Child of Chinese cooking," the beloved chef Fu Pei-mei arrived in Taiwan as a young Chinese housewife and transformed herself into a culinary superstar, penning over 30 cookbooks on Chinese cuisine and working as a television cooking instructor for four decades. When historian Michelle T. King leafed through her mother's copies of Fu's cookbooks, she was immediately struck by the story they told of a time when "a generation of middle-class, female home cooks navigated the tremendous postwar transformations taking place across the world." In her new book Chop Fry Watch Learn, Michelle combines family narratives and oral history to demonstrate Fu's cultural significance and capture the zeitgeist of the postwar era. Michelle will drop by Book Larder to sign and personalize copies of her book.
Book Larder, 12-1 pm

MONDAY-TUESDAY, AUGUST 5-6

No Bones Beach Club Popups Remind List
Plant-based food lovers across the Pacific Northwest mourned when the tropical bar No Bones Beach Club closed the doors of its Portland and Seattle locations in 2020. Former Stranger staff writer Angela Garbes wrote of the establishment in 2016, "At No Bones, you won't find any soy-rizo, mock chicken, or portobello mushrooms doing their best impersonation of hamburger patties. Instead, you'll find tacos loaded with beer-battered and fried avocados, sandwiches stuffed with sesame-seed-crusted taro cakes, and poke (Seattle's current favorite dish) made not with raw fish but smoked golden beets. MacKenzie DeVito describes her menu as 'Southern California–style food—fresh, with lots of vegetables, herbs, and great textures.' After just a few bites, you'll be grateful that DeVito, who adopted a vegan diet seven years ago, has spent all her time since developing such flavorful, satisfying, and surprising food." Luckily, you'll have a rare chance to catch DeVito's cuisine, including cauliflower wings, Caesar salad, jackfruit flautas, and panko-breaded tofu "fish" and chips, at one of her first pop-ups in Seattle since the closure, hosted in collaboration with Veganizer. Box Bar will offer refreshing cocktails to pair with the food, while chef Tyra Robinson's vegan bakery pop-up Simply Amazing Treats will provide dessert. A portion of brunch sales will benefit Hip Hop is Green and Alley Cat Project.
Box Bar

AUGUST 2-SEPTEMBER 2

Li'l Woody's Seafood Month Remind List
If you couldn't get enough of Li'l Woody's Burger Month, in which the local fast-food chain offers new burger specials created in collaboration with local chefs each week, get ready for their Seafood Month. This version gives the Burger Month format a fishy spin, with exclusive sandwich creations inspired by the bounty of the sea. First, Li'l Woody's will gear up for the festivities by offering their annual interpretation of the McDonald's Filet-O-Fish as a prelude, featuring beer-battered cod, pickle-y tartar sauce, shredded lettuce, pickles, onions, and American cheese on a bun (through August 5). Then the official chef specials begin. This year includes the "Saucy Li'l Devil" (panko-breaded fried rockfish, deviled Spam tartar sauce, and slaw on a Li'l Woody’s bun) from Kamala Saxton and Roz Edison of Marination (August 6-12); the "The Coastal AKA Coast Style" (a smoked salmon patty, sharp white cheddar, arugula, and barbecue berry sauce on a Li'l Woody’s bun) from Jeremy Thunderbird of the Native Soul Cuisine food truck (August 13-19); the Emerald City Catfish Sandwich (fried catfish, remoulade, lettuce, and tomato on a Li'l Woody’s bun) from Stevie Allen of Emerald City Fish & Chips (August 20-26); and the "LTD Edition Burger" (sake-marinated black cod, cabbage, white miso aioli, and shredded lettuce on a Li'l Woody’s bun) from Keiji Tsukasaki of LTD Edition Sushi (August 27-September 2).
All Li'l Woody's locations

SPECIALS

Lowrider Cookie Company
Emily Allport's dachshund-themed cookie shop has brought back its popular stuffed s'mores cookie, which is loaded with Nutella and topped with marshmallows and sea salt, for August.
Central District, Georgetown

Rojo's Mexican Food List
The vegan Mexican spot is serving crispy cinnamon sugar-dusted buñuelos with a side of sweetened condensed oat milk through the end of the week.
Pioneer Square

Salt & Straw Ice Cream
The Portland-based artisan ice cream chain is attempting to recreate the flavors of an al fresco meal with its "Summer Picnic" series, which comes out today and features Pink Rosé & Watermelon Sorbet (vegan), Grilled Peach White Chocolate Custard, Smoked Mac & Cheese, Cinnamon & Honey Fried Chicken, and Sour Cherry Pie.
Ballard, Capitol Hill, Kirkland

