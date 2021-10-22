This Week in Seattle Food News: Artusi Reopens, Dough Joy Is Coming to Capitol Hill, and A Natural Wine Bookshop Arrives Soon

This week, there's plenty of exciting food developments to devour—the vegan doughnut truck Dough Joy is opening a Capitol Hill shop, a natural wine bottle shop and bookstore is headed for Phinney, and the owner behind Rondo and Tamari Bar is planning a "chopsticks stand" on Bainbridge Island. Plus, the aperitivo bar Artusi reopens for indoor dining, and Bateau gets a profile in the New York Times. Read on for the scoop on all of that, plus events happening this weekend, like the Kraken Home Opener Party at Dick's. For more ideas, check out our guide to Seattle Restaurant Week (which kicks off this Sunday) and our food and drink guide.

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Artusi

Capitol Hill's Italian aperitivo bar reopened for indoor dining last Saturday, October 16. There's a new menu devised by chef Stuart Lane, with two tasting menu options (a two-course for $35 and a four-course for $65). Tahlia Bolden has also come aboard as the new bartender.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



MotherIndia Cuisine

In early October, this Indian restaurant opened in the former space of the beloved restaurant Pasta Freska.

Westlake

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Restaurant Christine

This seasonal Pacific Northwest comfort food restaurant, named for the owner's grandmother (who owned several restaurants in the Seattle area), opened in the former Himalayan Sherpa House space in early October. The autumn menu features "frog lollipops" (Frenched frog legs with endive and remoulade), fall harvest risotto, and drunken clams with chorizo.

Wallingford

Pickup, dine-in

FUTURE OPENINGS

Dough Joy

Capitol Hill will soon have another doughnut option: The colorful queer-owned, vegan doughnut truck Dough Joy, which owners Christopher Ballard and Sean Willis call "Seattle’s only 100% plant-based yeast-raised doughnut truck," will open a brick-and-mortar location on Capitol Hill in the former space of the recently closed Old School Frozen Custard in November. The truck offers flavors like the "Basic B" (a plain glazed doughnut), "Petal to the Metal" (rose doughnut with pink marbled icing), the "Cereal Killer" (a cereal milk doughnut topped with Fruit Loops), and the "Faconator" (a maple doughnut with crispy smoked coconut bacon), as well as coffee. Ballard and Willis are currently crowdfunding for the upcoming business on Kickstarter and will host pop-ups at Fuel today and at Peloton on Sunday to spread the word.

Capitol Hill



Drink Books

If your idea of a perfect night in involves cozying up with a glass of natural wine and a captivating novel, we've got some good news for you. Co-owners Kim Kent and Emily Schikura plan to open this bookstore with evocative, hand-curated book and wine pairings in Phinney on November 5. The shop focuses on titles from women, transgender, and non-binary authors.

Phinney Ridge



Hi Life

Fans of Capitol Hill's lively izakayas Rondo and Tamari Bar will be excited to hear that the bars' owner, Makoto Kimoto, plans to open a new project on Bainbridge Island, according to an Instagram post. Further details about the upcoming "chopsticks stand," including the opening date, are not yet known.

Bainbridge Island



Maíz

Although the small-batch tortilla producer Milpa Masa opened earlier this year, the options for purchasing handmade tortillas around Seattle are still sadly sparse. Luckily, the owners of the Mexican restaurant Sazón are set to open another artisan tortilleria, Maíz, in Pike Place Market on November 2, selling tortillas and other offerings made with freshly nixtamalized heirloom corn masa.

Pike Place Market



Three 9 Lounge

Billing itself as a "new hideaway on the accidental island" (referring to the closure of the West Seattle bridge), this tiki cocktail bar will open on Thursday, October 28, in the former Highstrike Grill location.

West Seattle

OTHER FOOD NEWS

Bateau featured in the New York Times

Seattle restaurants are having a real moment in the national spotlight. Just a week after The New York Times included local spots Paju, Communion, and Archipelago in its list of 2021 favorite restaurants, the paper also published a deep dive into Renee Erickson's French-inspired steakhouse Bateau. The piece by writer Brett Anderson delves into the restaurant's unique sustainable model and practices, including whole-animal butchery and the embracing of pasture-raised beef.



A La Mode Pies in Ballard robbed

Thieves broke into the Ballard location of A La Mode Pies, which opened just a few weeks ago, two separate times this weekend. According to owner Chris Porter, one man used a rock to smash the front door and stole the tip jar at 1 am on Saturday, followed by another man stealing the cash register and a whole pie an hour later. If you'd like to support the business, its Thanksgiving pie menu is open for pre-order.

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

Kraken Home Opener Party at Dick's

Get hyped up for the Kraken home opener with this pre-game and viewing party at the Queen Anne Dick's Drive-In. You'll be able to load up on poutine with a station from Edgewater, listen to live bands, sip drinks in a beer and cocktail garden, and pose for pics in a hot tub boat photo booth. The first 30 guests will receive a free custom mini-hockey puck cake by local pastry artist From V With Love, and guitarist Roger Fisher of Heart will perform at 6:30 just before the game at 7 pm.

Dick's Drive-In Queen Anne, Saturday, 2-10 pm

Artisan & Prepared Foods Program Pop-Ups

Pike Place Market is launching a new Artisan & Prepared Foods Program, which will support small food businesses that do not have a brick-and-mortar storefront and aim to drive business to local farms by working with vendors who source (or aspire to source) at least 20% of their raw ingredients from Washington growers. As part of the new program, the market's MarketFront expansion will host three pop-ups for the month of October: Zaytuna Mediterranean Catering (Saturdays and Sundays), Afella Jollof Catering (Saturdays), and Rojo’s Mexican Food (Saturdays).

Pike Place Market, Saturday-Sunday through October 31



Seattle Restaurant Week

Frugal gourmands everywhere rejoice over Seattle Restaurant Week, which happens twice a year and lets diners tuck into prix-fixe menus at restaurants hoping to lure new customers with singularly slashed prices. The proceedings have adapted a bit in the wake of COVID-19's devastating impact on the restaurant industry: This fall, over 200 restaurants across over 45 cities and neighborhoods in the Seattle area will offer special menus for $20 lunches, $35 and/or $50 dinners, with options for takeout, delivery, and/or dine-in. The lineup this year includes Cafe Munir, Nirmal's, Vendemmia, Rondo, Tamari Bar, Communion/That Brown Girl Cooks!, Sawyer, Revel, Paseo, and other notable favorites.

Various locations, Sunday through November 26



Pumpkin Carving Contest

Post Pike will provide you with a shot of Espolon and all the supplies you need to carve a jack-o'-lantern masterpiece while watching scary movies. A $50 gift card, a Post Pike t-shirt, and a $15 gift card will be given to the first, second, and third place winners of the contest.

Post Pike, Tuesday, 7 pm

Home Cooking Virtual Event: A Celebration of Laurie Colwin with Ruth Reichl, Deb Perelman, and Stephanie Danler

In celebration of the re-release of two titles (Home Cooking and More Home Cooking) by the cherished food writer and passionate home cook Laurie Colwin, three of today's most popular voices in the food world—Deb Perelman of Smitten Kitchen, Sweetbitter and Stray author Stephanie Danler, and food writer and restaurant critic Ruth Reichl—will discuss Colwin and her work in a conversation moderated by Kerry Diamond of the indie food mag Cherry Bombe.

Online, Thursday, 5-6 pm

POUR 2021 Presented by Seattle Urban Wineries

Kick off your Halloween weekend by sipping vintages from over 15 Seattle urban wineries while enjoying live music and food from the local Cuban spot Cafe Con Leche.

Club Sur, October 29, 6-9 pm

Thirteen Days of Tak-BOO!

Top Chef star Shota Nakajima's popular karaage fried chicken joint is getting in on the spooky season fun with this series of Halloween-themed events and specials, including blood-red yuzu curd donuts, viewings of Beetlejuice and The Lost Boys, bingo, a virtual cocktail demo, horror trivia, and a pop-up takeover from White Center's upcoming wrestling-themed Lariat Bar with a wrestling costume contest. The festivities culminate in a pre-Halloween monster bash kickoff party with food and drink specials and a costume contest judged by Shota himself, with a chance to win signed swag.

Taku, through October 31

A Nightmare on Wall Street

As a spooky-season tradition, Belltown’s award-winning tiki bar Navy Strength temporarily transforms into a “fully immersive haunting experience" each October, with libations inspired by classic and modern horror flicks. Staff will dress up in costumes, and there will be a different theme this week if you want to join in. Frightening horror-film soundtracks contribute to the spine-chilling milieu. This year's lineup includes cocktails inspired by Sleepaway Camp, It, Carrie, The Babadook, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Jaws, and more, available for both takeout and dine-in.

Navy Strength, through October 31

Nordo Presents: Curiouser and Curiouser

Immerse yourself in the whimsical world of Lewis Carroll's classic novels Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and Through the Looking Glass with two original dinner theater performances from Nordo. First, you'll enjoy dinner in Wonderland at "The Feast of The Queens" in the Culinarium. After your meal, wander "Down the Rabbit Hole" for "an interactive subterranean experience."

Cafe Nordo, Thursday-Saturday through December 19

SPECIALS

Communion

On the heels of their aforementioned New York Times nod, the acclaimed "Seattle soul food" restaurant added a new brunch menu over the weekend, with dishes like seared bloody Mary prawns over cheese grits, salmon croquettes on brioche buns, and "thicker than thighs" cornbread French toast. The spot has also added a new late-night happy hour with snacks and drinks from bartender and co-owner Damon Bomar.

Central District

Pickup, dine-in



Kin Len Thai Night Bites

The Thai street food-inspired bar just revealed a lineup of new fall drinks, including pumpkin spice Thai tea, "Eye for Eye" (your choice of a shot of vodka, tequila, rum or whiskey with strawberry-Aperol-pineapple "blood" and a lychee-cherry "eyeball" garnish), "Midnight in Ravenna Park" (mezcal, rosemary syrup, apple cider, and soda), and the "Perfect Poison" (gin, pineapple, lemon, agave, charcoal, and soda, rimmed with sparkling red sugar).

Fremont

Pickup, delivery, dine-in