This Week in Seattle Food News: Bagels and Beer Come to Third Place Books, A Scandinavian Cafe Opens, and Cafe Pettirosso Says Goodbye

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Chuck's Hop Shop and Muriel's All Day Eats

Good news for anyone who fits the Venn diagram between bibliophiles, beer geeks, and bagel lovers: The ever-popular craft beer destination Chuck's Hop Shop has at last opened its long-awaited inside Seward Park's Third Place Books , along with the kosher Jewish eatery and pareve bakery Muriel's All Day Eats, a spinoff from the Pinehurst-based deli and bakery Zylberschtein's . The space offers 19 brews on tap in addition to bagels, fries, avocado toast, brioche doughnuts, challah, and carrot fritters with dukkah dipping sauce.

Seward Park

Pickup, dine-in



Freya Cafe and Bakery

Earlier this month, the Scandinavian cafe group Cafe Hagen, which operates locations in South Lake Union and Queen Anne and partners with the Nordic Museum 's Scandinavian bakery and cafe Freya , opened a new location called Freya in Pike Place Market, serving freshly baked pastries such as cardamom knots alongside specialty drinks and breakfast and lunch items.

Pike Place Market

Pickup, dine-in

CLOSURES

Amante Pizza

Capitol Hill Seattle reports that Amante Pizza, which relocated to North Capitol Hill after closing to make way for the dispensary The Reef in 2018, appears to have closed.

Capitol Hill



Cafe Pettirosso

First Cafe Presse , now this: The longtime Capitol Hill gem Cafe Pettirosso, owned by sisters Miki and Yuki Sodos, is shutting down permanently on February 6 after 27 years of business. An announcement from the business read, "We would have stayed forever but are exhausted and frustrated on all fronts. We stayed open every day during the pandemic, the protests, snow storms, years of construction, and gentrification, but it is now our time. The thought of having to keep fighting through Covid only to go straight into having to pay for yet another build-out of Café Pettirosso after the building is slated to be gutted in the near future, and then straight into a massive raise in the rent, is too much."

Capitol Hill



Peddler Brewing Company

This beloved brewery announced this week that it will close permanently this spring due to owners Dave and Haley Keller moving to Arizona. They also announced that another brewery will be taking over the space but have not yet revealed which one.

Ballard

OTHER NEWS

Seattle chef competes in upcoming season of Top Chef

Seattle chef and Canlis alum Luke Kolpin, who has worked as a sous chef at the world-famous Noma in Copenhagen, will be among the "chef-testants" on the upcoming season of the hit Bravo cooking competition series Top Chef filmed in Houston, which premieres on March 3. Fans can also expect to see last season's fan favorite, Taku chef Shota Nakajima , make an appearance in the new season.



Canon's '50 Best Bars' award stolen

This week, the James Beard-nominated "whiskey and bitters emporium" Canon shared a video on Instagram showing two guests who they say stole their "World's 50 Best Bars" award from Drinks International at 11:50 pm on Saturday. Luckily, the bar is receiving a replacement award from Drinks International.

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

Fremont Soupocalypse 2022

There's nothing like a steaming bowl of something hot, brothy, and restorative to bolster your spirits and ward off the chill of winter. Luckily, Fremont restaurants have risen to the occasion with a "neighborhood winter soup walk" called Fremont Soupocalypse, allowing diners to get their soup fix and support local businesses during their slowest months of the year to boot. Simply amble through the neighborhood and enjoy dine-in and takeout specials from Mischief on Canal, Local Tide, El Camino, Triangle Spirits, and George and Dragon, Barrel Thief, Soul, and more restaurants. You'll collect a stamp on your passport for each soup destination—if you collect eight or more, you'll be entered for a chance to win prizes.

Various locations across Fremont, through Sunday

Lunar New Year at Lucky Envelope Brewing

Cofounders Raymond Kwan and Barry Chan named their Ballard craft brewery Lucky Envelope for the colorful red envelopes traditionally stuffed with money and given out on Chinese New Year to bring good fortune. So it only makes sense that it's the perfect place to usher in the Year of the Tiger. As they've made a welcome habit of doing, they'll release some new beers for the holiday, including the Mijiaya Historic Chinese Beer and Lychee Thai Basil Sour on draft, plus a Water Tiger Cold IPA collaboration with Highland Brewing and more. Other festivities include red envelope giveaways, daily food truck appearances, and Water Tiger merch.

Lucky Envelope Brewing, Friday-Saturday

Field to Table

The popular open-air Lumen Field pop-up, billing itself as "the first-ever dining series on a professional sports field," returns this month. Some of Seattle's most in-demand chefs, including Melissa Miranda of Musang, Kristi Brown of Communion, and Maximillian Petty of Eden Hill, will cook up menus for the event.

Lumen Field, February 1-20

SPECIALS

Navy Strength

The tropical bar just debuted its new Brazil-themed cocktail menu, featuring libations such as the "Romeo e Dandara" (Novo Fogo Bar Strength Cachaça, Campari, guava, lime, and pineapple, topped with salty cheese foam and dehydrated berries) and the "Batida Tropical Slushie" (amaro, citrus, coconut, condensed milk, cacao nibs, strawberry, and cachaça).

Belltown

Pickup, dine-in



Tamari Bar

This Thursday, Capitol Hill's bustling izakaya launched a new menu of fruit sandwiches in flavors like banana chocolate and kiwi, in addition to matcha and hojicha cookie sandwiches, soft serve, and yuzu and black sesame sundaes.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in