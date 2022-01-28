This Week in Seattle Food News: Bagels and Beer Come to Third Place Books, A Scandinavian Cafe Opens, and Cafe Pettirosso Says Goodbye

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS
Chuck's Hop Shop
Like
Add to a List
and Muriel's All Day Eats
Like
Add to a List
Good news for anyone who fits the Venn diagram between bibliophiles, beer geeks, and bagel lovers: The ever-popular craft beer destination Chuck's Hop Shop has at last opened its long-awaited inside Seward Park's Third Place Books Like Add to a List , along with the kosher Jewish eatery and pareve bakery Muriel's All Day Eats, a spinoff from the Pinehurst-based deli and bakery Zylberschtein's Like Add to a List . The space offers 19 brews on tap in addition to bagels, fries, avocado toast, brioche doughnuts, challah, and carrot fritters with dukkah dipping sauce.
Seward Park
Pickup, dine-in
Freya Cafe and Bakery Like Add to a List
Earlier this month, the Scandinavian cafe group Cafe Hagen, which operates locations in South Lake Union and Queen Anne and partners with the Nordic Museum Like Add to a List 's Scandinavian bakery and cafe Freya Like Add to a List , opened a new location called Freya in Pike Place Market, serving freshly baked pastries such as cardamom knots alongside specialty drinks and breakfast and lunch items.
Pike Place Market
Pickup, dine-in
CLOSURES
Amante Pizza
Like
Add to a List
Capitol Hill Seattle reports that Amante Pizza, which relocated to North Capitol Hill after closing to make way for the dispensary The Reef in 2018, appears to have closed.
Capitol Hill
Cafe Pettirosso Like Add to a List
First Cafe Presse Like Add to a List , now this: The longtime Capitol Hill gem Cafe Pettirosso, owned by sisters Miki and Yuki Sodos, is shutting down permanently on February 6 after 27 years of business. An announcement from the business read, "We would have stayed forever but are exhausted and frustrated on all fronts. We stayed open every day during the pandemic, the protests, snow storms, years of construction, and gentrification, but it is now our time. The thought of having to keep fighting through Covid only to go straight into having to pay for yet another build-out of Café Pettirosso after the building is slated to be gutted in the near future, and then straight into a massive raise in the rent, is too much."
Capitol Hill
Peddler Brewing Company Like Add to a List
This beloved brewery announced this week that it will close permanently this spring due to owners Dave and Haley Keller moving to Arizona. They also announced that another brewery will be taking over the space but have not yet revealed which one.
Ballard
OTHER NEWS
Seattle chef competes in upcoming season of Top Chef
Seattle chef and Canlis Like Add to a List alum Luke Kolpin, who has worked as a sous chef at the world-famous Noma in Copenhagen, will be among the "chef-testants" on the upcoming season of the hit Bravo cooking competition series Top Chef filmed in Houston, which premieres on March 3. Fans can also expect to see last season's fan favorite, Taku Like Add to a List chef Shota Nakajima Like Add to a List , make an appearance in the new season.
Canon's '50 Best Bars' award stolen
This week, the James Beard-nominated "whiskey and bitters emporium" Canon Like Add to a List shared a video on Instagram showing two guests who they say stole their "World's 50 Best Bars" award from Drinks International at 11:50 pm on Saturday. Luckily, the bar is receiving a replacement award from Drinks International.
POP-UPS AND EVENTS
Fremont Soupocalypse 2022
Like
Add to a List
There's nothing like a steaming bowl of something hot, brothy, and restorative to bolster your spirits and ward off the chill of winter. Luckily, Fremont restaurants have risen to the occasion with a "neighborhood winter soup walk" called Fremont Soupocalypse, allowing diners to get their soup fix and support local businesses during their slowest months of the year to boot. Simply amble through the neighborhood and enjoy dine-in and takeout specials from Mischief on Canal, Local Tide, El Camino, Triangle Spirits, and George and Dragon, Barrel Thief, Soul, and more restaurants. You'll collect a stamp on your passport for each soup destination—if you collect eight or more, you'll be entered for a chance to win prizes.
Various locations across Fremont, through Sunday
Lunar New Year at Lucky Envelope Brewing
Like
Add to a List
Cofounders Raymond Kwan and Barry Chan named their Ballard craft brewery Lucky Envelope for the colorful red envelopes traditionally stuffed with money and given out on Chinese New Year to bring good fortune. So it only makes sense that it's the perfect place to usher in the Year of the Tiger. As they've made a welcome habit of doing, they'll release some new beers for the holiday, including the Mijiaya Historic Chinese Beer and Lychee Thai Basil Sour on draft, plus a Water Tiger Cold IPA collaboration with Highland Brewing and more. Other festivities include red envelope giveaways, daily food truck appearances, and Water Tiger merch.
Lucky Envelope Brewing, Friday-Saturday
Field to Table
Like
Add to a List
The popular open-air Lumen Field pop-up, billing itself as "the first-ever dining series on a professional sports field," returns this month. Some of Seattle's most in-demand chefs, including Melissa Miranda of Musang, Kristi Brown of Communion, and Maximillian Petty of Eden Hill, will cook up menus for the event.
Lumen Field, February 1-20
SPECIALS
Navy Strength
Like
Add to a List
The tropical bar just debuted its new Brazil-themed cocktail menu, featuring libations such as the "Romeo e Dandara" (Novo Fogo Bar Strength Cachaça, Campari, guava, lime, and pineapple, topped with salty cheese foam and dehydrated berries) and the "Batida Tropical Slushie" (amaro, citrus, coconut, condensed milk, cacao nibs, strawberry, and cachaça).
Belltown
Pickup, dine-in
Tamari Bar Like Add to a List
This Thursday, Capitol Hill's bustling izakaya launched a new menu of fruit sandwiches in flavors like banana chocolate and kiwi, in addition to matcha and hojicha cookie sandwiches, soft serve, and yuzu and black sesame sundaes.
Capitol Hill
Pickup, delivery, dine-in