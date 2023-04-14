EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Food News

This Week in Seattle Food News: Bagels in Beacon Hill, Pork Burgers in Georgetown, and the Return of Palace Kitchen

April 14, 2023 Edition
by Julianne Bell
April 14, 2023
The Kenji-approved Loxsmith Bagels is now open on Beacon Hill. (Loxsmith Bagels)
This week, Loxsmith Bagels brings its boiled dough rings to Beacon Hill and Pig Iron Burger Shack serves up porky burgers in Georgetown. Plus, Tom Douglas's legendary Palace Kitchen is reopening its doors next week. Read on for all of that and more culinary updates, from Saint Bread's upcoming expansion to piggy parm katsu sandos at Itsumono. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.

NEW OPENINGS

Loxsmith Bagels Add to a List
Former sushi chef Matthew Segal's much-buzzed-about bagel operation (which has received a seal of approval from food writer and chef J. Kenji López-Alt) soft opened its long-awaited brick-and-mortar on Beacon Hill this week. The business, which is dedicated to "making Seattle style lox a thing," offers bagels in a myriad of variations, ranging from jalapeño cheddar to sesame nori, in addition to bagel sandwiches, babkas, a wide selection of house-cured and tinned fish, bloody Marys topped with mini bagels, wine, beer, and coffee.
Beacon Hill
Pickup, delivery

Pig Iron Burger Shack Add to a List
Putting the "ham" in "hamburger," Celeste and Michael Lucas, the owners of the storied Georgetown haunts Pig Iron B-B-Q and Slim’s Last Chance, have reopened Pig Iron BBQ in a new burger joint incarnation, slinging porcine offerings such as "Texas Heat" (a pork burger with house-made sweet pickled jalapeño relish, pepper jack cheese, and roasted scallion jalapeño mayo) and "BFGT" (a twist on the BLT with house-cured bacon, fried green tomatoes, lettuce, and signature sauces).
Georgetown
Pickup, dine-in

FUTURE OPENINGS

Alder & Ash Add to a List
According to a press release, the hospitality group Apicii (which is also responsible for the Mariners' Hatback Bar & Grille Add to a List and Steelheads Alley Add to a List in SoDo) will debut this flagship farm-to-table restaurant in downtown Seattle in late May, serving dishes such as ash-smoked rockfish dip and foraged mushroom tagliatelle.
Downtown

Hinoki Add to a List and Heave Ho Add to a List
Portage Bay's celebrated bakery Saint Bread Add to a List is making moves: The spot plans to add a Japanese-influenced, wood-fired concept called Hinoki and a bar called Heave Ho to its adjoining outdoor food truck area this summer.
Portage Bay

Palace Kitchen Add to a List
In a possible sign that nature is in fact healing, Tom Douglas's iconic downtown restaurant Palace Kitchen, which was one of the first Seattle restaurants to shutter when the pandemic hit, is set to reopen next Friday, April 21. The Stranger's Christopher Frizzelle penned a poignant eulogy for the restaurant in March 2020, writing, "Everyone who's been to Palace Kitchen knows how great it is. A golden glow pervades the place, emanating from the kitchen. The bar is in the center of the room, with seating on either side. The whole idea of Palace Kitchen is that this is where palace servants gather to feast and play, which explains that giant oil painting of a palace kitchen. The cooks all wear mechanics' jumpsuits—and they include, sometimes, Tom Douglas himself, the man with three James Beard awards."
Downtown

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

SATURDAY, APRIL 15

Community Volunteer Day With Tito’s Handmade Vodka Add to a List
Roll up your sleeves and get your hands dirty at this volunteer opportunity presented by Tilth Alliance in collaboration with Tito's Handmade Vodka. You'll get a chance to jazz up the space with flowers, build a shade trellis, assemble furniture, prepare the beds for spring planting, repair equipment, and handle other tasks around the farm. Plus, enjoy a complimentary community lunch and watch a local artist work their magic on a mural for Tilth Alliance's farm stand.
Rainier Beach Urban Farm and Wetlands, 9:30 am-3:30 pm

Cascadia Spring Tea Festival 2023 Add to a List
Channel your inner Uncle Iroh at the second edition of this new festival dedicated to all things tea. Bliss out with "activi-teas" like tea tastings and tea-themed crafts, and browse brewing tools, gently used tea wares, and vendor booths. Don't forget to bring your own tasting cup for maximum enjoyment. You can also get a tea charm with donations over $5.
Flora Hall, 11 am-4 pm

Fauna Bakeshop Pop-up at Molly's Bottle Shop Add to a List
The new plant-based pâtisserie Fauna Bakeshop will host its debut pop-up at Molly's Bottle Shop, slinging lovingly made baked goods like buckwheat cardamom dark chocolate chip cookies, blueberry rosemary sourdough scones, and chamomile cake. Everything is organic and made with locally produced Cairnspring Mills flour.
Molly's Bottle Shop, 4-7 pm

Columbia City Night Market Add to a List
Columbia City's bustling night market, which has doubled in size since January 2021, offers nocturnal delights such as food trucks, performing artists, local vendors, live music, and more.
Columbia City Night Market, 6-10 pm

MONDAY, APRIL 17

Tessellate Dinner with Chef Justin Khanna Add to a List
As part of Fair Isle Brewing's supper club-inspired Tessellate series, Seattle-based chef and entrepreneur Justin Khanna, who has over eight years of experience in Michelin-starred kitchens like Per Se and the French Laundry under his belt, will craft a "Fire and Spring"-themed tasting menu full of oysters, Dungeness crab, trout, beef, fresh produce, and a smattering of open-fire cooking, complemented by Fair Isle beer pairings.
Fair Isle Brewing, 6-8 pm

APRIL 15-22

12th Annual Handtruckin' Earth Week Add to a List
Celebrate Earth Day with a week of programming from Latona Pub, including keg walks, live music, auctions, fundraisers, an exotic succulent sale, and even a special 4/20 stoner food menu.
Latona Pub 

SPECIALS

Byen Bakeri Add to a List
In celebration of spring, the Scandinavian bakery has reprised its popular lemon lavender cake, which features lemon cake soaked with blackberry brandy and layered with lemon curd and lavender bergamot buttercream. The seasonal special will be available through August.
Queen Anne
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Itsumono Add to a List
The inventive fusion gastropub is now serving up a stoner-esque mashup sandwich special: the "piggy parm katsu sando," made with fried pork loin, marinara, spaghetti, mozzarella, and shokupan garlic bread.
Chinatown-International District
Pickup, dine-in

Nana's Green Tea Add to a List
After you finish gawking at the cherry blossoms Add to a List , head to this Japanese dessert shop for a seasonal sakura parfait, complete with mochi, strawberries, soft serve, and cornflakes.
South Lake Union
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

