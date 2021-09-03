This Week in Seattle Food News: Bale Breaker x Yonder Taproom Opens, Beth's Cafe Closes For Now, and Chuck's Hop Shop Announces a Third Location

This week, the highly anticipated Bale Breaker x Yonder Taproom opens in Ballard, Chuck's Hop Shop announces a third location, and Beth's Cafe says farewell, at least for now. Plus, Frelard Tamales reveals more details about its new location, and the Portland food cart Farmer and the Beast is bringing a pop-up to Seattle. Read on for all of that and more essential culinary updates. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Bale Breaker x Yonder Taproom

The well-received local cidery Yonder Bar is opening its new taproom in collaboration with Yakima-based Bale Breaker Brewing in the former space of Populuxe Brewing on September 4. The new spot will feature 32 taps and copious outdoor seating. The two businesses are also teaming up to launch a new distillery called Wise Fool Spirits inside the taproom.

Ballard

Pickup, dine-in



Fuel Coffee

The local coffee shop chain has merged with Ada's (the chain of cafes/bookstores, not to be confused with Ada's Restaurant and Bar on Phinney) and recently reopened its location on 19th with a new look to match the Ada's branding, Capitol Hill Seattle reports. The refresh includes a blue and grey color scheme, an expanded coffee bar, an updated kitchen, and a selection of books similar to those found at Ada's Technical Books as well as children's books and literary titles.

Capitol Hill

Pickup



SZN

The Korean-Mexican restaurant Lazy Susan in Queen Anne had its grand reopening under new ownership at the end of July, with the new name SZN. New owner Jack Cheung is keeping the menu and the decor much the same as before, with dishes like bulgogi fries and kalbi rib platters, but has added a lineup of new cocktails and is considering adding Chinese and Japanese dishes in the future, as well as brunch.

Queen Anne

Pickup, dine-in



Tidal+

This upscale, seafood-centric restaurant recently opened inside the Hyatt at Olive 8, serving dishes like lobster mac and cheese, seasonal seafood dip, and locally sourced oysters.

Downtown

Dine-in



Yomie's Rice and Yogurt

This Australian chain, known for its trademark purple rice yogurt, has opened an outpost in the Chinatown-International District. The business also has locations in Bellevue and the U District.

Chinatown-International District

Pickup

FUTURE OPENINGS

Chuck's Hop Shop

The popular craft beer destination has a third location in the works at Third Place Books in Seward Park. According to an Instagram announcement, the new spot will feature an espresso bar, a to-be-determined restaurant concept, a family-focused environment, and an "expansive and well-curated tap list." An opening date has not yet been set.

Seward Park



Farmer and the Beast

This critically acclaimed Portland cart known for its smash burgers and seasonal vegetable bowls plans to launch a pop-up at Box House Saloon in Pioneer Square on September 19, the day of the first Seahawks home game of the season at nearby Lumen Field, and will be there for every home game of the season. The cart's signature "Beast Burger" offering was proclaimed the “best new smash burger” in Portland (high praise in a city full of them!) by The Oregonian’s Michael Russell last fall.

Pioneer Square



Pour Decisions

On the heels of the Bale Breaker and Yonder Taproom opening, another brewery-cidery duo is planning a collaboration: The Everett-based businesses Crucible Brewing and Soundbite Cider are teaming up to open a new combination spot called Pour Decisions in the former Dane space in Ballard soon.

Ballard



Serious Pie

Local culinary mogul Tom Douglas plans to open a new location of his popular Serious Pie pizzeria in Kirkland's Village at Totem Lake shopping center by spring 2022.

Kirkland

CLOSURES

Beth's Cafe

Ugh, this one hurts: The iconic 24-hour greasy spoon Beth's Cafe, which has been prized for decades for its 12-egg omelets and its bottomless hashbrowns, is closing after Labor Day. The diner's future is unclear. A Beth's Cafe employee posted on Reddit that the institution, which reopened in July, is closing its doors "likely for the last time" on Monday; however, the restaurant posted on Facebook today, "Beth's is temporarily closing - not for good, but temporarily! That's the bottom line scoop...Our plan now is to be back in 3-6 months— or whenever COVID is more under control. Thanks for your patience. We'll be posting here occasionally to remind everyone we're still here. We're just waiting to open in an atmosphere and under circumstances that make Beth's the long-term Seattle breakfast spot it's become known for since the 1950s." General manager Janelle Norviel told the Seattle P-I, "[We] just ran out of money. It costs too much to operate, and we just didn’t get the business.”

Phinney Ridge

OTHER FOOD NEWS

Frelard Tamales reveals upcoming location (and hints at new project)

Last week, we reported that the popular spot Frelard Tamales, which has earned a loyal following for its hand-crafted tamales and community involvement, teased via Instagram that it will be opening a second location, but didn't reveal the city where it will be located. We now know the answer: The business revealed that its second home will be in Bellingham and that the opening is slated for spring or early summer 2022. Just like the original, the new outpost will have a walk-up window and free delivery and will be committed to community causes like environmental justice, immigrant rights, LGBTQIA+ rights and wellbeing, education, and social justice. The Instagram announcement also promised a grand opening party with "mariachi, live music, drinks and food," and dropped another teaser: "This location will be a Frelard Tamales 2.0. What does this mean? Our location won’t just include a tamale shop, there will be something super special attached to it. We’ve been working on two projects at once: Frelard Tamales Bellingham and something else. We will make a formal announcement on the ‘something else’ in 1-2 weeks."



Ezell's introducing program offering grants for Black-owned businesses

The Seattle staple (and noted Oprah favorite) Ezell's Famous Chicken announced on August 30 that it is launching a new program called Rudd’s R.U.B.B. (Raising Up Black Businesses) Initiative, which will grant thousands of dollars to 20 Black-owned businesses in the Pacific Northwest with no strings attached. The program was created by Ezell's co-founder Lewis Rudd and is backed by DoorDash, which contributed $40,000.

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

Grayseas Pies Pop-Up

The pop-up Grayseas Pies will bring its adorably diminutive pies to Hood Famous and has created a calamansi meringue pie just for the occasion. Hood Famous will offer their Kalsada pour-over for the perfect pairing.

Hood Famous Cafe + Bar, Saturday-Sunday, 11 am-2 pm

Broadway Pride Fest at Nacho Borracho

The Capitol Hill watering hole is throwing a pride party with a beer garden, DJs, drink specials, and Loxsmith bagels.

Nacho Borracho, Saturday-Sunday

Labor Day Weekend at the Mountaineering Club

The Mountaineering Club is hosting a tropical-themed bash on Saturday, with island-inspired cocktails and music from DJ Cutz and DJ Lady Coco. On Sunday, they'll continue the party with themed brunch specials (including ube French toast, loco moco, and kalua pork) by Happy Grillmore, a plant wall installation by Seeds & Steeze, and Pacific reggae music.

The Mountaineering Club, Saturday, 8 pm; Sunday, 10 am-2 pm

Virtual Author Talk: Mamacita x Kinfood with Andrea Pons

Seattle-based food stylist and immigration activist Andrea Pons will discuss her self-published cookbook debut Mamacita, which shares recipes inspired by her Mexican heritage and family traditions. Attendees will also be able to order a special edition Kinfood Farm Box, filled with locally sourced produce used in recipes in the book.

Online, Wednesday, 5-6 pm

SPECIALS

Lowrider Cookie Company

The cookie bakery is reprising its banana and peanut butter cookie, made with bananas, oats, and coconut and topped with a house-made Butterfinger, for September. Lowrider owner Emily Allport says it's in her "personal top five for sure."

Central District, Georgetown

Pickup, delivery



Mighty-O Donuts

If you're already jonesing for fall flavors, look no further than Mighty-O's September specials, which include an apple spice cake donut (dipped in apple glaze and dusted with nutmeg) and a toasted marshmallow mocha donut.

Various locations

Pickup, delivery



Spice Waala

The Indian street food spot, which recently added soft serve ice cream to its menu, has released its September flavor: pistachio cardamom, inspired by the owners' memories of pistachio kulfi.

Ballard, Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in