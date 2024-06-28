EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Food News

This Week in Seattle Food News: Bánh Mì, Cider, and Handmade Pasta

June 28, 2024 Edition
by Julianne Bell
June 28, 2024
|
Like
Chu Minh Tofu's new spinoff Chu Minh Sandwiches and Coffee makes its debut on Monday. (Chu Minh Tofu)
Happy Pride! Before heading into your weekend revelry, read up on the latest in Seattle food news, from the new bánh mì destination Chu Minh Sandwiches and Coffee to a joint Darkalino'sand Li'l Woody's location in Greenlake. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Channel Marker Cider List
This small-batch cidery, which got its start in a Greenwood garage in 2016, debuted its first taproom in Ballard today. The all-ages space features distinctive flavors such as lavender bergamot and habanero lime.
Ballard

Chu Minh Sandwiches and Coffee List
Surprise: The beloved Chinatown-International District institution Chu Minh Tofu and Vegan Deli List plans to soft open this spinoff serving bánh mì and Vietnamese coffee on Monday, July 1. A peek at the menu reveals options like spicy tofu bánh mì, jackfruit salad, egg rolls, coconut juice, and peanut sticky rice.
Beacon Hill

Darkalino's List and Li'l Woody's List
According to a press release, Li'l Woody's and Darkalino's List owner Marcus Lalario opened locations for both restaurants in the former Burgundian List . Darkalino's offers "a full bar and Italian wines, their signature handmade pastas and focaccia sandwiches, salads, and antipasti," while Li'l Woody's serves its signature burgers and fries.
Greenlake

FUTURE OPENINGS

Cupcake Royale List
The local chain Cupcake Royale announced it was closing all remaining locations last month, but there's some good news for Capitol Hill denizens who will miss their pint-sized desserts: The business revealed this week that it will soon take over the recently closed Big Little News List space.
Capitol Hill

Death & Co. List
The Seattle food scene was abuzz this week over the news that the much-hyped New York City-based cocktail bar Death & Co. plans to open its fifth location in the Pioneer Square "micro-district" RailSpur sometime next year. A press release says that the bar intends to "create a thoughtfully designed space – and menu – that honors the area’s rich history while offering a contemporary and inviting atmosphere, catering to both locals and visitors alike looking for a post-work cocktail, a date night destination, and all the toast-worthy moments in between."
Pioneer Square

CLOSURES

Bar Bacetto List
Four-time James Beard Award nominee Mike Easton plans to put this tiny Waitsburg restaurant on "permanent hiatus" as he takes over as executive chef at the Walla Walla winery Abeja in July. However, he still plans to open his upcoming pizzeria Bacetto’s Detroit Style.
Waitsburg

SZN List
This Queen Anne bar and grill announced via Instagram this week that it has closed effective immediately.
Queen Anne

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

SATURDAY, JUNE 29

Gobble Up Remind List
The indie craft show Urban Craft Rising typically hosts their annual specialty food show Gobble Up during the winter holiday season, but there's no reason that an array of tasty small-batch products should be relegated to the wintertime, so they're hosting this brand new summer version with over 75 small businesses and food trucks. If you want to plan ahead with your gift-giving, the Cancers, Leos, and Virgos in your life will surely appreciate birthday presents like hand-crafted salami, chili crisp, or wooden cutting boards—or just treat yourself to something special.
Lake Union Park, South Lake Union, 10 am-5 pm

Third Annual Taste of White Center Remind List
Take advantage of all the flavors the White Center neighborhood has to offer with this event benefiting the White Center Food Bank. Purchase $5 meal tickets in order to enjoy bites, drinks, and desserts from over 30 different restaurants, including Tomo, Puffy Pandy, El Catrín, and others. Nosh on bánh mì, Indian fry bread tacos, pizza, pho, and more.
White Center's Business Core, 11 am-3 pm

TUESDAY, JULY 2

Valhalla Dinner Series Featuring Dru Bru Remind List
Kick off July with a breezy backyard barbecue-inspired six-course dinner with beer pairings provided by the Snoqualmie Pass brewery Dru Bru. The menu includes fresh, summery pairings like huevos diablos and lemon-lime lager, grilled watermelon gazpacho and wild berry cider, ahi tuna poke and hazy session IPA, slow-cooked brisket and Maibock, and raspberry apple pie and Sticke Alt. Plus, chat with the Dru Bru team and Skål executive chef Jonathan Bidgood.
Skål Beer Hall, 7:30–9:30 pm

JULY 4-7

Seafood Boil at All Water Seafood & Oyster Bar Remind List
Tie on a bib, roll up your sleeves, and prepare to get messy with All Water Seafood & Oyster Bar's summer seafood boil, which contains an abundance of mussels, clams, shrimps, snow crab, and scallops. You get to choose between traditional, spicy, or miso broth, all served tableside.
Hotel 1000, 4-10 pm

SPECIALS

Deep Sea Sugar & Salt List
The Georgetown bakery introduced a summery peach black tea cake this week, featuring black tea cake and soak, house-made peach jam, and brown butter cream cheese frosting. A limited quantity of slices will be available on the counter on Sunday, according to the shop's Instagram story.
Georgetown

Itsumono List
This inventive Chinatown gastropub, which I consider to be one of Seattle's most underrated dining destinations, rolled out a new happy hour on Tuesday. From 4-5:30 pm, Tuesday through Saturday, the bar will offer a rotation of new specials until sold out—this week's happy hour included teriyaki burgers and tater tots.
Chinatown-International District

Salt & Straw Ice Cream
The Portland-based ice cream chain releases its new "Berries Berries Berries" flavor series for July today, and the lineup includes Birthday Cake & Blackberries, Wild-Foraged Berry Slab Pie, Goat Cheese Marionberry Habanero, GoNanas Banana Bread with Strawberry Jam, and Huckleberry Cornbread Pudding.
Ballard, Capitol Hill, Kirkland

