This Week in Seattle Food News: Bánh Mì, Stoner Subs, and the Return of Ludi's

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Cheba Hut Toasted Subs

The stoner-themed sandwich chain Cheba Hut, which has been "curing munchies since 1998" and operates a location in Bellingham, is ready to serve the cannabis-loving college students of the University District. The Arizona-based franchise recently opened its first Seattle location on the Ave, offering toasted subs, garlic cheese bread, loaded nachos, Rice Krispies treats, chocolate chip cookies, and other weed-friendly eats, as well as "cottonmouth cures" (beverages like Kool-Aid and Tractor Tea).

University District

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Co May Bistro

This shop serving bánh mì and boba will host its grand opening tomorrow and is offering 20% off all items for the occasion. Choose from options like the signature "Co May Tea" (a blend of black tea, lemongrass, and orange juice with fresh peach slices), matcha, coconut Thai tea, Spam musubi, and various bánh mì.

Eastlake

Pickup, delivery



Ludi's

The iconic downtown diner Ludi's, which is known for its legendary Filipino-inspired breakfasts and closed in 2019, will host a soft reopening from 7 am-3 pm tomorrow in its new location on Second Avenue and Stewart Street, just two blocks north of its original location. It's certain to be packed with longtime fans, so be prepared for a line. I can't wait to reunite with the famous ube pancakes draped in a deep, royal, Prince-worthy purple sauce.

Downtown

Pickup, dine-in



Petite Wine + Bottle Shop

A new pint-sized bottle shop opened in the former Papá Changó space in Ballard last month, selling "fun and funky" natural wine, beer, cider, and nonalcoholic beverages.

Ballard

Pickup



Saigon Drip Cafe

This trendy Vietnamese cafe is now softly open and set to host its grand opening on July 1. The menu features bánh mì, rice bowls, pho, wings, and specialty drinks.

Pioneer Square

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Yeti House

You'll find a blend of Indian and Nepalese at this new takeout-only "cloud-based kitchen" in the University District. Offerings range from momos (steamed Himalayan dumplings) to lamb curry.

University District

Pickup, dine-in

FUTURE OPENINGS

Mt. Bagel

Many mourned when this cult-favorite bagel delivery business from former Cabana lead singer Roan Hartzog closed up shop last year, due to Hartzog moving to Bend, Oregon. Now, we can all rejoice: Hartzog is back in town with a brand-new brick-and-mortar shop. The spot invited guests to stop by for free bagels earlier this morning and promptly ran out, but if you missed out, no worries: The shop will take the first round of pre-orders on June 23 (for delivery June 27-30) and will have bagels and cream cheese available for walk-in beginning on June 27. They're sure to sell out fast, so we suggest marking your calendar and keeping a close eye on Instagram if you're determined to snag some.

Madison Valley



Sodam Chicken

This South Korean fried chicken chain, which opened a location in Shoreline last year, plans to open a location in the former Thudsuan space on Capitol Hill. An opening date has not yet been set.

Capitol Hill

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Margarita Week U.S.

The volunteer-operated event formerly known as Portland Margarita Week has blossomed into a multi-city affair with a presence in Portland, Seattle, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh. Gulp down frosty, limey, salt-rimmed elixirs from various locally owned bars and restaurants for a good cause—four dollars from each margarita sold will be donated to the nonprofit organization El Patojismo in order to assist them in building a new hospitality school outside of Antigua, Guatemala, and sponsors (El Jimador, Patron, Cazadores, Grand Marnier, Ilegal Mezcal, and Herradura) will match each donation.

Various locations

SATURDAY, JUNE 17

Chef Night

Seize a rare opportunity to savor a meal made from produce grown on the premises—it doesn't get much more "farm-to-table" than this. Oxbow resident chef Seth Fernald and guest chef Andrew Wang (who currently works at the charming French bistro L'Oursin and has previously worked at Light Sleeper, Bunsoy, and Preservation Meat Collective) will join forces to present a dinner made with farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, served next to Oxbow's outdoor kitchen and farm plot. The evening will kick off with happy hour beverages and snacks, followed by a scenic tour of the farm and an al fresco dining experience.

Oxbow Farm and Conservation Center, 4-8 pm

CID Food Walk: Summer 2023

Stop at a booth in Hing Hay Park to pick up a menu and spin a gameshow-style wheel to try your luck at winning gift cards and gift certificates, then stroll through Chinatown-International District checking out food specials and retail items at participating local businesses. June's lineup includes enticing snacks like Spam musubi at Aloha Plates, caramel flan jelly with coconut milk and coffee at Bubble Tea and Fresh Fruit Juice, chocolate cream horns at Cake House, spiced plum popcorn chicken at Gan Bei, and coco coffee slush with half a pandan waffle at Phin—what more do you need?

Hing Hay Park, 11 am-4 pm

South Indian Sambar with Payal Shah | Oxbow Workshop

Sambar, a lentil-based vegetable stew made with pigeon pea and tamarind broth, is a popular dish in South Indian, Sri Lankan and Maldivian cuisines. Chef Payal Shah will demonstrate how to make the soul-soothing regional specialty with seasonal produce from Oxbow Farm. You'll go home with a trusty new recipe to add to your kitchen repertoire, as well as the savvy to be able to make it all year round with whatever produce is currently in season. Not only that, but you'll also get a chance to explore Oxbow's stunning grounds.

Oxbow Farm and Conservation Center, 11 am-1 pm

Day Party & Vendor Market at Taco City

Need somewhere to sate your Saturday munchies? The Columbia City taqueria Taco City offers a variety of street tacos stuffed with juicy fillings like al pastor, cochinita pibil, and camarones, not to mention items like empanadas, elote, pozole, fried churros, and Cali fries. This week, they'll be hosting brunch followed by a vendor market, plus music from DJs PO'LO and LoveJones.

Taco City Taqueria, 11 am-10 pm

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Ballard Brewed Father's Day Weekend Beer Fest!

The beer aficionado in your life is likely very sad that the Washington Brewers Festival was cancelled this year, but tell them to take heart: The breweries of Ballard have taken it upon themselves to feature two different Washington beers as guest taps over Father's Day weekend. One ticket gets you a commemorative glass and eight tokens good for a five-ounce sample of beer from either the venue's own selection or its guest beers. Plot your own beer crawl across the neighborhood and give your dad some inspiration for his home-brewing habit.

Various locations, 12-8 pm

SPECIALS

Coyle's Bakeshop

Rachael Coyle's Greenwood bakery is mostly known for its exquisite pastries and desserts, but it's got a new bread offering: The business has quietly rolled out a new baguette made from local Fairhaven Mill flour, available starting at 1 pm each day until sold out.

Greenwood

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Cupcake Royale

In addition to their signature "The Gay" rainbow confetti cupcake and rainbow "gaybie" babycakes, the queer-owned bakery is going all out for pride season this year with a variety of themed cupcakes, including progress pride (available during Pride Weekend only), trans pride, lesbian pride, bi pride. Ten percent of the sales from purchases of The Gay and in-store sales of the "gaybies" will be donated to Gender Justice League.

Various locations

Pickup, delivery, dine-in