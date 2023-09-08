This Week in Seattle Food News: Beast and Cleaver Opens a Spinoff, Bitterroot Says Goodbye, and Machiavelli Is Coming to Edmonds

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

49th Street Beast

The cult-favorite family-owned butcher shop and restaurant Beast and Cleaver debuted this new spinoff inside Fair Isle Brewing on Thursday. My Ballard reports that owner Kevin Smith and executive chef Jaimon Westing will serve up a “marriage of fermented foods, dry-aged meat, and classical French and English techniques with a modern twist," with an open kitchen so that diners can peek at the process.

Ballard

Pickup, dine-in



Cotto Belltown

Not to be confused with Bar Cotto on Capitol Hill, this new Italian restaurant soft opens in Belltown today, serving a menu of antipasti, house-made pasta, pizza, and gelato.

Belltown

Pickup, dine-in

Donna's

The Capitol Hill watering hole Rose Temple hosted the soft opening of this sibling bar in the former Speckled & Drake space on August 28. A menu hasn't been posted yet, but a glimpse at their Instagram reveals that they serve tomato basil martinis.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, dine-in



Pancita

On August 25, the sought-after pop-up Pancita revealed on Instagram that it will permanently take over the Pair space in Bryant, where it's been running a residency for the last six months. Chef Janet Becerra serves scratch-made Mexican cuisine moored by a deep affinity for masa.

Bryant

Pickup, dine-in

FUTURE OPENINGS

MariPili at Café Frieda

Soon, you'll be able to pair a visit to the Frye Art Museum with sangria and patatas bravas: Chef Grayson Corrales of MariPili , the Galician tapas restaurant that opened in the former Cafe Presse space in May 2022, will take over the museum's in-house restaurant Café Frieda in late October.

Capitol Hill



Ristorante Machiavelli

The quaint Edmonds cafe Chanterelle is closing after decades of business, and Capitol Hill's beloved red-sauce joint Machiavelli is opening a new location in its place later this year. Owner Suzette Jarding, who lives in Edmonds, now holds the rights to Chanterelle's recipes, including their signature tomato bisque.

Edmonds



Xóm

This Vietnamese restaurant from Ông Lắm Bistro owner Cuong Nguyen is set to open soon in the former space of Marmite in Chophouse Row.

Capitol Hill

CLOSURES

Bitterroot BBQ

This Ballard barbecue joint, which sources all of its meat from local butchers and uses locally grown applewood for smoking, will close at the end of the month. Owners Grant and Hannah Carter plan to focus on a new business called Mammoth, a new incarnation of their former sibling restaurant Mammoth Sandwiches , which will open across the street from Bitterroot.

Ballard



Mutual Fish Co.

So long, and thanks for all the fish: This beloved family-owned Rainier Valley seafood market is set to close on September 16, due to its owners retiring.

Rainier Valley



Pig Iron Burger Shack

After just over a year of business, this critically acclaimed burger destination from Celeste and Michael Lucas, the owners of the storied Georgetown haunt Slim’s Last Chance , closed for good on August 6.

Georgetown

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Cider Summit Seattle

Listen up, lovers of apple-based libations: This festival billing itself as the "region’s largest hard cider tasting event" is poised to make a triumphant return, with over 150 drinks from more than 40 producers and both local and international options in the mix. The selection also includes mead, cider cocktails, fruit spirits, and more.

Lake Union Park

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

San Gennaro Festival 2023

This Georgetown Italian street fair brings together the best in local Italian cuisine with live music, a vendor market, and family-friendly entertainment. If you close your eyes and ignore the architecture (and the language), you can almost imagine yourself at a market in Italy, eating delicious food amid the daily bustle. The procession of San Gennaro (the patron saint of Naples) is a hallmark of the festival, and will kick off Saturday morning. You can even register your kids for a chance to sing on stage with past winners of the Italian song competition show, Zecchino D'Oro. SHANNON LUBETICH

Georgetown

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

Harvest Home

It's time once again to wrap yourself up in fuzzy sweaters and scarves, watch Over the Garden Wall, and engage in idyllic seasonal activities—may we suggest participating in a cider pressing with apples harvested from Fort Nisqually Living History Museum's own orchard? You'll get to help decorate the hock cart (used for the final harvest of the year) and witness the crowning of a Harvest King and Queen. Alternatively, help build a scarecrow for the museum to keep pests at bay, or show off your homesteading prowess by entering your own homemade preserves into a Jam and Jelly Competition.

Fort Nisqually Living History Museum, 11 am-5 pm

End of Summer Bash with Baby Alpacas & Live Music

Celebrate the end of summer with a free and family-friendly party featuring tasty treats from trendy doughnut shop Dough Joy, cheesesteaks from Tat's Deli, face painting, and live music. There will also be adorable baby alpacas until 5 pm—kids of all ages are welcome to enjoy but event organizers request that dogs don't pull up to the party until after the precious fluff balls leave. Don't miss the special beer release from Georgetown Brewing. SHANNON LUBETICH

Ounces, 2-9 pm

Rosé Reunion: Calexico, Violet Chachki, and More

House of Smith Jet City Winery, a winery owned by Charles Smith and housed in a remodeled Dr. Pepper bottling plant in Georgetown, will host a killer lineup, featuring Grammy-nominated Tex-Mex rockers Calexico and garage rock trio Naked Giants. While you enjoy the entertainment, take advantage of food truck nosh, a beer garden with Georgetown Brewing beverages, a selection of award-winning wines by the glass, and over 100 wines by the bottle.

Charles Smith Wines Jet City, 4-9 pm

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

Live Aloha Hawaiian Cultural Festival

Seattle Center Festál presents the Live Aloha Hawaiian Cultural Festival, sharing the cultural roots and contemporary influences of Hawaii through performances, food, workshops, a marketplace, and more. Entertainment ranging from a spam musubi contest to live music from "island reggae" singer-songwriter Wehilei will be going on inside the Armory and outside on the Mural stage. Learn how to make flower and kukui nut leis, weave lauhala (sunbaked palm leaves), and chow down on ono grinds from local vendors like Mike's Shave Ice, Braddaz Malasadaz, ​and Seattle Poi Company. SHANNON LUBETICH

Seattle Center, 11 am-7 pm

SPECIALS

Ben's Bread Co.

If you share my passion for the buttery baked cheese snack crackers Cheez-Its (the apotheosis of processed food, in my opinion), you'll be glad to know that the pop-up-turned-bakery Ben's Bread is now serving up their own scratch-made version, cleverly dubbed "Cheez-Isn'ts," for a limited time. Theirs are made with Tillamook cheddar, Villa Jerada cayenne, Shepherd's Grain flour, and Ethos Bakery & Cafe Hollis white wheat flour.

Phinney Ridge

Pickup



Frankie & Jo's

The plant-based creamery is drawing inspiration from "the peak produce from local farms, the simplicity of nature, and the impending feelings of change on the horizon" for its trio of September flavors, including peaches and cream, summer harvest cake, and Concord grape swirl.

Ballard, Capitol Hill, University Village

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Spice Waala

The Indian street food spot's soft serve flavor of the month is pistachio cardamom, inspired by pistachio kulfi. They also revealed a new Desi pizza special featuring focaccia-style dough topped with butter chicken or butter paneer—sadly, it's already sold out twice, so you'll have to wait to try it (unless you're one of the lucky few who snagged a pre-order).

Ballard, Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in