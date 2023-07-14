This Week in Seattle Food News: Ben's Bread, Filipino Spaghetti, and Korean Fried Chicken

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Ben's Bread Co.

Award-winning baker Ben Campbell has made a name for himself over the last several years with his pop-up Ben's Bread, known for its naturally leavened sourdough. Earlier this week, he and his wife Megan Campbell soft opened their long-awaited brick-and-mortar bakery in Phinney Ridge. The shop will sling English muffins, pastries, doughnuts, biscuits, breakfast sandwiches, sandwiches, salads, and daily specials. Seasonal offerings will include summertime picnic packs, holiday rolls and cookies, pies, and refrigerated doughs.

Phinney Ridge

Pickup

Busy Body!

Here's a new reason to plan a trip to Tacoma, stat: Screwdriver Bar owners Dave Flatman and Chris Jones, DJ Maxwell Edison, and ALMA Cafe program director Nathan Chambers launch this vibey '60s rock 'n' roll-themed bar in Grit City today. The establishment pays homage to Tacoma's punk scene legacy and is named for the Sonics’ 1964 performance at The Red Carpet. Musangtino's, a snacky Filipino food pop-up from acclaimed Musang chef Melissa Miranda and her longtime friend Jeff Santos, will take up permanent residence in the kitchen, with irresistible munchies like lumpia burgers, sinigang-dusted French fries, and spaghetti mang (a tribute to the classic Filipino spaghetti served at places like the fast-food chain Jollibee—this version is served poutine-style over fries!).

Tacoma

Pickup, dine-in



Showboat

Bad Jimmy's is dead, long live Showboat: The longtime Frelard brewery has reopened as Showboat, a sports pub and event venue with live music, burlesque, and stand-up comedy. The spot serves cocktails alongside local beer.

Frelard

Pickup, dine-in



Sodam Chicken

This South Korean fried chicken chain is set to soft open a location in the former Thudsuan space on Capitol Hill on Monday, July 17.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

FUTURE OPENINGS

Little Jaye Cafe and Bakery

The West Seattle restaurant and smokehouse Lady Jaye, known for its standout barbecue, plans to open this cafe and bakery spinoff in South Park in late August. The spot will serve nostalgic baked goods like cookies, oversized Rice Krispies treats, and shokupan doughnuts, as well as meaty sandwiches.

South Park



Old Stove Brewing Company

Old Stove Brewing Company is set to take over the former Lagunitas space in Ballard. An opening date has not yet been announced.

Ballard



RockCreek Seafood and Spirits

Chef Eric Donnelly's celebrated Fremont restaurant RockCreek Seafood and Spirits will open a Kirkland location toward the end of this year.

Kirkland

CLOSURES

Salt District

This downtown seafood-centric restaurant, which opened a little over a year ago, closed its doors on Tuesday, citing "long-term economic challenges" and labor shortage issues.

Downtown

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

The Stranger's Burger Week 2023

Hamburglars, it's your time to shine. For one week only, participating restaurants all over the city will be creating original, specialty burgers for only $10. Plot your own personalized burger adventure and try as many as you like. You won't get a trophy or anything, but you will have bragging rights among your fellow burger lovers and one very satisfied stomach. For maximum success, we recommend wearing something with an elastic waistband. Plus, don't forget to tip the kitchen staff and servers, take lots of photos, and post on social media using #seattleburgerweek.

Various locations

Ballard SeafoodFest

Originally started as a celebration of the neighborhood’s fishing industry in 1974, this festival has expanded over the years to include a salmon barbecue dinner, a crab shack, a beer garden replete with local craft brews, food and artisan craft vendors, a skateboarding competition, and live music from amazing local bands. This year's killer lineup includes "rock 'n' roll twins" the Black Tones, dreamy indie rockers La Fonda, the garage band Linda From Work, soulful singer-songwriter Shaina Shepherd, the funk group Eldridge Gravy & The Court Supreme, and way more. Gluttons for punishment can enroll in the lutefisk eating contest, an annual competition to see who can scarf the most of the salty, gelatinous fish.

Ballard Ave NW

SATURDAY, JULY 15

CID Food Walk: Summer 2023

Stop at a booth in Hing Hay Park to pick up a menu and spin a game show-style wheel to try your luck at winning gift cards and gift certificates, then stroll through Chinatown-International District checking out food specials and retail items at participating local businesses. Previous lineups have included enticing snacks like Spam musubi at Aloha Plates, caramel flan jelly with coconut milk and coffee at Bubble Tea and Fresh Fruit Juice, chocolate cream horns at Cake House, spiced plum popcorn chicken at Gan Bei, and coco coffee slush with half a pandan waffle at Phin—what more do you need?

Chinatown-International District, 11 am-4 pm

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Uwajimaya Taste Fair

If you've ever roamed around Costco trying all the free samples in little plastic cups, you'll love this culinary extravaganza at Uwajimaya, which will include complimentary tastings from brands like Shirakiku, House Foods, Ito En, Imuraya, Nissui, Morinaga, Shinshuichi, Sun Noodle, Kewpie, Otafuku, Calpico, Ajinomoto, Yamasa, Yamachan, Glico, S&B Foods, and Mishima. Better yet, you'll get to meet THE iconic red-bowed feline, Hello Kitty herself, and snap a picture or two with her.

Uwajimaya, 10 am-5 pm

SPECIALS

Li'l Woody's

If you're the kind of person who stacks fries inside their burger, you'll love Li'l Woody's current weekly special, the Fry Sauce Burger, which features fry sauce, a heap of hand-cut fries, American cheese, and a quarter-pound of Royal Ranch grass-fed beef.

Ballard, Capitol Hill, White Center

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Lowrider Baking Company

The cookie bakery's stuffed lemon funfetti flavor, available all weekend, evokes the nostalgic flavor of birthday cakes and is packed with rainbow sprinkles.

Central District, Georgetown

Pickup, delivery



Temple Pastries

Catch some summer vibes with Temple Pastries' mango Tajín doughnut, which is filled with tangy mango curd and dusted with a spicy-sweet Tajin sugar blend.

Central District

Pickup, dine-in