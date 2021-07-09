This Week in Seattle Food News: Beth's Cafe Is Back, Luc Closes, and Brian Clevenger Opens A New Restaurant

Get ready for gigantic omelets and unlimited hash browns: The legendary diner Beth's Cafe is finally back open, albeit with limited hours. In other food news, Brian Clevenger opens his new Phinney Ridge restaurant Autumn, Canlis alums open Vista Bakeshop in Seabrook, Luc says goodbye, and Eden Hill chef Maximillian Petty plots an upcoming restaurant in a historic building in Walla Walla. Read on for all of that and more of the latest culinary intel. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Apsara Palace Restaurant

This new Cambodian restaurant opened in White Center in mid-June. The menu includes lort cha (stir-fried rice pin noodles, a popular street food dish), fried rice, lemongrass stir-fries, beef skewers, fresh rolls, scallion pancakes, and salt and pepper chicken wings.

White Center

Pickup, delivery



Autumn

On Tuesday, chef and restaurateur Brian Clevenger, who owns the well-received restaurants Haymaker, Raccolto, and Vendemmia, opened his latest project, a Phinney Ridge spot called Autumn with a kitchen headed by former Canlis sous chef Nick Chiaro. Like Clevenger's other establishments, the focus is on local and seasonal produce and freshly made pasta.

Phinney Ridge

Delivery, indoor seating available by reservation



Beth's Cafe

Diner lovers, rejoice: After closing last October, the iconic greasy spoon Beth's Cafe reopened for business this Thursday. The restaurant is currently open for limited hours only (7 am-3 pm on weekdays and 7 am-5 pm on weekends) but hopes to return to the glorious 24-hour status of its past by September. Go pay a visit and revel in the dozen-egg omelets, bottomless hash browns, and walls plastered with crayon drawings once more.

Green Lake

Pickup, indoor seating



Overcast Coffee Bar

The Capitol Hill walk-up coffee counter Overcast Coffee, which opened last summer, has opened a cafe inside the bike shop Métier, serving coffee from Passerine Coffee Roasters, pastries from Macrina Bakery, and craft beer from Métier Brewing Company and other breweries.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, indoor seating, outdoor seating



Tian Fu

This Sichuan restaurant has soft-opened in Bellevue's Factoria Place, serving sweet and sour spareribs, braised pork belly, milk tea, sauerkraut fish, dan dan noodles, dry hot pot, and other specialties.

Bellevue

Pickup or delivery



Vista Bakeshop

Seabrook is quickly becoming an unlikely culinary destination. Married couple Grace Bryan and Kameron Kurashima, both of whom have worked at Canlis, opened their own bakery in the sleepy seaside town last Friday, July 2, serving espresso and baked goods like savory vegetable pesto morning buns and brown butter toffee chocolate chunk cookies. In mid-July, the finger-lickin'-good fried chicken pop-up Cookie's Country Chicken will also open a trailer in Seabrook, where it will be open from Wednesday-Sunday through the end of the year, and fellow Canlis alums Paul Coker and Emily Edeen will follow with a bar called Rising Tide Tavern later this summer.

Seabrook

Pickup

FUTURE OPENINGS

The Kinglet at Whitehouse-Crawford

James Beard-nominated Eden Hill chef Maximillian Petty plans to take over the Walla Walla restaurant Whitehouse-Crawford, located in a historic building that had a previous life as a planing mill. The new restaurant will open later this year and will feature a dining room with an à la carte menu and wine, a bar and lounge with cocktails, and a chef's counter with a grand tasting. Petty will still maintain a presence in Seattle, and after the new restaurant opens, Eden Hill's more casual spinoff Eden Hill Provisions will rebrand as Big Max Burger Co.

Walla Walla

CLOSURES

Luc

Chef and restaurateur Thierry Rautureau, who goes by the nickname "the chef in the hat," announced via his email newsletter this week that his French bistro Luc will close permanently on August 28 after 11 years of business. Rautureau told Eater Seattle that he has not yet made a decision for the future of his downtown restaurant Loulay.

Madison Valley

OTHER FOOD NEWS

Bartender fatally shot at Sam's Tavern

Sam's Tavern is reeling from the tragic death of bartender Anna "Maxx" Lopez, who was fatally shot by her estranged husband while on duty at the chain's Bellevue location on Monday. The tavern's locations remain closed as employees and patrons continue to grieve.



Fire damages White Center businesses

A fire in White Center devastated several businesses in the neighborhood on Monday, including Lumber Yard Bar, Dottie's Double Wide, a boba tea and bingsoo shop called Nuggi that was still in progress, and the Mexican grocery store La Tipica Oaxaqueña. The local community has rallied around the affected businesses and has started multiple online fundraisers and events to cover the cost of the damages. The Stranger's Matt Baume has a list of fundraisers here.



Alison's Coastal Cafe owner buys the Lockspot Cafe

Ballard's historic Lockspot Cafe, a rustic 100-year-old tavern known for its fish and chips, has been purchased by Alison’s Coastal Cafe & Bakery owner Alison Soike, who will take over the historic restaurant with her partner Ryan Faniel. The cafe, which has hosted both Deadliest Catch sea captains and Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, previously went on sale in May as longtime owner Pam Hanson decided to retire.



Chateau Ste. Michelle sold

The local Woodinville-based wine behemoth Chateau Ste. Michelle has been sold by its parent company, the tobacco company Altria, to a private equity firm called Sycamore Partners for about $1.2 billion. Sycamore Partners invests in a range of brands, including Hot Topic, Ann Taylor, and Staples.



Fuji Bakery window smashed

The beloved French-Japanese artisan bakeshop Fuji Bakery announced on Instagram this morning that its Chinatown-International District location had its window smashed. The location will still be open for online orders but will not have pastries in its window display.

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

Fremont Dungeness Festival

Eat your fill of crustaceans at this mini seafood fest hosted by Aslan Brewing, Local Tide, and Revel. There will be beer specials and pairing guides to complement the crabby goodness, plus live music and other food specials.

Aslan Brewing, Saturday, 12 pm

Snoqualmie Sipfest 2021

Sip offerings from 20 wineries, breweries, and cideries (charcuterie included!) at this Snoqualmie Valley Rotary Club event. There will also be live entertainment from Soul United Allstars and Morgan Henley Presents on the park lawn.

Railroad Community Park, Saturday, 6-9 pm

Tea-Infused Ice Cream Pop Up

Savor creative tea-infused ice cream flavors from the pop-up Milk & Leaf Collective. They'll feature a special rose biscotti flavor, made with dark rose tea and almond biscotti in collaboration with Miro Tea, as well as popcorn oolong (milky oolong with caramel popcorn), "chai-ce" cream (masala chai and Nilla wafers), and roasted maple (vegan hojicha with maple sprinkles).

Miro Tea, Saturday, 12-3 pm

SPECIALS

Frankie & Jo's

The plant-based creamery has released a trio of seasonal flavors for July: black forest cake, peach blackberry sherbet, and summer raspberry shortcake.

Ballard, Capitol Hill, University District

Pickup, delivery



Miri's at Golden Gardens

The Golden Gardens beach shack is taking full advantage of berry season and offering a version of their signature poffertjes (Dutch pancakes) with strawberries and whipped cream.

Ballard

Pickup



Molly Moon's Ice Cream

The local ice cream shop's current seasonal flavors include cherry chunk, vegan cherry chunk, mocha chip, and strawberry shortcake.

Various locations

Pickup, delivery, outdoor seating



Raised Doughnuts

For July, the doughnut shop is featuring a lineup of bold, summery flavors, including bacon blue cheese blueberry, strawberry crunch, sweet corn, black sesame mochi, chocolate crunch crullers (Fridays only), and strawberry shortcake (Saturdays and Sundays only).

Central District

Pickup



Salt and Straw Ice Cream

The artisan ice creamery has brought back its seasonal "Berries Berries Berries" series, which will be available through August 12. Flavors include Goat Cheese Marionberry Habanero, Birthday Cakes and Blackberries, Wild-Foraged Berry Slab Pie, Boysenberry Oat Milk Sherbet (a vegan and dairy-free flavor), and Besharam's Yogurt Lassi with Raspberries.

Ballard, Capitol Hill, Kirkland

Pickup or delivery