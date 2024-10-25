This Week in Seattle Food News: Brothless Ramen, Mapo Tofu, and Fruity Pebbles Negronis

NEW OPENINGS & RETURNS

Chifa

This affordable Chinese restaurant soft opened on the Ave earlier this month, serving dishes like orange chicken, chili pork, mapo tofu, and tomato egg stir-fry.

University District



Fine Baking Co.

Baker Chely Smithgall will host the grand opening of this bakery sporting cute pink interior accents in West Seattle's Morgan Junction tomorrow, October 26 at 4 pm. Smithgall slings baked goods like cakes, cake pops, cupcakes, empanadas, cookies, and more.

West Seattle



Karoo Cafe

According to a press release, South Africa native Olivia Vermaak recently opened this "coffee-to-cocktails" cafe in Pike Place's historic Butterworth building. The spot features live music and game nights and will introduce community events like yoga and sound baths in late November.

Downtown



Slurp Station Aburasoba UW

This new joint specializing in aburasoba (brothless ramen) debuted in the U-District at the end of September. In addition to three different ramen variations (salt-based, shoyu-based, and vegan shoyu-based) and various toppings, the business also serves a small selection of soft drinks and milk tea.

University District

FUTURE OPENINGS

Cocoa Legato

Musician and chocolatier Aaron Lindstrom, who formerly worked as the manager of Theo Chocolate , will combine his passions with this small-batch chocolate production shop, cafe, and live music venue, coming to Greenwood early next year. Patrons will be able to take a peek at the chocolate-making process and take classes.

Greenwood

CLOSURES

Little Prague European Bakery & Deli

My Ballard reports that the Ballard location of this bakery has closed due to an "employee problem." The original West Seattle location remains open.

Ballard



Two Doors Down

The queer-owned, woman-owned burger favorite plans to close on Halloween. Owners Erin Nestor and Rebecca Denk wrote on Instagram, "Our story is by no means sad. We have had a remarkable ten-year run on East Madison Street, and the time has simply come to move on. We’ve been lucky. Not every spot in Seattle has the benefit of being surrounded by such great neighbors - neighbors who stood six feet apart on the sidewalk waiting on burgers during the Covid shutdown, neighbors who scrambled across plywood planks to get to our door when the sidewalks were removed during the Rapid Bus line construction project —neighbors who care." Those wishing to pay their respects can swing by for a farewell party from 5-10 pm on Saturday and grab $5 pints of Buoy beer (a nod to Buoy, the owners' golden retriever named for the brewery).

Capitol Hill

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Autumn Beer Fest

In 2018, former Stranger staff writer Lester Black wrote of the English-style cask ale destination Machine House Brewery, "[Their] beers are beloved in the city for their nuance and balance, and it helps that most of their best beers are under 4 percent alcohol, an enjoyable proposition for industry regulars who often tire of excessive alcohol. When Machine House is at its best, and it usually is, their beers are succinct little packages that deliver beguiling flavor without hitting you over the head. They’re charming beers, like a witty remark that lingers in your head for hours." Now, the small-batch brewery invites you to embrace the transition into fall with a selection of 13 cask ales perfect for the cooler weather, including a Pale Oat Mild made in collaboration with Bizarre Brewing, a Scottish 60 Shilling made in collaboration with Beveridge Place Pub, and The Roots of the Mountain Rye Barleywine made in collaboration with Holy Mountain, plus several seasonal beers and ciders. The Wednesday Club will set the mood with live jazz on Saturday.

Machine House Brewery, Hillman City

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26

BOO! Halloween Party at Rough & Tumble

The women's sports pub Rough & Tumble is gearing up for Halloween—why not go as your favorite female athlete? Your hosts Queen Sativa and DJ Summersoft will lead a night full of costume contests, prizes, "witchy" drink specials, and plenty of dancing.

Rough & Tumble Pub, Ballard, 9 pm

Boy, Howdy! Bakeshop Hallow's Eve Pop-up

Wouldst thou like to live deliciously? Then stop by Boy, Howdy!'s Halloween-themed pop-up (likely their last pop-up of the year) at the cozy Ghost Note Coffee for a series of blood-curdling bakes, including "Autumn Leaves" (a toasted oat cake with herb-roasted apples and whipped crème fraîche), "Cauldron Smoke" (a chocolate olive oil cake with torched pumpkin marshmallows, spiced pepita crumbles, and black cocoa buttercream), "Harvest Moon" (brown butter spice cake with carrot marmalade, cream cheese mousse, and maple buttercream), and cookies (triple ginger molasses and bourbon vanilla pecan shortbread).

Ghost Note Coffee, Capitol Hill, 12-4 pm

MONDAY, OCTOBER 28

Author Talk: Lauren McDuffie, Homemade-ish

Ina Garten is right—store-bought really is fine. Cookbook author and food blogger Lauren McDuffie explores both convenient pre-made ingredients and cooking from scratch in her newest release Homemade-ish, which presents "simple, unfussy food that you really can throw together in minutes," like chicken pot pie made with puffy pastry and citrus crunch doughnuts made with flaky biscuit dough. And really, couldn't we all use more easy, comforting weeknight meals to prevent us from placing yet another overpriced DoorDash order? McDuffie will chat about the art of streamlined cooking with local writer Molly Gilbert, author of Sheet Pan Suppers, Sheet Pan Sweets, and One Pan & Done.

Book Larder, Fremont, 6:30-8 pm

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 29

In Person Author Talk: Jim Meehan, The Bartender's Pantry

James Beard Award-winning bartender and author Jim Meehan is here to help you stock your larder with all the ingredients you need to shake and stir up cocktails like a pro, including sugars, spices, dairy, grains and nuts, fruits, vegetables, flowers and herbs, coffee, tea, soda and mineral water, and ferments. His new book The Bartender's Pantry contains recipes for components like horchata, matcha, Turkish coffee, sorrel, kvass, and ice cream, as well as irresistible libations like the Gin Basil Smash, Earl Grey MarTEAni, and Penicillin. Join him for a conversation with local writer and bartender Andrew Bohrer, followed by a Q&A and book signing.

Book Larder, Fremont, 6:30-8 pm

THROUGH NOVEMBER 2

Black Lagoon Halloween Bar Pop-Up

Break out your best goth finery: The swanky cocktail lounge Rob Roy is hosting Black Lagoon, a ghostly Halloween-themed experience proclaimed "Canada's Best Pop-Up Bar" by Canada's 100 Best in 2022. The experience, dreamed up by bartenders Erin Hayes and Kelsey Ramage in New Orleans in 2019, features dungeon-esque decor and deliciously morbid libations like the "Blood Lust" (Giffard Sirop, miso falernum, rooibos tea, lemon juice, and ginger beer) and "Nosferatu's Rise" (Coconut Oil Lot 40, Lustau Amontillado Sherry, cinnamon syrup, Bitter Queens Caribbean Bitters, and saline).

Rob Roy, Belltown

SPECIALS

Dough Joy

The vegan doughnut shop is serving "frightfully fluffy" Halloween-themed doughnuts through October 31. The lineup includes "cursed caramel apple," "wicked chocolate sprinkle," "spooky vanilla sprinkle," "Lemonhead screamer" (sour lemon topped with lemon powdered sugar), "haunted coffin" (chocolate) and "ghoulish ghost" (vanilla).

Ballard, Capitol Hill, West Seattle



Little Tin

This week, the Ballard cocktail bar introduced their new "Girl Dinner," a.k.a. the perfect "meal": their ice-cold house martini (featuring triple-distilled Polish potato vodka infused with Kauai sea salt and European mineral water), garnished with Wisconsin sharp blue cheese-stuffed olives and served with kettle-cooked potato chips and French onion dip (topped with chives and white truffle oil).

Ballard



The Milk Drunk

The Beacon Hill restaurant has added a few enticing new menu items lately, including boozy "glaciers" (a slushie mixed with soft serve) and the "Rubble Trouble" (a Fruity Pebbles milk punch Negroni). You can also dress up your soft serve with goth-chic black sesame hard shell and Halloween-themed sprinkles through the end of the month.

Beacon Hill