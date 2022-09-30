Show Me
Food News

This Week in Seattle Food News: By Tae Returns, Counterbalance Brewing Closes, and A New Bar Comes to Bellevue

September 30, 2022 Edition
by Julianne Bell
September 30, 2022
Sohn Mat By Tae, the new bar from the team behind the By Tae, is the latest addition to Beacon Hill's vibrant food scene. (Sohn Mat By Tae)
Fans of the erstwhile hand roll counter By Tae have plenty of reason to celebrate with the recent arrival of Sohn Mat By Tae, the owners' new bar serving comfort food and drinks in Beacon Hill. Plus, the former Barking Frog chef Bobby Moore debuts a new project, and a vintage-inspired brewery prepares to open in Magnolia, while another brewery bids farewell this weekend in Georgetown. Read on for details on all of that and more. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Bar Moore Add to a List
Chef Bobby Moore left the acclaimed Barking Frog Add to a List inside the Willows Lodge Add to a List in Woodinville last June to open two new restaurants of his own in Bellevue. The first, Bar Moore, is now open in the former space of B-Bar Add to a List , a café and cocktail lounge on Main Street. Expect European-inspired, seafood-centric small plates alongside cocktails and sparkling wine. Moore also plans to take over the fine-dining destination Bis on Main Add to a List .
Woodinville
Dine-in

Sohn Mat By Tae Add to a List
Food lovers all over Seattle (and beyond) mourned when the nationally lauded hand roll counter By Tae Add to a List , which earned a spot in Bon Appetit's list of the 50 best new restaurants in the country in 2019 and received a James Beard nomination in early 2020, announced that it was departing its pint-sized Chophouse Row space in early 2021. Much to the delight of its many fans, the restaurant returned in a new incarnation on Beacon Hill earlier this month. The revival, Sohn Mat By Tae, is a casual bar specializing in comfort food alongside cold beers, sake, soju, and cocktails, with a bigger space that includes a kitchen, bar, yard, and wood fire.
Beacon Hill
Pickup, dine-in

FUTURE OPENINGS

Bizarre Brewing Add to a List
Local beer scene veterans Colette Boilini and Derek Brown, who met working at Fremont Brewing Add to a List and have both worked at Holy Mountain Brewing Add to a List , plan to launch their own brewery in industrial Magnolia. The retro-styled taproom will offer mostly lower-alcohol brews and function as a friendly neighborhood hangout.
Magnolia

CLOSURES

Counterbalance Brewing Add to a List
In late August, this Georgetown brewery announced on Instagram that it would be closing up shop after over seven years of business. The post read, "We’ve made the difficult decision to put our brewery up for sale and wind down business in the next couple months...We’re truly grateful for all the friends we’ve made and the support we’ve received, as well as all the beers we’ve been privileged to make and enjoy. Our staff has been incredible, and we wouldn’t have made it nearly this far without them." The spot's final day of business will be Saturday, October 1. If you'd like to pay your respects, check out their "Kill the Keg" closing party Add to a List happening today and tomorrow, which will feature giveaways, games, an expanded outdoor beer garden, and food from Pecos Pit BBQ.
Georgetown

Mai's Kitchen Add to a List
This Vietnamese spot on Capitol Hill revealed on Instagram this week that it would be closing, writing, "Thank you for the last two years! Without your support, we couldn't have done this." Comments on the post also suggested that the business is planning to announce a new future location soon.
Capitol Hill

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

18th Annual Great Pumpkin Beer Festival Add to a List
Though pumpkin beer is a decidedly divisive beverage, Elysian Brewing Company's annual squash-themed celebration continues to draw fans year after year. The great pumpkin in question—a gigantic gourd weighing in at several hundred pounds—is scooped out, scorched, filled with pumpkin beer, sealed, conditioned, and tapped at the event. What's more, over 80 pumpkin beers, including around 20 from Elysian, will be poured. All proceeds benefit the Vera Project.
Seattle Center, 4-10 pm

Honduran Pop-Up Add to a List
Enjoy Honduran fare and freshly made aguas frescas from the new food truck La Casa de Amigos.
Shelter Lounge, 9 pm

Casual Friday Live Add to a List
Tune in for a deep dive into Seattle's food scene at this live taping hosted by Patricia Murphy, host of the KUOW podcast Seattle Now. The event will revolve around "Seattle’s evolving culinary culture and some of the people shaping our region’s good eats" and promises to add at least a dozen new restaurants to your culinary bucket list.
Town Hall Seattle, 6 pm

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1

Oyster Fest Add to a List
You can slurp freshly shucked bivalves and sip wines and microbrews in peace knowing that all the proceeds from this festival will go into the hands of the charities that help host it. There will also be live music, the annual West Coast Oyster Shucking Championships, water quality exhibits, and non-oyster food offerings like garlic shrimp and spring rolls.
Shelton, 10 am-5 pm

SIP Puyallup 2022 Add to a List
Quaff wine, beer, and cider as you make your way through downtown Puyallup and browse local businesses. Additional entertainment includes Art Battle Washington State artists, exclusive specials, selfie stations, and more.
Downtown Puyallup, 2-6 pm

Trucktoberfest Beer Festival Add to a List
Eight Seattle food trucks and 20 craft breweries will convene curbside for a day of Bavarian-inspired feasting at the fourth annual Trucktoberfest, which also includes live music and lawn games. The event benefits SLU Chamber and will go towards their year-round neighborhood programming.
South Lake Union Discovery Center, 12-9 pm

U District $4 Food Walk and Street Party Add to a List
Meander through the U District and sample $4 bites from over 60 participating bars, cafes, and restaurants. You'll also get to check out live music performances, a breakdance battle, and other entertainment on the Xfinity Main Stage and groove to DJ tunes at a street party with $4 cocktail and drink specials.
University District, 11 am-10 pm

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2

Swedish Pancake Breakfast Add to a List
Enjoy some lively Swedish music from Sølje Sisters, Skandia Kapell and Karusellen and stuff yourself full of authentic Swedish pancakes laden with lingonberries, ham, and other toppings. Tote along a can of food to donate to the Ballard Food Bank and receive $1 in "Viking money" (which can be applied to future meals, drinks, or membership payments).
The Swedish Club, 8 pm-1 am

MONDAY, OCTOBER 3

In Person Signing: Molly Gilbert, Sheet Pan Sweets Add to a List
Cookbook author Molly Gilbert, founder of the blog Dunk and Crumble, is following up her hit release Sheet Pan Suppers with a compendium on all you need to know to create simple desserts with your beloved baking sheet, from galettes to kitchen sink cookies to pumpkin tiramisu rolls. You'll have a chance to purchase a copy and get it signed.
Book Larder, 6:30-8 pm

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6

UW Farm Harvest Dinner Fundraiser Add to a List
Help UW Farm greet the fall harvest with a three-course, family-style dinner prepared by local chef Seth Fernald, using locally harvested ingredients straight from the UW Farm. The meal will be complemented by sparkling wine from Treveri Cellars, red wine from Andrew Januik, 4Good Hard Seltzer, and beer from Burke-Gilman Brewing.
UW Center For Urban Horticulture, 5:30-8 pm

FRIDAY-SATURDAY THROUGH OCTOBER 15

Leavenworth Oktoberfest Add to a List
Leavenworth's classic Oktoberfest celebration, now in its 24th year, is moving to Wenatchee. Feast on official Oktoberfest brats, guzzle imported German beer and wine, enjoy live oompah and polka music, and take in performances from Bavarian dancing groups. Kids can run amok in the "Kinderplatz" section with a bouncy house, a clown, and other activities.
Town Toyota Center

SEPTEMBER 30-OCTOBER 31

House of Spirits: A Haunted Cocktail Soirée Add to a List
This spooky cocktail party revolves around the Goya-inspired tale of Francisco and Molly Vega, who find themselves haunted by a "strange entity" in their home Casa Vega after the mysterious death of their child Little Magpie. Guests are encouraged to don their most dramatic finery, be it Halloween costume or a period-accurate outfit. The night holds themed miniature craft cocktails, magic, tarot readings, roaming ghosts, live music, secret games, giant Ouija boards, and more in store.
DAR Rainier Chapter House

SPECIALS

Byen Bakeri Add to a List
The cozy Scandinavian bakery is greeting fall with a sweet potato eclair, inspired by sweet potato casseroles and made with choux paste, sweet potato filling, chai whippex cream, and a sprinkle of pecan oat streusel.
Queen Anne
Pickup, delivery

Creamy Cone Cafe Add to a List
This cheerful Rainier Beach ice cream parlor hints that their seasonal pumpkin spice ice cream pairs well with caramel drizzle and house-made waffle cone chips.
Rainier Beach
Pickup

Deep Sea Sugar and Salt Add to a List
Funfetti and Oreos are two of the most nostalgic flavors in existence, and the team at Deep Sea Sugar and Salt has had the stroke of genius to combine them in cake form. Their funfetti Oreo cake, available through the end of October, features funfetti cake soaked in vanilla bean and sandwiched with Oreo cookies, vanilla bean cream cheese frosting, cookie crumbles, and "all the sprinkles."
Georgetown
Pickup

Half and Half Doughnut Co. Add to a List
This Capitol Hill doughnut shop has released a slew of fall flavors, including pumpkin spice, apple spice, pecan fritters, "mystical matcha mochas," and toasted coconut old fashioneds. 
Capitol Hill
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Salt & Straw Ice Cream
It's not officially spooky season until Salt & Straw drops its annual hair-raising fall menu, which comes out today and is available through Halloween. The "Ice SCREAM" series includes such spine-chilling flavors as "Double Bubble Toil & Trouble" (a vegan bubblegum flavor), "The Great Candycopia" (pieces of house-made Kit Kats, Reese's, Snickers, and Heath bars in a salted butterscotch ice cream), "Don Bugito's Creepy Crawly Critters" (matcha ice cream with toffee-brittle mealworms and chocolate crickets), "Jack-o'-Lantern Pumpkin Bread" (a pumpkin flavor with warm spices, chunks of pumpkin bread, and swirls of cream cheese frosting), and "Black Cat Licorice & Lavender" (salted lavender ice cream with an anise and fennel caramel).
Ballard, Capitol Hill, Kirkland
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

