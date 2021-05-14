This Week in Seattle Food News: Café Hitchcock Opens on Bainbridge Island, Archipelago Returns, and Jackson's Catfish Corner Plans to Reopen

As Washington begins to open up again, some Seattle restaurants are coming out of their hiatus or reopening with updated concepts to suit the new climate: Archipelago and Coastal Kitchen return, Ballard's Porkchop & Co. has become Rachel's Bagels and Burritos, and Hitchcock Deli has reopened as Café Hitchcock. Plus, Seattle's barbecue scene becomes the subject of widespread discussion, Jackson's Catfish Corner is coming back soon, and chef Shota Nakajima is teaming up with some popular chefs to offer a private Copper River salmon dinner. Read on for all of that and more culinary updates. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Archipelago

This Wednesday, the acclaimed Filipinx restaurant reopened reservations for indoor dining after a year-long hiatus. Guests can sit at the counter or a table—those who choose to sit at the counter must show proof of their vaccinated status.

Hillman City

Limited indoor seating



Café Hitchcock

On Wednesday, Hitchcock chef Brendan McGill opened an all-day cafe in the former space of his erstwhile Hitchcock Deli, serving toasts, sandwiches, and smoothie bowls. The space will serve cocktails and bar snacks after 3 pm. (If the name sounds familiar, that's because McGill previously opened a restaurant of the same name in downtown Seattle. That restaurant is currently closed.)

Bainbridge Island

Limited indoor seating



Cedar + Elm

Chef Jason Wilson has opened this new farm-to-table restaurant at the Lodge hotel and spa, serving locally sourced dishes like harissa-glazed Nantes carrots, wild stinging nettles, and slow-roasted wild Alaskan salmon.

Kenmore

Pickup or limited indoor seating



Coastal Kitchen

This longtime Capitol Hill restaurant, which has been completely closed all year, reopened its doors on Wednesday.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating



Rachel's Bagels and Burritos

The Ballard restaurant Porkchop and Co. has rebranded as "Rachel's Bagels and Burritos," referencing chef-owner Paul Osher's wife Raquel "Rachel" Zamora and the two specialties that the place has become known for during the pandemic. The bagels in particular got a boost when famed chef and food writer J. Kenji López-Alt raved about them on Instagram.

Ballard

Pickup or delivery

FUTURE OPENINGS

Hotel Sorrento

The historic hotel and restaurant on First Hill announced in an email this week that it is reopening on June 1 and currently accepting reservations.

First Hill



Jackalope

Seattle became a hot topic of discussion on Twitter this week after a Tripadvisor map declaring it one of the top ten cities for barbecue in the US was met with more than a little skepticism. In other Seattle barbecue news, local favorite Jack's BBQ is planning to open a Tex-Mex spinoff called Jackalope in the former space of El Sombrero in Columbia City sometime after Labor Day.

Columbia City



Jackson's Catfish Corner

The beloved Central District institution Catfish Corner is set to reopen in the neighborhood's Patricia K Apartments building on Juneteenth. The restaurant previously closed in 2014. The original owners' grandson Terrell Jackson opened a short-lived new location on 21st Avenue and Yesler Way in 2016, as well as a Catfish Corner Express in Skyway, which was sold to different owners.

Central District

OTHER FOOD NEWS

Chefs come together for private Copper River salmon dinner fundraiser

Copper River salmon season is almost upon us. Chef Shota Nakajima, who's currently appearing on the 18th season of Bravo's Top Chef and who recently reopened his Capitol Hill restaurant Taku with a new karaage concept, will receive the season' first shipment of the coveted seafood next Tuesday, and he's joining forces with several other well-known chefs to offer an exclusive private five-course dinner for seven guests as a fundraiser for the nonprofit We Got This Seattle, which supports local restaurants and healthcare workers. The lineup includes Nakajima's fellow Top Chef competitor Byron Gomez, as well as local chefs Matt Broussard and Zoi Antonitsas and former Noma sous chef Luke Kolpin. Seats for the dinner, which will be held on May 18, are up for bidding online through 11:59 pm on Monday, May 17.

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

Good Shape Pop-Up

Scarf down cheesy slices from the pizza pop-up Good Shape and gulp down crushable natural wine from the California winery Las Jaras Wine, run by winemaker Joel Burt and comedian Eric Wareheim of Tim and Eric.

Add-a-Ball, Friday, 7-11 pm

Grayseas Pies x Milk & Leaf Collective Pop-Up

Revel in adorable pocket-sized pies from Grayseas Pies served à la mode with tea-infused ice creams from Milk & Leaf Collective. Combos include apple pie with "chai-ce" cream, sugar pie with popcorn oolong ice cream, and pecan pie with roasted maple hojicha ice cream.

Distant Worlds Coffeehouse, Sunday, 11 am-2 pm

Seattle Beer Week 2021

Seattle’s craft-beer scene is always alive and bubbling with activity, but during Beer Week, that geeky enthusiasm gets kicked into high gear, with a stacked lineup of beer dinners, festivals, socials, pub crawls, and releases galore. This year, the festivities will get adapted into a 2021-friendly format. Instead of in-person events, expect collaboration beers on draft and in cans from Burke-Gilman Brewing Company, Future Primitive Brewing, Hellbent Brewing Company, Holy Mountain Brewing, and Stoup Brewing, and possibly some virtual programming and other safe alternatives.

Various locations, through Sunday

SPECIALS

Dantini Pizza

Savor all the flavors of spring in a seasonal pizza with green garlic, arugula, and basil pesto, wild pickled leeks, Gouda, fresh mozzarella, and Grana Padano.

Interbay

Pickup or outdoor seating



Pioneer Square D&E

The Pioneer Square eatery is offering crispy fried maitake mushrooms with spicy remoulade for dipping through the weekend only.

Pioneer Square

Pickup, delivery, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating





