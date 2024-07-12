EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
This Week In Seattle Food News: Canlis Plans A Barbie Party, Oma Bap Says Goodbye, and A Hong Kong-Inspired Restaurant Is Coming Soon

July 12, 2024 Edition
by Julianne Bell
July 12, 2024
Canlis is taking its cues from the Barbie DreamHouse (or Ken's mojo dojo casa house) these days. (Canlis)
This week, we're gearing up for a Barbie-inspired bash from Canlis and bidding farewell to Oma Bap. Plus, read about the Hong Kong-inspired bar and restaurant headed to Capitol Hill soon. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.

NEW OPENINGS & RETURNS

Yellow Bee List
This cheerful Asian market and cafe recently opened in the Yesler Terrace neighborhood, offering coffee, milk tea, bành mí, and other grab-and-go options in addition to a grocery selection with meat, seafood, produce, and more.
Yesler Terrace

FUTURE OPENINGS

Carmines 5th Ave List
The owners of the classic downtown Italian institution Il Terrazzo Carmine announced yesterday that they plan to open this swanky three-story restaurant inside the U.S. Bank Center skyscraper next year.
Downtown

Cheers! Hong Kong List
We finally know what's next for the recently closed Lionhead List space: Restaurateur Sen Mao, who owns the Seattle and Kirkland locations of Dumpling the Noodle List and formerly owned the now-closed hot pot joint Fun DJ List , plans to take over with a Hong Kong-inspired bar and restaurant serving cocktails, bubble tea, beer, dumplings, and noodles. An opening date has not yet been announced.
Capitol Hill

CLOSURES

Oma Bap List
The Korean fast-casual restaurant closed its last remaining outpost, located inside Hugo House List on Capitol Hill, after yesterday's service. In a social media announcement, the business owners explained, "While this chapter may be coming to a close, please know that this isn’t goodbye forever! We have made the difficult decision to take a step back in order to prioritize our families, our health, and exciting new opportunities at Microsoft!!!"
Capitol Hill

OTHER FOOD NEWS

Mod Pizza sold to restaurant group
The Seattle-born customizable pizza chain Mod Pizza announced on Wednesday that it has been sold to Elite Restaurant Group, a Los Angeles-based franchise group with a reputation for acquiring restaurant brands that are financially struggling. The group also owns chains such as Patxi's Chicago Pizza, Daphne's California Greek, Gigi's Cupcakes, Marie Callender's, Slater's 50/50, and Mimi's Cafe. Bloomberg reported last week that Mod Pizza had been considering filing for bankruptcy.

Canlis plans a Barbie party
C'mon Barbie, let's go party: The fine-dining destination Canlis List sparked speculation earlier this week when it posted a photo of its famous Queen Anne digs painted a fetching fuchsia pink. Today, the high-end restaurant announced that it will be hosting Kenlis Remind List , a Barbie-themed dance party extravaganza, from August 8-9. In typical over-the-top form for Canlis, the festivities will include live music, roller skating, actual horses, and pink drinks. Proceeds will benefit benefit breast cancer research and patient care at Fred Hutch Cancer Center and Susan G. Komen.

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Ballard SeafoodFest Remind List
Originally started as a celebration of the neighborhood’s fishing industry in 1974, this festival has expanded over the years to include a salmon dinner, a crab shack, a beer garden replete with local craft brews, food and artisan craft vendors, a skateboarding competition, and live music. This year's music lineup includes Rubblebucket, Naked Giants, Wild Rumours, and Nite Wave, among many others. Gluttons for punishment can enroll in the lutefisk eating contest, an annual competition to see who can scarf the most of the salty, gelatinous fish.
Ballard

SATURDAY, JULY 13

Phinney Neighborhood Association Summer Beer Taste Remind List
Mingle with fellow beer enthusiasts at this annual fundraiser hosted by the Phinney Neighborhood Association. The event will showcase microbrews, including IPAs, lagers, farmhouse ales, pilsners, sours, and more, from over 30 Northwest breweries and cideries. Your ticket includes free pub snacks like pretzels and popcorn, but if you're feeling particularly peckish, Barking Dog Alehouse will sling bánh mì, ahi tuna, and veggie sliders.
Phinney Neighborhood Association, 4-7 pm

SUNDAY, JULY 14

Daiqs & Dogs Remind List
Wouldn't you know it, both National Hot Dog Day and National Daiquiri Day fall on Sunday this year. Observe in festive fashion by scarfing sausages and sipping fruity cocktails at the cozy Stampede Cocktail Club. A portion of proceeds will benefit the Humane Society.
Stampede Cocktail Club, 5-9 pm

3rd Annual Seeking Cultura Mexican Filipino Tianguis Block Party Remind List
"Let's face it, South Lake Union is lacking a little spice," community event organizers Seeking Cultura write. They’ll bring that spice to SLU in a celebration of Mexican and Filipino cultures at this tianguis, the word for an open-air market or bazaar in Central America. I started drooling immediately at the mango con Tajín pictured on the event poster, and can't wait to grab some lumpia from 88 Cues. Seeking Kombucha will host a wellness bar alongside a self-care booth, family activities, craft vendors, and more, including a folkloric dance performance from Herencias Mexicanas. SHANNON LUBETICH
South Lake Union, 12-5 pm

Bastille Day '24 Remind List
Bastille Day—the joyous French holiday that celebrates the 1789 storming of the Bastille and the fall of the French monarchy—falls on Sunday, July 14, this year. Lucky for Francophiles, you don't have to get on a plane to fête like the French. The beloved bistro Le Pichet will throw a soirée in the name of liberté, égalité, and fraternité, complete with baskets of snacks, live music from Bar Tabac, "lashings of red, white and pink wine," and plenty of dancing on a makeshift dance floor.
Le Pichet, 5 pm

Bastille Day Remind List
You could also spend your Bastille Day glugging a steady flow of wine, including the cheeky new releases Trouble and French Cancan, from the biodynamic winemaker Gèrard Bertrand at Rich Rich, La Dive's sibling bar and lounge. DJ Wax Witch, aka Isabela Garcia, will provide her signature infectious vibes—The Stranger's Dave Segal has written, "At any of her dozen-plus events per month, Garcia is in near-perpetual motion behind the decks (and sometimes in front of them), dancing up a tropical storm while flashing a beatific smile. The fun she's clearly having while spinning records such as Tom Tom Club's 'Genius of Love' or Björk's 'Big Time Sensuality' acts as a contagion on crowds around the city." After sweating it out on the dance floor, refuel with late-night snacks and baguettes.
Rich Rich, 7-10 pm

JULY 13-21

Eastside Beer Week Remind List
Show some love for the beer-makers up and down Washington's I-405 corridor by visiting dozens of participating breweries in Bothell, Kenmore, Woodinville, Kirkland, Redmond, Duvall, Bellevue, Sammamish, Issaquah, Snoqualmie, and Renton. Look forward to tap takeovers, special releases, brewery tours, tastings, and more.
Various locations

SPECIALS

Aroom Coffee List
This chic, minimalist Vietnamese-inspired cafe, known for drinks like its egg coffee and black sesame lattes, is celebrating its second anniversary with mystery drinks, available for a suggested donation beginning at $4. All proceeds will go to Seattle Children's Hospital. With each mystery drink purchase, you'll also receive a chance to leave Aroom a birthday note—three participants will be selected to win a $100 gift card.
Fremont

Paper Cake Shop List
Rachel Yang and Gabby Park's adorable cake shop (which just so happens to be a five-minute walk from Aroom, if you'd like to combine them both in one trip this weekend) released a new summer mango black tea cake flavor dreamed up by sous chef Amberly Adams this week, featuring Earl Grey sponge cake, mango compote, cream cheese buttercream filling, Earl Grey honey frosting, mango gelée, swirls of whipped cream cheese, and tapioca chips.
Wallingford

Post Alley Pizza List
The unassuming (and underrated) pizzeria introduced a new "caprese-ish" veggie hoagie this week, stuffed with marinated tomatoes, Ferndale Farmstead fior di latte mozzarella, roasted pine nut butter, basil, and "shrettuce."
Downtown

