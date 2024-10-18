This Week in Seattle Food News: Communion Chef Kristi Brown's New Spot, A New Sweetgreen, and A Peruvian Chain

NEW OPENINGS & RETURNS

Fuego Restaurant & Lounge

Co-owners Jose and Sonia Paulino, who also own Fuego Nightclub in Tacoma and Las Palmas Restaurant inside SeaTac, opened this Caribbean-Latin restaurant in the former Hi-Life location last weekend. The menu features bites like churrasco, fajitas, quesabirria, and shrimp cocktail.

La Mar Cocina Peruana

Star Peruvian chef Gastón Acurio opened this highly anticipated location of his chain in downtown Bellevue on Monday, complete with a cebiche bar and wood-fired oven.

Lil' Brown Girl

Surprise: James Beard-nominated chef Kristi Brown, known for her catering business That Brown Girl Cooks and her acclaimed restaurant Communion , opened this quick-service restaurant inside Métier Brewing Company ’s Cherry Street taproom on Wednesday. The spot offers some of Brown's most popular dishes, including her famous black-eyed pea hummus and Communion shrimp toast.

Sweetgreen

I first reported that Sweetgreen would be "coming soon" to the space across the street from the former Stranger offices in October 2021 . Three years later, it's finally set to host its grand opening next Tuesday, October 22. The new location will feature automated "Infinite Kitchen" technology for assembling salads.

FUTURE OPENINGS

Cantinetta

Capitol Hill Seattle reports that the Italian restaurant Cantinetta, which operates locations in Wallingford and Bellevue, soon plans to open a location in a commercial space inside the recently opened Hilltop Apartments building.

Paradise

The team behind the Rainier Avenue restaurant La Herradura plans to open this restaurant soon inside the now-closed Olmstead space.

CLOSURES

Ballard Pizza Company

Ethan Stowell's Ballard Pizza Company locations in Ballard and Frelard are set to close soon and will merge together to reopen inside the former Pike Taproom space.

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Fresh Hop Fest

The world may be on fire, but at least we can take consolation in the fact that it's the most wonderful time of the year for beer lovers: fresh hop season! Fresh hop beers are made from hops processed no more than 24 hours after being harvested, resulting in brews with a milder, more botanical profile and less bitterness. And Pacific Northwest craft beer drinkers are particularly blessed: Because of the bounty and proximity of the hops in Yakima Valley (which supplies over 70% of the nation's hop crop), it's hard to beat the range of fresh hop beers available in our region. Take advantage of our good fortune during the ephemeral season and try as many as you can at the Beer Junction's annual festival, which will pour offerings from brewers like Fort George, Reuben's Brews, Cloudburst, Little Beast, and more.

The Beer Junction

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 20

Butter Bandit Bakery Pop-Up

The queer Filipino-owned pop-up Butter Bandit Bakery will sling irresistible treats like miso caramel turon cookies, sweet corn puffs, tingly mala-spiced chocolate chunk cookies, strawberry matcha latte cookies, and ube macapuno cookies. Pair them with a smooth, refreshing matcha from Atulea.

Atulea Phinney Ridge, 12-3 pm

MONDAY, OCTOBER 21

Caroline Choe

Far more than just simple snacks, banchan (the delicious shared side dishes that complement Korean meals) can represent a host's hospitality and generosity—as musician and writer Michelle Zauner wrote of her late mother in her poignant memoir Crying at H Mart, "She remembered which banchan side dish you emptied first so the next time you were over it'd be set with a heaping double portion." New York City-based chef, artist, teacher, and writer Caroline Choe puts these bites in the spotlight with her first-of-its-kind cookbook Banchan, which offers both traditional and modern recipes for everything from smoky gochujang chicken salad to hobakjeon (zucchini pancakes).

Elliott Bay Book Company, 7-8 pm

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 23

James Beard Taste America Tour

At this star-studded tasting tour, the James Beard Foundation (named after the late, great chef and author) will bring together a stacked lineup of acclaimed culinary luminaries. This year, the series will "celebrate the local independent restaurants at the heart of our communities," with food and drink stations hosted by TasteTwenty chef Janet Becerra of the acclaimed pop-up-turned-restaurant Pancita, Donald Adams and Paolo Campbell of the cult favorite Filipino-inspired fried chicken joint the Chicken Supply, Meesha chef Preeti Agarwal, Communion R&B chef Kristi Brown, Canlis chef Aisha Ibrahim, Four Seasons chefs Brian Doherty and Danielle Grogan, Lil Red’s Takeout & Catering owner Erasto “Red” Jackson, Copine chef/owner Shaun McCrain, Paper Cake Shop pastry chef Gabby Park, Maripili chef/owner Grayson Pilar Corrales, Beast and Cleaver chef/owner Kevin Smith, and chef/restaurateur Ethan Stowell.

Four Seasons Hotel Seattle, 6-9 pm

SPECIALS

Dough Joy

The whimsical vegan doughnut shop's October flavor drop features maple cinnamon pancake, pumpkin sugar chocolate-filled, caramel apple cider crumble, chocolate old fashioned, pumpkin spice old fashioned, and "boo-berry fritter."

Little Jaye Cafe and Bakery

The Lady Jaye sibling just released a new lineup of warm, toasty fall drinks, including "Tonic Youth" (an espresso tonic with orange spice syrup), "Filbert Godfrey" (a hazelnut orgeat latte), "Stout It Out Loud" (espresso with steamed milk and stout syrup), "Stay Puft Latte" (espresso with steamed milk, marshmallow, and brown sugar), sage cold foam cold brew, and a butter bourbon latte.

Saint Bread

The Portage Bay bakery dropped a new Asian pear Danish this week, made with Hosui pears from Collins Family Orchards, brown sugar, rosemary, whipped mascarpone, and candied rosemary sugar dust. They describe it as "sticky sweet and caramel-y with the perfect texture of ripe pears and cool and salty-sweet mascarpone."

