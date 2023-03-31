This Week in Seattle Food News: Cookies for a Cause Arrive on Capitol Hill, Deep Sea Sugar & Salt Is Moving, and Seattle Gets Some James Beard Noms

NEW OPENINGS

Coping Cookies

Enjoy cookies for a good cause at this new queer and woman-owned Capitol Hill bakery, which opened earlier this week. Couple Sam Padilla and Ashley Hernandez first launched the venture as a pop-up after Hernandez ran a bake sale for her coworkers at the Seattle Children’s Hospital and her treats were a smash hit. Their new brick-and-mortar now features cookie varieties like "Stay Gold" (salty pretzel, butterscotch, and cookie butter filling), vegan espresso chip, and "Cake It Easy" (red velvet). In keeping with their altruistic mindset, the business will continue to donate a portion of proceeds to a new nonprofit each quarter.

Capitol Hill

Pickup



Victory Hall

Baseball season kicked off yesterday, and the Mariners have opened a huge new beer hall and event space called Victory Hall for game-day dining options, which joins Hatback Bar & Grille and Steelheads Alley and will offer draft beer, indoor and outdoor seating, a patio, and occasional guest food trucks. When not in use during games, the venue will be available for event rental.

SoDo

Dine-in

FUTURE OPENINGS

Deep Sea Sugar & Salt

Owner Charlie Dunmire announced on Instagram this week that her celebrated Georgetown cake bakery Deep Sea Sugar & Salt will move into the former Lowercase Brewery space, writing, "What if I told you that you'll be able to sit inside (or on a PATIO) and eat your cake on a real plate? With a real FORK? With a COFFEE or a BEER?! That's right, there's enough room to have indoor seating again, and we're pumped! Gonna fill it all up with cake, art, flowers, greeting cards, wrapping paper, plants, wine, coffee, beer and all your beautiful faces." She also hinted that the new location will have a takeout window and that she will launch a Kickstarter campaign for the project in a few weeks.

Georgetown

OTHER FOOD NEWS

Local chefs and restaurants nominated for James Beard Awards

The James Beard Foundation revealed on Wednesday which semifinalists will be moving forward to the next round. The list of finalists in Washington includes Rob Roy for Best Bar, Copine for Outstanding Restaurant, Yenvy and Quynh-Vy Pham of Pho Bac for Best Restaurateur, Black Cypress in Pullman for Best Hospitality, and Aaron Verzosa of Archipelago for Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific.



New ownership takes over Great State Burger

After purchasing Great State Burger from chef Josh Henderson in 2018, Renee Erickson has sold the local burger chain to her Sea Creatures restaurant group employee Nathan Yeager, who has served as Great State's director of operations since Erickson purchased it. Yeager plans to widen the menu and open new outposts in addition to relaunching the Sea Creatures restaurant Bistro Shirlee .

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Watershed Pub & Kitchen 9th Anniversary Celebration

Northgate's neighborhood pub will celebrate nine years of business with a weekend-long celebration featuring a toast with Sovereign Brewing’s oak-aged saison, custom cocktails, dishes, and a celebratory funfetti cake. They'll also be serving up special brews from Lucky Envelope, E9, and Cloudburst. Local DJs Topspin and Ed O’Brien will supply the tunes.

Watershed Pub & Kitchen, 10 pm-12 am

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

Polish Spring Bazaar

Discover Polish traditions at the Polish Women’s Club's annual Spring Bazaar, where you can fill up on handmade pastries and Polish dishes and browse a selection of amber, books, crafts, Bolesławiec pottery, and other goods.

PB Kitchen at Polish Home Association, 12-5 pm

Driveway BBQ

In Phinney Ridge, Oliver's Twist chef and owner Karuna Long has at last found a home for his innovative new Cambodian restaurant, Sophon—but he needs your help! On Sunday, stop by the driveway just south of the restaurant and help Karuna and his crew raise $$$ to fund the move via a Cambodian-style barbecue. They'll be cranking out kroeung curry smashburgers, grilled loc lac parmesan noodles, barbecued wings, tofu-mushroom skewers, and lots of other marvelous Khmer and Khmer-inspired snacks. This event will be running entirely on donations, vegetarian food will be available, and kids and well-behaved dogs are welcome! The cocktail bar inside Oliver's Twist will also be open for walk-up service with normal menu prices; I can't get enough of their Dark & Stormy made with molasses-y blackstrap rum. So get that. MEG VAN HUYGEN

Oliver's Twist, 12-5 pm

TUESDAY, APRIL 4

Cake Dance

This 21st-century reimagining of the classic cakewalk, which was originally performed<style="font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, 'Segoe UI', Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, 'Open Sans', 'Helvetica Neue', sans-serif;"> by enslaved Africans on plantation grounds, will feature local and national Black dancers performing Lindy Hop, tap, and Chicago-style steppin' routines. DJ Lady Coco will provide the musical vibes, and paying participants might win a cake from local bakeries like Baked from the Hart, Flour Lane Bakeshop, Gray Seas Pies, and many others.

Washington Hall, 6 pm

In Person Author Talk: Hannah Che, The Vegan Chinese Kitchen

In her debut cookbook, Portland-based author Hannah Che, creator of the blog The Plant-Based Wok, shares over 100 plant-based recipes for Chinese cuisine, drawing on the thousand-year-old tradition of vegetarian Chinese cooking that has its roots in Buddhist temple kitchens. She'll chat with Chinese Soul Food author Hsiao-Ching Chao and sign copies after the talk.

Book Larder, 6:30-8 pm

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5

Melissa Miranda Guest Chef Dinner

Musang chef Melissa Miranda, who was recognized as one of the best new chefs in America in 2022 by Food & Wine, will visit Bainbridge Island's modern Vietnamese restaurant Ba Sa to prepare a multi-course Filipino tasting menu, with dishes like kinilaw (kombu-cured steelhead), pancit palabok (shrimp and pork ragu, grilled Argentine langoustines, palabok noodles, smoked tinapa, scallions, and eggs), and banana cake with jackfruit sorbet and fried lumpia paper.

Ba Sa, 4:30-10 pm

MARCH 31-APRIL 9

Plate of Nations

Each spring, the MLK Business Association's dining promo Plate of Nations presents a two-week-long opportunity to sample the rich and varied cuisines of Rainier Valley, with shareable menus priced at $25 and $35. They promise that this year's lineup is set to be "the best yet," with over 30 participating restaurants, including Bananas Grill, Habesha Cafe, The Original Philly’s, Taco Street, Othello Wok Teriyaki, Emma’s BBQ, The Comfort Zone, Royal Cafe, Buddha Bruddah, El Quetzal, and more.

Various locations across Rainier Valley

MARCH 31-APRIL 2

Seattle Cocktail Week

This spirited weeklong event puts a spotlight on the movers and (cocktail) shakers of the Seattle bar scene with special libations available at participating venues, plus tours, the industry-only Bartender's Circle Summit, and more. Saturday’s Carnival of Cocktails event will feature pop-up cocktail bars, classes, tastings, experiences, food, take-home spirits, and other festivities.

Various locations

U District Cherry Blossom Festival

It's spring, which can only mean one thing: It's time once again to admire gently wafting pink cherry blossoms in full bloom at the University of Washington Quad. To celebrate, over 70 U District businesses have come together to offer cherry blossom-themed food and drink specials and discounts on retail items. Before or after your petal-gazing excursion, stop by and enjoy treats like cherry blossom frappes from Sip House, the "Shinkansen Express" (a strawberry gimlet with blossom-infused Japanese gin) at Shultzy's, cherry fritters from Donut Factory, sakura ice cream from Sweet Alchemy, pink custard croissant taiyaki at Oh Bear Cafe & Teahouse, and more.

Various locations across University District

SPECIALS

Dough Joy

This vegan doughnut shop's weekly flavor drop, available through Sunday, includes a special trans pride doughnut in honor of Trans Day of Visibility, churro con chocolate, cold brew caramel, "cinnabun," lavender vanilla, and "The Shutout" (a Kraken-inspired doughnut with vanilla icing and Kraken-colored sprinkles, available on game days only).

Ballard, Capitol Hill

Pickup, dine-in



Ridgewood Bottle & Tap

This "draft-focused bottle shop" in Phinney is churning out three new seasonal slushies: a cider slush with Winsome Ciderworks pomegranate cherry, blueberry and pomegranate juice, and whipped cream; a "lava flow" slush with Everybody's Brewing apricot sour beer, lemonade, and a choice of fresh mango or strawberry at the bottom; and a prosecco slush with strawberry lychee and lychee boba.

Phinney Ridge

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Salt & Straw

In celebration of its 12th anniversary on April 22, the artisan ice creamery is reprising many of its greatest hits for its "flavor vault" series, which includes honey marshmallow rocky road, sweet corn and waffle cones, strawberry cilantro lime cheesecake, black olive brittle and goat cheese, and mango habanero IPA sorbet.

Ballard, Capitol Hill, Kirkland

Pickup, delivery, dine-in