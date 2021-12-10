This Week in Seattle Food News: Cupcake Royale Comes to Burien, Mia's Cafe Says Goodbye, and a Local Blogger Plans a Korean Banchan Shop

Log in to like events and restaurants, create your own lists of all your favorite things, make plans with your friends, and more. It's free!

Say something about this item. If you add it to multiple lists, the note will be added to all lists. You can always change it later!

EverOut lists are a great tool for crafting weekend itineraries, curating restaurant recommendations for your out-of-town friends, and so much more! Endlessly customizable, you can mix and match events, locations, and articles, or keep them separate. You can even invite your friends to contribute to your lists!

This week, Cupcake Royale expands to Burien, a local food blogger and cookbook author plans the upcoming Korean comfort food spot Ohsun Banchan Deli and Cafe, and Capitol Hill loses Mia's Off-Broadway Cafe and Star Fusion & Bar. Read on for all of that and more updates from the local food scene. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Cho Dang Tofu

This Korean restaurant specializing in a variety of sundubu-jjigae (soft tofu stew) opened in Bellevue's Evergreen Village at the beginning of the month.

Bellevue

Pickup, dine-in



Cupcake Royale

The popular cupcake and bakery chain opens a new outpost near Town Square Park in downtown Burien today. The new location, which was decided by fans in a social media contest, will feature ice cream pints, soft serve, Stumptown Espresso, tea, merch, and (of course) cupcakes, in addition to a special exclusive "B-Town" flavor (a take on German chocolate cake).

Burien

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Electric Cello

OOLA Distillery opened this new bar with Nordic-inspired food in Georgetown in early November. The food menu includes oyster and vodka pairings, mini cocktail flights with food pairings, a variety of small plates like salmon belly tartare and beet-cured gravlax, and a few large plates (lamb neck, halibut collar, and half a buttermilk-roasted chicken).

Georgetown

Dine-in



Gyro Saj

This family-owned Mediterranean spot recently opened in the Swedish Medical First Hill Nordstrom tower, serving dolmas, hummus, saj wraps, falafel, gyros, shawarma, salads, baklava, and "choclava" (chocolate baklava).

First Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Kamino Sushi and More

This sushi joint opened in lower Queen Anne and serves a menu of Vietnamese and Burmese cuisine, including pho, ramen, bánh mì, noodle soups, and more.

Uptown

Pickup, dine-in

FUTURE OPENINGS

The Comeback

Former R Place general manager Floyd Lovelady is preparing to open this new queer bar in SoDo sometime this month—The Stranger's Matt Baume has more details.

SoDo



Jackalope Tex-Mex

Jack's BBQ owner Jack Timmons plans to open this Tex-Mex spinoff in the former El Sombrero space in Columbia City on December 17. The menu will feature smoked brisket, chicken tinga, carne asada, and puffy tacos.

Columbia City



Ohsun Banchan Deli and Cafe

Sara Upshaw, who runs the local food blog Kimchi Halfie and published the cookbook Korean Barbecue at Home in November, is about to add "restaurant owner" to her resumé: She's planning a banchan-focused brick-and-mortar shop called Ohsun Banchan Deli and Cafe. Upshaw hasn't yet nailed down a location for the Korean comfort food business but hopes to open it sometime by late spring or early summer 2022.

Location TBA

CLOSURES

Mia's Off-Broadway Cafe

Oof, this one hurts—The beloved Capitol Hill standby (and site of many a Stranger staff lunch run) Mia's Off-Broadway Cafe, known for its affordable meals and teriyaki, has called it quits after almost 15 years of business. A goodbye note in the window from owners Mia and Bill Lawrence read, "After 15 wonderful years, we have decided to close our doors and move on to the next chapter in our lives. From the bottom of our hearts, we want to thank every one of you — our incredible and precious customers, who treated us with such kindness and love over the years, and who allowed us to pour our hearts into serving you. We will remember you for the rest of our lives. Thank you, thank you, thank you!!! And who knows, maybe we will meet up again sometime. Wouldn't that be nice?" A Korean-style corn dog joint called Korn Dog (no affiliation with the nu-metal band) is set to take over the space.

Capitol Hill

Sponsored

Star Fusion & Bar

This Mongolian-Japanese fusion restaurant, which had the misfortune to open days before the pandemic began, is closing permanently in a few days due to not being able to afford rent costs. Owner Ernie Enkhtaivan told Capitol Hill Seattle that the business couldn't get approved for the loans it needed to survive.

Capitol Hill

OTHER FOOD NEWS

Carrello does away with its carts

Altura chef and owner Nathan Lockwood's restaurant Carrello, which opened in late 2019 with a novel idea—small Italian plates such as stuzzichini (snacky Italian bites), antipasti, salumi, and seasonal vegetable dishes, which customers could select from off of carts pushed by servers—is adapting to the changing tides of the restaurant world by doing away with its original cart concept and evolving into a simpler Italian restaurant, which will resemble a more pared-down version of Altura. The restaurant will now feature new multi-course menus, a new á la carte menu, and an "aperitivo hour."

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

Virtual Author Talk: Black Food with Bryant Terry

Black vegan eco-chef and food justice activist Bryant Terry will discuss his latest book, Black Food: Stories, Art, and Recipes from Across the African Diaspora.

Online, Friday, 5-6 pm

Ugly Sweater Anniversary Party

We hear scenic sweaters are trending, so get yourself a cozy holiday garment with some personality and join the tasting room for a 14th birthday celebration complete with an ugly sweater competition and an array of local beer (including the Wonderland Trail IPA, the Southern Resident Hazy IPA, and the Tipsy Toboggan), plus Santa photos, and live music from Jonathan Kimball. You can even bring your dog if you like.

The Woods Tasting Room, Saturday, 12-10 pm

La Dive Pop-Up Series

Each Sunday through December 12, La Dive will feature a different pop-up from a different local chef. This week, it's Nicco Muratore of Mamnoon, serving Mamnoon-style fried chicken.

La Dive, Sunday, 12-4 pm



Wrestling with Middle Age

Find out what Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte are up to at this viewing party for And Just Like That, the new HBO reboot of Sex and the City. The night will feature a nostalgic menu of food and cocktails (maybe some Cosmopolitans?).

Lariat Bar, Sunday, 5 pm

Linda's Ho-Ho-Holiday Party

Lo-fi pop-punk favorite Lisa Prank and wryly funny feminist pop-punks Tacocat will make this holiday party decidedly more fun than the one held at your office (no offense whatsoever to the humble sheet cake). The bar will be serving up Rudy's famous meatloaf, eggnog slushies, spiced wine, and a couple of special beers on tap.

Linda's Tavern, Wednesday, 8 pm

Japantown Jingle

Check out a number of participating local restaurants and vendors, including Fuju Sushi, Tsukushinbo, Itsumono, Panama Hotel, Maneki, Trichome, and more. The festivities will include exclusive specials and prizes.

Chinatown-International District, through December 24

8th Annual Dark Beer Fest at Flying Lion Brewing

Dark winter days call for similarly dark beers. At this three-day event, Flying Lion will offer over 30 such brews, including "cellared favorites, special releases, and plenty of limited availability brews."

Flying Lion Brewing, December 17-19, 10 pm-12 am



Nordo Presents: Curiouser and Curiouser

Immerse yourself in the whimsical world of Lewis Carroll's classic novels Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and Through the Looking Glass with two original dinner theater performances from Nordo. First, you'll enjoy dinner in Wonderland at "The Feast of The Queens" in the Culinarium. After your meal, wander "Down the Rabbit Hole" for "an interactive subterranean experience."

Cafe Nordo, Thursday-Saturday through December 19, 7:30-10:30 pm



The Alice - An Immersive Cocktail Experience

Take a jaunt down the rabbit hole into this "immersive cocktail adventure" inspired by Alice in Wonderland. The experience will feature two custom cocktails, riddles, challenges, an "Eat Me" cake, a rose-painting activity, and other "curious and curiouser" oddities.

Knee High Stocking Co., November 24-December 30

Jingle Bar

The Sheraton Grand Seattle will host a holiday-themed pop-up with a special holiday menu, festive cocktails, and live music performances. The hotel will donate $1 to JDRF’s Greater Northwest Chapter for every holiday cocktail ordered at Jingle Bar.

Sheraton Hotel, Monday-Sunday through December 31, 4-11 pm

Miracle on 2nd

In 2014, New York bar owner Greg Boehm temporarily transformed his space into a kitschy Christmas wonderland replete with gewgaws and tchotchkes galore. Now the pop-up has expanded to more than 100 locations all over the world and will be returning to Belltown’s Rob Roy this year. The specialty cocktails are no ordinary cups of cheer: Beverages are housed in tacky-tastic vessels (a drinking mug resembling Santa’s mug, for example), bedecked with fanciful garnishes like peppers and dried pineapple, and christened with irreverent, pop-culture-referencing names like the “Bad Santa,” the “Yippie Ki Yay Mother F*****r,” and the “You’ll Shoot Your Rye Out.” Nearby siblings Navy Strength and Vinnie's Wine Shop will host the spin-off holiday-tiki-themed pop-up called "Sippin' Santa," which asks you to "imagine Santa on a surfboard instead of a sleigh and palm trees instead of pine."

Rob Roy, through December 24, 4 pm-2 am

St. Edward High Tea

Craving British sweets after binging the latest episode of Bake Off? Dress in your Sunday best and get ready for crumpets, tea, and three tiers of decadent sweets in the charming St. Edward dining room, once the dining hall for students of the Saint Edward Seminary.

The Lodge at St. Edward State Park, Thursdays through December 30, 2:30-4:30 pm

SPECIALS

The Flora Bakehouse

Looking to give out cookie boxes as gifts, but not keen on baking them all yourself? Look no further than Flora Bakehouse's classic cookie assortment boxes, available from December 11-24.

Beacon Hill

Pickup, dine-in



Temple Pastries

The Central District bakery is currently whipping up cranberry vanilla tarts, featuring a crunchy sable shell filled with tangy cranberry curd and topped with a perfect swirl of vanilla bean Chantilly cream.

Central District

Pickup, dine-in