This Week in Seattle Food News: Cycle Dogs Opens in Ballard, Canlis Reopens for Indoor Dining, and Mr. Chicken Is Here

Changes are afoot at Canlis: Shortly after the famed fine-dining restaurant revealed its new executive chef, it also announced that its indoor dining room will reopen on July 1. Plus, the popular food truck Tres House of Cheesesteaks and Cycle Dogs have opened brick-and-mortar restaurants, and the Korean fried chicken joint Mr. Chicken has opened in Chinatown-International District. Read on to learn more about all of that, plus more essential culinary updates. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.

NEW OPENINGS

Cycle Dogs

The popular vegan food truck Cycle Dogs, known for its meatless hot dogs and other plant-based takes on fast food favorites, soft-opened its first permanent brick-and-mortar restaurant in the former space of No Bones Beach Club last weekend and opened for regular hours last Wednesday. The all-vegan menu includes Field Roast frankfurters with variations like currywurst, Seattle dogs, and elote dogs, burgers inspired by McDonald's, Whataburger, and Dick's, and "hangry style" fries smothered in American cheese, grilled onions, and fry sauce. Brunch will arrive this weekend, with egg substitute-based dishes like scrambles, breakfast sandwiches, and breakfast burritos in addition to hash browns and Beyond breakfast sausage. The spot is currently open for takeout only but plans to add outdoor and limited indoor seating eventually.

Ballard

Pickup or delivery



Mr. Chicken

The fried chicken renaissance is in full swing and shows no signs of stopping anytime soon. The latest addition to Seattle's ever-expanding fried chicken scene is the Korean fried chicken joint Mr. Chicken, which opened in the C-ID a couple of weeks ago. The menu includes yangnyum and honey chicken in addition to crispy wings, drumsticks, tenders, and popcorn chicken.

Chinatown-International District

Pickup, delivery, or limited indoor seating



Tres House of Cheesesteaks

The Philly cheesesteak truck Tres House of Cheesesteaks has opened a full-fledged brick-and-mortar location in the former home of the sports bar Goofy's on Crown Hill. The menu features an original Philly cheesesteak alongside variations like mushroom Swiss, pizza, pork belly BLT, and a "tres caliente" version with jalapeños, spicy seasoning, chipotle mayo, and pepper jack cheese. Besides cheesesteaks, there's also burgers, mozzarella sticks, loaded fries, onion rings, and chocolate swirl banana bread.

Crown Hill

Pickup or delivery

FUTURE OPENINGS

Canlis

Seattle's premier fine-dining establishment has been making the news a lot lately: The restaurant recently announced its new executive chef Aisha Ibrahim, and now, it's reopening for indoor dining on July 1. Reservations will go live at 12 pm on June 9. Co-owner Mark Canlis revealed the news in an emotional email, writing, "It’s with so much pride and a deep sense of gratitude that we invite you back to dinner, back to a restaurant you used to know. Or maybe you’ve never known it. I can promise you this: it wants to know you. We all do. If you’re receiving this email, you’re likely aware of what this past season has meant to us. Was it a struggle to stay in business? Sure it was. But the real struggle was to stay turned toward one another. If 18 pivots didn’t make it painfully clear, we think you are worth pursuing, yes through a pandemic but even through our differences, through those things that want to separate us or turn us away from one another. I don’t know what it will take to alter our course, but it will take more than a pandemic. The future of this city and these people has everything to do with coming together. Let’s do that."

Queen Anne



Volunteer Park Cafe

In other Canlis-related news, some of the iconic restaurant's former employees will be joining another historic Seattle staple, Volunteer Park Cafe, which closed last fall and has been purchased by local architect and winemaker James DeSarno. Former Canlis expediter Melissa Johnson will be running the cafe, while former Canlis pastry chef Crystal Chiu will be in charge of the baked goods. If you tried any of the bagels at Canlis's short-lived pandemic pivot bagel shop last year, you're already familiar with her work, and yes, they will be making an occasional appearance on the menu. The spot is tentatively slated to open in June.

Capitol Hill

OTHER FOOD NEWS

Chef Wiley Frank joins Standard Brewing

Chef Wiley Frank, who you may recall from the dearly departed Capitol Hill restaurant Little Uncle, has come aboard at Standard Brewing. Top Chef alum Jason Stratton was previously working in the Central District brewery's kitchen but recently left to lead restaurateur Marcus Lalario's Georgetown restaurant Mezzanotte. Frank's influence can be seen in some new additions to the menu, such as asparagus tempura and a crispy duck wrap with five-spice broth.



Ethan Stowell and Pike Brewing Co. form partnership

The legendary Northwest brewery Pike Brewing Company has formed a partnership with Seattle Hospitality Group and chef and restaurateur Ethan Stowell's restaurant group Ethan Stowell Restaurants. The merge will help Pike Brewing expand its presence to the rest of the West Coast and to Japan, according to the Puget Sound Business Journal.



Elysian Brewing celebrates 25th anniversary

The longtime Seattle brewery Elysian Brewing, which was purchased by Anheuser-Busch in 2015, is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its opening on Capitol Hill. To mark the occasion, the company is offering a special pack of beers with a mix of current brews and throwbacks, along with some of the brand's standout label designs from over the years. The pack is currently available online for Washington residents only.

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

Fryday

Scarf down crispy spuds with various dips. Post Pike will also be serving up poutine with a choice of oxtail or veggie gravy and Beecher's cheese curds.

Post Pike, Friday, 6 pm until sold out

Virtual Author Talk: Hook, Line, and Supper by Hank Shaw

Hank Shaw, the writer behind the award-winning website Hunter Angler Gardener Cook, will explain how to cook freshly caught fish at this virtual talk with fly fishing personality April Vokey.

Online, Friday, 5-6 pm

Grayseas Pies Pop-Up

Treat yourself to Grayseas' adorably diminutive pies in flavors like blueberry goat cheese basil, pecan, and sugar. For Mental Health Awareness Month, 10% of net proceeds will be donated to National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI) Seattle, Asian Counseling and Referral Service (ACRS), and WA Therapy Fund.

Distant Worlds Coffeehouse, Friday, 11 am-2 pm

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck

Bellevue is being honored with a visit from THEEEEEE Hello Kitty Cafe Truck this Saturday—those lucky bastards. The Sanrio-approved store and cafe-mobile will park at the Marketplace at Factoria and, for nine whole hours, it will spread Hello Kitty cheer all over that sad suburban mall strip. A garden of extremely adorable and collectible delights await those lucky enough to order from the cute-ass pink cafe truck: sprinkle mugs, rainbow stainless steel water bottles, enamel pin sets, totes, t-shirts, and plushies—all featuring everyone's favorite bad-ass kitty. There will be edible items too. You can nab minicake, macaron, cookie, and madeleine sets that come in Hello Kitty packaging or a giant chef cookie of her precious face. Lines are likely to be long, so be sure to get there early and bring your card as they don't accept cash. Show up in your Hello Kitty best. JASMYNE KEIMIG

Marketplace at Factoria, Saturday, 10 am-7 pm

Mighty-O Tour de Donut

The local fried dough chain and Bike Benefits are joining forces for a self-guided bike tour fueled by delicious doughnuts. Starting in Ballard, participants will ride to each Mighty-O location for special treats.

Ballard, Saturday, 8 am-2 pm

Greenwood Vaccine Pop-Up

If you haven't gotten a jab in the arm yet, you can do so with no appointment required at this pop-up hosted by the Seattle Fire Department at Flying Bike Cooperative Brewery in Greenwood. Celebrate afterward with your first pint of beer from Flying Bike on the house. Nearby Bluebird Ice Cream will also give out free creamy scoops to the first 75 people to be vaccinated.

Ballard, Saturday, 8 am-2 pm

The Cook Book Vol. 2 Cook Out

To celebrate the release of the second volume of Rupee Bar line cook Sarah Monson's zine The Cook Book, which compiles recipes dreamed up by restaurant industry workers during the pandemic, Rupee Bar will host a pop-up with some of the snacks and drinks featured in the zine, including spiced caramel wings, raspberry cardamom shortbread, and spiked lemonade. Some of the recipe contributors will be there in person, and copies will be available for sale—a portion of proceeds will go towards Seattle and King County's COVID-19 Survival Fund.

Rupee Bar, Tuesday, 2-7 pm

SPECIALS

Lupe's Situ Tacos

Lupe Flores' Lebanese-Mexican taco pop-up Lupe's Situ Tacos, which recently took up residence in Jupiter Bar, will be slinging esquites and caldo de res through Saturday.

Belltown

Pickup or outdoor seating



Temple Pastries

The Central District bakery is currently braiding up cardamom almond brioche.

Central District

Pickup