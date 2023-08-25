This Week in Seattle Food News: Deluxe Frozen Yogurt, New Breweries, and OOLA's Return to Capitol Hill

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS
Hellenika Cultured Creamery
This isn't the frozen yogurt you're used to: Alex Apostolopoulos, a cofounder of the probiotics purveyor Ellenos Yogurt, recently opened a "cultured gelato" shop in the former Bavarian Meats Like List space in Pike Place Market, with creamy flavors like coconut ube, London Fog, lemon curd, and marionberry.
Pike Place Market
Pickup
OOLA Capitol Hill Like List
The local distillery OOLA, which departed its original Capitol Hill home for Georgetown in 2020, made a triumphant return to its original neighborhood this week: The business debuted a restaurant, cocktail bar, and bottle shop in the former Marjorie Like List space on Tuesday. (Its production facility will remain in Georgetown.)
Capitol Hill
Dine-in
Stoup Brewing Like List
The award-winning Ballard brewery has officially taken over Capitol Hill's sprawling, community-friendly brewery Optimism Brewing Like List .
Capitol Hill
Pickup, dine-in
FUTURE OPENINGS
Halfseas Wine and Bottle Shop
Brimmer & Heeltap Like List 's wine club Halfseas Bottle Shop is getting a brick-and-mortar of its own: My Ballard reports that owner Jen Doak and her business partner Natalie Rohde have applied for a liquor license for the space across the street.
Ballard
Reuben's Brews Like List
The Ballard craft beer favorite is setting up shop inside the former space of the beloved cafe and wine bar Vif Like List in Fremont.
Fremont
CLOSURES
Arc Restaurant & Lounge
This Korean-Mexican restaurant from North Star Diner and Shanghai Room Like List owner Travis Clark and longtime Tom Douglas Restaurants veteran Todd Hamm will have its last day of service tomorrow, August 26. In an Instagram announcement, the owners wrote, "Arc was (is!) a passion project started with the hopes that our bright floral vision would transform the quirky space into a neighborhood institution, and a vibrant refuge for creative types and voracious adventurers. In that sense, it’s been a glowing success, and we could not thank you all more for helping fill our space with life. So many good times! However, with our lease extension up for negotiation, the rising cost of doing business, and our own many extracurricular projects pulling us away, we had to come to terms with ending this chapter."
Phinney Ridge
Karachi Cowboys Like List
The "Pakistani soul food" pop-up-turned-restaurant Karachi Cowboys, which is inspired by the Pakistani home cooking of founder Nasir Zubair's father's family as well as Texas barbecue techniques, has closed permanently.
Capitol Hill
Youngstown Coffee Like List and HeartBeet Organic Superfoods Café
Co-owners Autumn Lovewell and Monica Colgan plan to close these two businesses in Morgan Junction, along with their coworking space Launchpad, on September 30 due to financial issues. They'll also close the Queen Anne location of HeartBeet.
West Seattle, Queen Anne
POP-UPS AND EVENTS
SATURDAY, AUGUST 26
CID Block Party 4
Head to Chinatown for a day dedicated to Asian Pacific American culture, featuring live music from local and national AANHPI artists, tasty food trucks, a beer garden, car show, and more. Many local businesses will pop up at the event, but this is a great opportunity to support surrounding businesses as well. After the block party, wander over to Hing Hay Park for a screening of NH/PI Short Films as part of the Seattle Asian American Film Festival’s C-ID Summer Cinema programming. SHANNON LUBETICH
InterImCDA Parking Lot, 3-9 pm
Redhook Anniversary Party
If you love dogs, pizza, and beer, this one's for you! Redhook Brewlab is throwing a party to celebrate six years in Capitol Hill and the one-year anniversary of its collaboration with Kōbo, Top Chef alum Shota Nakajima's Capitol Hill pizza spot. You can enjoy pets and cuteness with adoptable dogs (and maybe even find your new best friend), have your tarot cards read, and of course, enjoy delicious beer and Japanese-fusion, Detroit-style pizza. SHANNON LUBETICH
Redhook Brewlab, 12-11 pm
SUNDAY, AUGUST 27
2nd Annual Herring, Smørrebrød, & Snaps!
My introduction to the Danish open-faced sandwiches known as smørrebrød was when I read the blockbuster novel The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo by Stieg Larsson, in which they are mentioned constantly. Smørrebrød typically consist of dense sourdough rye bread slathered with butter and piled with toppings. Enjoy the traditional Scandinavian delicacy alongside pickled herring and rare Norwegian aquavits plucked from Skål Beer Hall's vault. Plus, enjoy live music outside from 2-6 pm.
Skål Beer Hall, 12-9 pm
Ballard Bites & Brews
It's a well-known fact that Ballard is densely populated with excellent breweries. This festival showcases the neighborhood's beer makers with plenty of frosty pints, live music, and food from vendors like Mighty-O Donuts, Ethan Stowell Restaurants, Rough & Tumble, The Pantry, and Plenty of Clouds. All proceeds support Ballard Food Bank.
Ballard Food Bank, 4-7 pm
Kirirom Pop-Up
This Cambodian-French pop-up from Anita Chhun features dishes like beef tartare with makrut lime leaves and fresh herbs, amok trei (a take on one of Cambodia's national dishes, with black cod steamed in a traditional red curry souffle), and grilled steak with traditional Khmer steak sauces, tuk prahok and garlic-lime, alongside beverages like longan margaritas and galangal highballs.
Taurus Ox, 4 pm
THURSDAY, AUGUST 31
Queer Farmer’s Night Market
Let's be real, every Seattle farmers market is a prime opportunity for mingling with queers, but this inaugural queer farmers night market hosted in collaboration Fruits & Veggies: A Queer Farmer Collective is perhaps the first with that specific intention in mind. Peruse fresh local produce while conversing with LGBTQ+ cuties while a DJ provides tunes. Plus, the Flora Bakehouse will sling Roman-style pizza and soft serve, with a portion of proceeds being donated to the Lavender Rights Project.
The Flora Bakehouse, 5-8 pm
SPECIALS
The Flora Bakehouse
Embrace stone fruit season with the Flora Bakehouse's new peach tea sundae, featuring layers of Martin Family Orchards peach compote, black tea jelly, Earl Grey shortbread crumble, and vanilla soft serve.
Beacon Hill
Pickup, dine-in
Lady Jaye Like List
The West Seattle smokehouse and restaurant is putting its own spin on the classic Cubano with Pure Country Farms pork schnitzel, Jack Mountain Meats ham, Swiss cheese, green apple slaw, and Dijon mayo on a Telera roll.
West Seattle
Pickup, dine-in
Shikorina Pastries Like List
This Central District bakery is currently baking up berbere walnut caramel cookies.
Central District
Pickup, delivery, dine-in