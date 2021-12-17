This Week in Seattle Food News: Dick's Comes to Bellevue, Vif Says Goodbye, and Molly Moon's Is Expanding to Edmonds

Log in to like events and restaurants, create your own lists of all your favorite things, make plans with your friends, and more. It's free!

Say something about this item. If you add it to multiple lists, the note will be added to all lists. You can always change it later!

New lists are private and visible only to you. You can change this any time.

EverOut lists are a great tool for crafting weekend itineraries, curating restaurant recommendations for your out-of-town friends, and so much more! Endlessly customizable, you can mix and match events, locations, and articles, or keep them separate. You can even invite your friends to contribute to your lists!

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Dick's Drive-In

The beloved local fast-food chain celebrated the grand opening of its new Bellevue location inside the Crossroads shopping center on Thursday with a pop-up apparel shop, a DJ, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, performances by the Sammamish High School band and cheer team, and speeches. The company's perpetually bustling Capitol Hill location (immortalized in Sir Mix-A-Lot's "Posse on Broadway") also closed for remodeling on Monday and is set to reopen in spring 2022.

Bellevue

Pickup



Fat Tomato Pizza

The Los Angeles-based pizza chain Fat Tomato is now open and slinging New York-style pies in the former Poke Bar space on Capitol Hill.

Capitol Hill

Pickup



Señor Carbon

Married couple Joe Tuesta and Imelda Diez-Tipa are set to open this Pioneer Square restaurant specializing in Peruvian, Nikkei (Japanese-Peruvian), and Chifa (Chinese-Peruvian) cuisine for lunch and dinner next Wednesday, December 22. Expect dishes like lomo saltado, pork adobo, sushi, bao buns, and salmon in ponzu sauce.

Pioneer Square

Pickup, dine-in

FUTURE OPENINGS

Métier Brewing Company

The acclaimed Black-owned brewery Métier Brewing Company , which operates a production facility in Woodinville, plans to expand with a new flagship taproom and microbrewery in the Central District in early 2022. The upcoming spot will also serve Japanese street food from Umami Kushi , known for its okazu pan (fried bread stuffed with savory fillings).

Central District



Molly Moon's Ice Cream

This week, the wildly popular ice cream shop chain announced via social media that it is expanding to Edmonds in 2022. Further details about the location or opening date have not yet been revealed, but the business says it is working on the shop now and will continue to post updates.

Edmonds

CLOSURES

Vif

Alas, Vif co-owners Shawn Mead and Lauren Feldman announced via their email newsletter this week that their beloved Fremont gem of a cafe and wine shop is closing for good at the end of December after eight and a half years of business. The spot was known for helping pioneer the natural wine scene in Seattle, with a focus on European wines. The letter read, "So much has happened over the years and it has been our honor to be a place where people felt they could come to get grounded, feel cared for, and greeted with warmth and a smile. The truth is that this property is slated to be developed and the time was right for us to move on. We all knew it was going to happen someday, no matter how charming our little fishbowl was. We won't lie that COVID has taken its toll as well. We are so grateful for everyone that has come through our doors. Please come say farewell - you have no idea how much we will miss you and this place." Vif's Beacon Hill wine shop sibling Petite Soif will remain open.

Fremont

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

Winter Solstice Beer Festival

Drink away the cold-weather doldrums at this indoor craft beer festival hosted by the Seattle Farmers Market Association. There will also be ugly sweater and Santa costume contents, so dress accordingly if you want to win prizes.

Magnuson Park Hangar 30, Friday, 5 pm

Sponsored

8th Annual Dark Beer Fest at Flying Lion Brewing

Dark winter days call for similarly dark beers. At this three-day event, Flying Lion will offer over 30 such brews, including "cellared favorites, special releases, and plenty of limited availability brews."

Flying Lion Brewing, Friday-Sunday, 10 pm-12 am



Seattle Santacon

I do not necessarily endorse this event, but I feel that you should be warned that it is happening again. “This is much more than a pub crawl,” say organizers, and to be fair it is also being organized as a fundraiser for the foster care organization Treehouse so I can’t be too critical. If an alcohol-fueled wandering flashmob is your idea of a good time, it’s your lucky day. If not, choose your venues wisely this weekend and next. The chaos begins downtown at noon, then hits Pike Place Market before heading to Occidental Square and then destinations as-yet-unannounced until 2 am. Pre-registration is required, and grants free admission to over a dozen venues with drink specials, a costume contest, and live entertainment. Proof of vaccination or a recent negative test, along with a mask, are also required. MATT BAUME

Various locations, Saturday



Santa at Urban Family!

You, your dog, and your child can take a photo with Santa Claus, who will likely be enjoying a cold beer. They'll provide photos for Christmas cards, but guests are welcome to snap their own. Come hungry, because TukTuk Mobile Feast will be serving up tasty Lao food.

Urban Family Brewing, Saturday, 1-7 pm

South Everett's Ugly Sweater Pub Crawl

Don your most heinous knitwear and hop from brewery to brewery at this crawl, which will feature stops at Soundbite Cider, Lazy Boy Brewing Company, Middleton Brewing, and Crucible Brewing. There will also be a cookie exchange from 4 to 6 pm at Lazy Boy Brewing.

South Everett, Saturday, 2-10 pm

Asian Santa at Tai Tung

Head to Seattle's oldest Chinese restaurant (famed for being a favorite haunt of Bruce Lee) for free photos with Santa, snapped by photographer Alan Alabastro. The festivities will include hot cocoa, treats for kids, and more.

Tai Tung, Saturday, 11 am-2 pm

Book Signing & Cooking Demo with Aran Goyoaga

Local author, blogger, and photographer will chat about her stunning gluten-free cookbook Canelle et Vanille Bakes Simple.

Kitchen & Market, Saturday, 11 am-12 pm

Companion x Ayako & Family: Club Sandwich

The pop-up Companion Bakes will join forces with Ayako & Family to sling shokupan sandwiches, Japanese curry with toast, spicy roe sour cream chip dip, matcha cakes with apricot jam in cream, and other delightful party food alongside a "crushable" wine and beverage list.

Union Coffee, Saturday, 3-7 pm

Winterhook Wonderland

Redhook will celebrate the arrival of its seasonal Winterhook Winter Ale with this party, which will feature discounted $4 cans. A professional photographer will be onsite to snap photos of you, your crew, and even your pets.

Redhook Brewlab, Saturday, 4-8 pm

Drinking Chocolate Celebrations

Keep warm with a cup of rich drinking chocolate with a handmade chocolate-covered marshmallow on top (while supplies last).

Theo Chocolate, Sunday, 11 am-3 pm

Gingerbread Stomp

Be the architect of your own magnificent gingerbread house, building, vehicle, or space station, and enter your masterpiece to be judged for a chance to win a prize. The grand prize winner gets to don a monster costume and stomp the entire gingerbread village, Godzilla-style. All proceeds from entry fees go to Mary's House.

Lariat Bar, Sunday, 4 pm



Holiday Meat Market Bazaar

Load up on last-minute carnivorous treats at this bazaar, which will have quality cuts of meat, to-go cocktails, pastries from Sweet Nothings & More, small gifts from Fluert Boutique, and other goodies. If you need some fuel for your shopping, Lady Jaye will serve smoke wagyu burgers and wagyu fat old fashioneds.

Lady Jaye, Tuesday, 4-8 pm



Japantown Jingle

Check out a number of participating local restaurants and vendors, including Fuju Sushi, Tsukushinbo, Itsumono, Panama Hotel, Maneki, Trichome, and more. The festivities will include exclusive specials and prizes.

Chinatown-International District, through December 24

Nordo Presents: Curiouser and Curiouser

Immerse yourself in the whimsical world of Lewis Carroll's classic novels Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and Through the Looking Glass with two original dinner theater performances from Nordo. First, you'll enjoy dinner in Wonderland at "The Feast of The Queens" in the Culinarium. After your meal, wander "Down the Rabbit Hole" for "an interactive subterranean experience."

Cafe Nordo, Thursday-Saturday through December 19, 7:30-10:30 pm



The Alice - An Immersive Cocktail Experience

Take a jaunt down the rabbit hole into this "immersive cocktail adventure" inspired by Alice in Wonderland. The experience will feature two custom cocktails, riddles, challenges, an "Eat Me" cake, a rose-painting activity, and other "curious and curiouser" oddities.

Knee High Stocking Co., November 24-December 30

Jingle Bar

The Sheraton Grand Seattle will host a holiday-themed pop-up with a special holiday menu, festive cocktails, and live music performances. The hotel will donate $1 to JDRF’s Greater Northwest Chapter for every holiday cocktail ordered at Jingle Bar.

Sheraton Hotel, Monday-Sunday through December 31, 4-11 pm

Miracle on 2nd

In 2014, New York bar owner Greg Boehm temporarily transformed his space into a kitschy Christmas wonderland replete with gewgaws and tchotchkes galore. Now the pop-up has expanded to more than 100 locations all over the world and will be returning to Belltown’s Rob Roy this year. The specialty cocktails are no ordinary cups of cheer: Beverages are housed in tacky-tastic vessels (a drinking mug resembling Santa’s mug, for example), bedecked with fanciful garnishes like peppers and dried pineapple, and christened with irreverent, pop-culture-referencing names like the “Bad Santa,” the “Yippie Ki Yay Mother F*****r,” and the “You’ll Shoot Your Rye Out.” Nearby siblings Navy Strength and Vinnie's Wine Shop will host the spin-off holiday-tiki-themed pop-up called "Sippin' Santa ," which asks you to "imagine Santa on a surfboard instead of a sleigh and palm trees instead of pine."

Rob Roy, through December 24, 4 pm-2 am

St. Edward High Tea

Craving British sweets after binging the latest episode of Bake Off? Dress in your Sunday best and get ready for crumpets, tea, and three tiers of decadent sweets in the charming St. Edward dining room, once the dining hall for students of the Saint Edward Seminary.

The Lodge at St. Edward State Park, Thursdays through December 30, 2:30-4:30 pm

SPECIALS

Boon Boona Coffee

The respected roaster Boon Boona has revealed a new winter special menu with cozy drinks like a bourbon brown sugar latte, a mint mocha, a berbere mocha, and a hojicha latte.

Capitol Hill, Renton

Pickup, dine-in



Lowrider Cookie Company

The cookie purveyor has reprised its popular red velvet flavor for December.

Central District, Georgetown

Pickup, delivery

White Swan Public House

This South Lake Union seafood destination is now serving its seasonal barrel-aged eggnog.

South Lake Union

Pickup, dine-in