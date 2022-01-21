This Week in Seattle Food News: Dough Joy Opens On Capitol Hill, Little Neon Taco Returns, and Arepas Are Coming

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Dough Joy

There's a new doughnut destination on Capitol Hill: The vegan and queer-owned doughnut truck Dough Joy, which owners Christopher Ballard and Sean Willis call "Seattle’s only 100% plant-based yeast-raised doughnut truck," opened a brick-and-mortar location on Capitol Hill in the former space of the recently closed Old School Frozen Custard this week. The shop offers flavors like the "Basic B" (a plain glazed doughnut), "Cookie Butta," Vanilla Bean with Sea Salt, Banana French Toast, Peanut Butter Oreo, and more, as well as coffee from Fulcrum Coffee Roasters.

Capitol Hill

Pickup



Happy Boil Seafood House

This spot recently opened on Mercer Island, offering customizable seafood boils with options like shrimp, crab legs, crawfish, clams, mussels, scallops, lobster tails, and more, plus fried seafood and appetizers.

Mercer Island

Pickup, dine-in



Little Neon Taco

Good news for fans of chef Monica Dimas's cozy First Hill restaurant Little Neon Taco, which closed last February : The "heritage-driven taqueria" reopened for pickup and delivery at KBM Commissary Kitchen in West Seattle earlier this month. The menu currently includes salsa, guacamole, queso, elote, posole, tortas, and tacos with locally made Milpa Masa tortillas.

West Seattle

Pickup, delivery



Momoya Sushi & Bento

The family-owned Kirkland restaurant Momoya Sushi & Sake House, which closed in November 2020, has reopened with a new location in Renton, serving bento boxes, sushi rolls, and nigiri.

Renton

Pickup, dine-in

FUTURE OPENINGS

Paparepas Venezuelan Food

Something to look forward to: The Kent-based restaurant and food truck Paparepas Venezuelan Food is set to open a location in Capitol Hill's Broadway Building sometime in February, pending the approval of its food permit.

Capitol Hill

OTHER NEWS

Washington makers win big at Good Food Awards

Washington food businesses took home a combined 18 blue ribbons at the 2022 Good Food Awards. Honorees include Bluebird Grain Farms' cracked farro porridge, OlyKraut's sour pickles, Theo Chocolate 's mint chocolate and double chocolate cookie bites, Girl Meets Dirt 's island plum shrub, Bakery Nouveau's Superior Cacao 80 Percent Dark Chocolate, and more.

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

EKEKO Latinx Drinking Snacks at The Growler Guys

Snack on Latinx street food bites and sip beer at this cozy, festive pop-up.

The Growler Guys, Friday, 4-9 pm

Virtual Author Talk: Good Enough: A Cookbook with Leanne Brown

Leanne Brown, the author of the widely circulated cookbook Good & Cheap (an accessible compendium of tasty and healthy recipes for eating well on a $4 a day budget, available as a free PDF), will discuss her recently released follow-up Good Enough, a guide to "embracing the joys of imperfection and practicing self-care in the kitchen." She'll be joined in conversation by local author and photographer Aran Goyoaga.

Book Larder, Friday, 5-6:30 pm

Copperworks International Whiskey Class

Taste whiskeys from all over the globe, including varieties from Israel, Wales, Taiwan, England, Australia, and New England, alongside bites from the Copperleaf Kitchen.

Cedarbrook Lodge, Saturday, 3 pm

House-made Gnocchi Class with Ethan Stowell & Goldfinch Tavern

Learn all about the comforting Italian dumpling and try your hand at making it at this in-person class led by local chef and restaurateur Ethan Stowell and the Goldfinch Tavern team. You'll learn how to make three kinds of gnocchi (semolina, goat cheese, and potato) and take some of your own handmade potato gnocchi home with you.

Four Seasons Hotel Seattle, Sunday, 11 am-12:30 pm

SPECIALS

Cloudburst Brewing

Paying homage to Bo Burnham's hit Netflix musical comedy special "Inside," the local brewery Cloudburst has released the "That Funny Feeling IPA," a West Coast-style hazy IPA with white wheat and oats.

Ballard, Belltown

Pickup, dine-in



Homer

The lauded Beacon Hill restaurant's newest seasonal soft serve flavors are hibiscus and preserved lemon, available on their own or swirled together into a tangy, refreshing duo. They're also offering a new dark chocolate and halva cookie.

Beacon Hill

Pickup, dine-in



Itsumono

This creative bar and restaurant is now serving a miso eggplant naan special, made with miso baba ganoush, garlic naan, and red pepper jam.

Chinatown-International District

Pickup, dine-in