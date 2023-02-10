This Week in Seattle Food News: Dumplings, Steaks, and Korean Fried Chicken

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Big Dumpling Energy

Need some BDE in your life? Capitol Hill's dark, moody hangout Corvus & Co. debuted this new kitchen serving up Chinese dumplings this week. Dumpling fillings include pork and chives, five-spice lamb, tofu and vegetables, and shrimp, while other offerings range from papaya salad to furikake fries to orange chicken (chicken can also be swapped out for a vegetarian fried mushroom alternative).

Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Jack's BBQ & Steakhouse

According to a press release, the Texas-style barbecue joint Jack's BBQ has added Double R Ranch Signature steaks and chops to its Algona location, including ribeye, New York strip, bone-in Duroc pork chops, tomahawk ribeye, and prime rib. Additionally, the outpost has introduced cornmeal-fried catfish and a selection of classic cocktails.

Algona

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya

The Tokyo-style ramen chain launched a location in the Redmond Town Center in late January.

Redmond

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Kkokio

This Korean-style fried chicken chain, which got its start in Los Angeles and Orange County, unveiled its first Washington location in the Central District last Saturday, February 4. The menu includes bánh mì and fried chicken with options like honey snow powder, cheese powder, and kalbi glaze. According to the chain's website, the business also plans to open locations in Bothell and Kirkland.

Central District

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Von's 1000 Spirits and Northwest Spirits

The casual downtown eatery known for its sourdough, spirits, and cocktails opened a new location in Woodinville at the end of January, in addition to a new craft distillery called Northwest Spirits next door.

Woodinville

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

FUTURE OPENINGS

Comedy/Bar

The stand-up event Comedy/Bar, formerly hosted at the now-closed restaurant Jai Thai , is opening up its own venue, Capitol Hill Seattle reports: The upcoming comedy club will take up residence in the former Highline space later this spring.

Capitol Hill

CLOSURES

Mint Lounge

Following a succession of nearby gun violence, the Capitol Hill club has closed its doors after its lease ended on January 31.

Capitol Hill

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10

Brewing: Full Immersion Brewing

Immersion coffee brewing includes techniques such as French press, Clever brewers, and vacuum brewers. Get schooled in everything you need to know about the full-bodied brewing style at this free community session open to the public.

Fuel Coffee, 4-5 pm



FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Wine on the Rock 2023

Abscond from the city for a weekend and explore four Bainbridge Island wineries (Fletcher Bay, Rolling Bay, Eleven, and Eagle Harbor). You'll get to taste flights paired with chocolates at each venue.

Bainbridge Island Wineries

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Field To Table

The popular open-air Lumen Field pop-up Field to Table, billing itself as "the first-ever dining series on a professional sports field," returns this month. This weekend's lineup includes Cody Castiglia (Della Terra), Matt Lewis (Where Ya At Matt), and Trey Lamont (Jerk Shack).

Lumen Field Event Center



Red Wine & Chocolate

Revel in the decadent combination of red wine and chocolate at Chelan's annual celebration. Participating wineries will offer special chocolate and red wine pairings, special activities, discounts, and more.

Lake Chelan Wine Valley



SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 11

Soup Club: In Person!

Cookbook author (and noted soup lover) Caroline Wright, who received a terminal brain cancer diagnosis in 2017, will set up in front of Book Larder and sling soup inspired by her latest release, Soup Club. All proceeds benefit the Glioblastoma Foundation, which aims to transform the standard of care for glioblastoma.

Book Larder, 11 am-2 pm



Kirkland Heathman - Friends Wine Walk

Round up some pals and amble through Kirkland, tasting wine, beer, and spirits and exploring 14 different locations around town.

The Heathman Hotel, 5-9 pm

Seattle Night Market: Lunar New Year

The Lunar New Year edition of this popular night market will include a "Drunken Dragon" performance from Mak Fai Kung Fu Dragon & Lion Dance Association. Aside from that, you can expect the standard market trappings, including makers, food trucks, DJs, and a bar.

Magnuson Park Hangar 30, 5-11 pm

Fast Penny Spirits' Makers Market

Gather your crew and stroll through the woman-owned amaro distillery Fast Penny Spirits, admiring artisan offerings such as bouquets, lipstick, candles, chocolates, and more. Plus, sip amaro cocktails, nosh on food specials, and enjoy live music from the W Lovers.

Fast Penny Spirits, 2-6 pm



FEBRUARY 10-MARCH 6

Lil Woody's Burger Month

The popular local burger joint chain Li'l Woody's has revealed the lineup for its annual Burger Month series, which features burgers dreamed up by local chefs. This year's specials include "ET's Big Boy Deluxe Combo" (two Royal Ranch grass-fed beef patties, American cheese, lettuce, blue cheese, iceberg, red eye cocktail sauce, kewpie mayo, and a sesame seed bun) from Erik Tanaka of Tom Douglas Restaurants (February 7-13); “Unc’s Fried Chicken Sandwich” (fried chicken with black-eyed pea hummus, bacon aioli, grilled onions, tomato, butter lettuce, and herbed Grand Central Bakery foccacia) from Kristi Brown of Communion (February 14-20); the "Paju Jr." (Royal Ranch beef patty, American cheese, kalbi sauce, kimchi cucumber coleslaw, gochujang aioli, and Lil Woody’s bun) from Bill Jeong of Paju (February 21-27); and the “Ear Piggy Piggy” (Royal Ranch grass-fed beef and pork fat patty, crispy fried pig ear, Mama Lil’s peppers, dill pickles, spicy mustard, fry sauce, Lil Woody’s bun) from Evan Leichtling of Off Alley (February 28-March 6).

Li'l Woody's

FEBRUARY 15-21

Ninth Annual Black & Brew Imperial Stout Celebration

Watershed has hoarded a wealth of "delicious, decadent, and eclectic" black brews over the year and is ready to unleash 15 of them at this event to propel you into dark beer nirvana. A takeout sampler with exclusive custom glassware is also available.

Watershed Pub & Kitchen



SPECIALS

Bar Harbor

If your nostalgic memories lie with fluffernutters (the classic sandwich made with marshmallow fluff and peanut butter), Bar Harbor has you covered with their version served on a toasted roll.

South Lake Union

Pickup, dine-in



Mighty-O Donuts

In celebration of Valentine's Day, the vegan donut chain will be serving up their chocolate-glazed "love bites" topped with festive heart sprinkles all month long.

Various locations

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Salt & Straw

The Portland-based artisan ice creamery is drawing inspiration from local chocolate makers for its new "Chocolatiers" series for February, which includes flavors like Fran's Almond Gold Bar, Cloudforest Chocolate Ishpingo & Mango, Dandelion Cocoa Nibs & Frangipane, Compartés Coffee & Love Nuts, and Exquisito Guanabana Stracciatella.

Ballard, Capitol Hill, Kirkland

Pickup, delivery, dine-in