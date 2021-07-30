This Week in Seattle Food News: El Borracho Goes Plant-Based, Cubano Sandwiches Come to Shoreline, and H Mart Plans to Open on Capitol Hill This Fall

In this week's batch of food news, Cubano sandwiches come to Shoreline, University District gets a new takeout and delivery-only restaurant, and El Borracho goes plant-based. Read on for all of that and more openings, plus opening updates for the highly anticipated wizard-themed pub The Splintered Wand and H Mart on Capitol Hill. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.

NEW OPENINGS

El Borracho

This popular taco spot beloved for its inexpensive margaritas has reopened its Ballard and Pike Place locations with a new 100% plant-based menu and plans to reopen its Tacoma location this fall.

Ballard, Pike Place Market

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



El Cubano

You can now get hearty, juicy Cubano sandwiches from this newly opened to-go restaurant in Shoreline, which also serves Cuban dishes like ropa vieja, plus salads and side dishes, Cuban-style tamales, and desserts like coconut flan pie.

Shoreline

Pickup



Sophie's Tacos

This new taqueria has opened in Wedgwood, with a menu that features (of course) tacos as well as burritos, quesadillas, tortas, enchiladas, flautas, and handmade tamales.

Wedgwood

Pickup



STK Steakhouse Bellevue

The worldwide modern steakhouse chain STK, which bills itself as "not your daddy's steakhouse," has opened its first Washington outpost, a lounge with a live DJ, in Bellevue. Guests can dine on meaty offerings like dry-aged Delmonico and bone-in strip steaks.

Bellevue

Pickup, dine-in



Urban Dinner Market

This new takeout and delivery-only market in U-District aims to sate all of your cravings with seven different restaurant concepts. Options include the defunct Pioneer Square smash burger spot Meg's Hamburgers and the takeout window Tacos de la Noche (which previously operated out of the now-closed Bar Sue on Capitol Hill), as well as the poke joint Gimme Poke, the salad bar Grabbit Rabbit, the seafood spot PNW Fish Fry, the sandwich shop Vessel, and the cheesesteak purveyor Pete's. For zooted UW students, there's also a mini-mart called Yo Stoney, with a selection of snacks, candy, microwave meals, condoms, and eye drops.

University District

Pickup, delivery

FUTURE OPENINGS

H Mart

At last, we have an update on the opening of the highly anticipated H Mart set to open on Capitol Hill! According to Eater Seattle, a rep says the location of the Korean-American grocery chain is likely to open sometime this fall.

Capitol Hill



The Splintered Wand

This long-awaited wizarding-themed pub in Ballard is getting ready to open very soon. In an Instagram comment posted this week, the shop said it was awaiting a final plumbing approval and that it will announce a two-week countdown once it's confirmed. The food menu will feature hearty British favorites that could have come straight off the Hogwarts Express food trolley, including shepherd's pie, pasties, and Yorkshire pudding. What's more, on the second floor, guests will be able to purchase a handcrafted wand from Piscataqua & Balch, with wood specially chosen based on birthdate and infused with a "magic essence."

Ballard

Sponsored

OTHER FOOD NEWS

Restaurants and bars are requiring proof of vaccination

As COVID cases continue to climb and the delta variant surges, many Seattle bars and restaurants announced this week that they will require proof of vaccination for entry. We've rounded up a list of them here, so you can keep track and remember to bring your vaccine card with you when you go out this weekend. Many other spots are also reinstating mask requirements following Governor Inslee's announcement earlier this week that indoor masking is recommended, regardless of vaccination status. Still need a vaccine? Check out our calendar of King County vaccination pop-ups.

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

Sails & Ales Beer Fest

Take in the marine breeze while you try beers poured by local purveyors into a souvenir glass, at Kirkland Summerfest. The event also includes prize-bearing games, the Eastside Beer Week Awards, and a "tackiest tiki shirt" contest.

Marina Park, Friday-Sunday, Moss Bay

CID Food Walk Series: July & August

Stroll through Chinatown-International District and enjoy $2-$8 treats and other special deals from 40 beloved businesses from all over the neighborhood, including sari sari compost cookies and "piña co-lattes" from Hood Famous Cafe + Bar, veggie noodles and dumplings from Szechuan Noodle Bowl, iced coffee and pandan waffles from Phin, rock oolong or jasmine green milk tea with boba from Young Tea, mochi donuts from Dochi, and more. On July 31, you can stop by a tent in Hing Hay Park to grab a menu of all the specials, browse food and retail items, and give the prize wheel a spin for a chance to win gift cards, certificates, and coupons to neighboring C-ID businesses.

Chinatown-International District, Saturday, 10 am-4 pm

Haru Pop-Up

The pop-up Haru, which specializes in French baked goods with a Korean touch, will make an appearance at Tougo Coffee. Choose from canelés in flavors like matcha raspberry, cherry chocolate, and milk tea, or a yuzu-lime "fideleine" (a financier-madeleine hybrid).

Tougo Coffee, Saturday, 9 am-2 pm

La Dulce Pop-Up

The Filipinx bakery pop-up La Dulce will bring its creamy, gooey Basque cheesecakes in original and ube flavors to GoPoké, in addition to treats like silvanas (Filipinx frozen cookies) and dipped croissants.

GoPoké, Saturday, 10 am-2 pm

Sip Kirkland Washington Wine Festival

Wax poetic about the tannins and notes of stone fruit at this outdoor wine festival coinciding with the Kirkland Summerfest.

Marina Park, Saturday, 12-7 pm

SPECIALS

Good Day Donuts

The White Center donut shop is featuring some enticing-looking peach fritters for its weekly "Fritter Friday."

White Center

Pickup



Layers Sandwich Co.

In tribute to the plucky heroine of Fried Green Tomatoes, the sandwich truck is featuring a sandwich special dubbed "Idgie Threadgoode": fried green tomatoes, pickled Jimmy Nardello peppers, remoulade, and arugula on a toasted potato bun.

Traveling

Pickup