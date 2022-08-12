This Week in Seattle Food News: Elevated Bar Food, Bodega Snacks, and An Upcoming Milk Bar Location in Bellevue

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

El Lugar Bodega Bar

Capitol Hill's perennially popular Mexican bar Fogón , which celebrates its 10th birthday this weekend, has launched this Mexican grocery-inspired spinoff next door. The spot's retail marketplace is now open and selling Tostilocos, Frito nachos, pan dulce, beers, micheladas, paletas, chocoflan, and more, while the full bar portion will open in about a month.

Capitol Hill

Capitol Hill



Tio Baby's

This "high-quality bar food" pop-up, which specializes in deluxe versions of snackable favorites like nachos, hot dogs, and chicken wings, recently debuted its first brick-and-mortar in the former space of the pie-focused Bar Charlie on Stone Way in Fremont. Look for munchies like cheese-smothered waffle fries and an elevated version of the classic McRib sandwich.

Fremont

Fremont

FUTURE OPENINGS

Rough & Tumble

Recently, Portland welcomed the Sports Bra , which may just be the nation's first sports bar dedicated exclusively to women's sports. Now, Seattle is getting its very own watering hole in which to watch OL Reign and Seattle Storm games: Owner Jen Barnes plans to open the bar Rough & Tumble in a TBA location on Ballard Avenue by the end of the year. While not dedicated solely to women's sports, the spot will prioritize women's games and highlight drinks from women-owned breweries, wineries, distilleries, and cideries.

Ballard



La Dispensa

Sabrina Tinsley and Pietro Borghesi, the married couple behind Osteria La Spiga , plan to open an Italian deli and "gastronomy concept" in the former Bai Tong space in Chophouse Row by the beginning of October, serving panini, pastas, lasagna, meats, and cheeses.

Capitol Hill



Milk Bar

Pastry chef Christina Tosi’s nostalgic dessert empire Milk Bar, known for sparking crazes like cereal milk ice cream and cake truffles, is headed to the Seattle area at last. The New York-based chain plans to open an outpost on the second level of Nordstrom's Bellevue location this fall.

Bellevue

CLOSURES

Flying Squirrel Pizza Co.

This mixtape-loving pizzeria has closed its Maple Leaf location. However, its Georgetown restaurant will remain open.

Maple Leaf

OTHER FOOD NEWS

Salt & Straw introduces ice cream for dogs

Your canine companion need not be left out next time you make an ice cream run: In honor of National Dog Day on August 26, Salt & Straw has introduced a new "pup cup" (a "human-grade" coconut ice cream with apple and carrot bits and sweet potato ribbons), according to a press release. To celebrate the new release, Salt & Straw locations will host "Yappy Hours" from 2-4 pm from August 22-26, where pet owners can get a complimentary pup cup with purchase of ice cream.

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Upper Left Beer Fest & Food Truck Festival 2022

The two-day craft beer festival Upper Left Beer Fest (formerly the Everett Craft Beer Festival) has joined forces with the Everett Food Truck Festival for Everett's ultimate food and drink extravaganza. Choose from over 25 breweries and cideries and 20 food trucks, with everything from birria to Colombian hot dogs to sushi burritos.

Downtown Everett

SATURDAY, AUG. 13

BBQ Wines

Sample five wines to enliven your next backyard cookout. You'll get to taste five wines, including Blanc de Costis Bordeaux Blanc, Dozoe Albarino, Cave Robert & Marcel Saumur Rosé and Rouge, and Benegas Juan Malbec.

Esquin Wine Merchants, 2-4 pm

Captain’s Reserve Bourbon Release #3

Be among the first to taste the third bottling of the local Captain's Reserve Bottled-in-Bond bourbon, which was aged for over five years and bottled at 100 proof, from local Chamber Bay Distillery. If you need more convincing, they claim that the single-barrel release "promises to be one of the best bourbons released in the Pacific Northwest in 2022."

Chambers Bay Distillery, 11 am-6 pm



Rooftop 10th Anniversary Block Party

Help Rooftop Brewing commemorate a decade of business at this parking lot bash, which will feature live music and even a dunk tank. You'll also get to try the brewery's new Lager X release.

Rooftop Brewing Company, 12 pm

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 17

Pike Place Market’s 115th Birthday

It's officially been 115 years since a group of farmers set up at Pike Place's first farmers market, creating a legendary Seattle landmark in the process. Celebrate by making a pilgrimage to the iconic location.

Pike Place Market

FRIDAY, AUG. 19

Sunset Supper at Pike Place Market

At this annual event commemorating Pike Place Market’s anniversary, more than 100 local restaurants, wineries, breweries, distilleries, and other vendors commune on the cobblestones during a balmy August evening, as the sun sinks low in the sky and casts a soft glow, and guests soak up food, drink, and live music. In attendance this year: swanky farm-to-table joint Aerlume; handcrafted pasta makers Pasta Casalinga; charmingly old-timey ice cream parlor Shug’s Soda Fountain; plus countless others and a litany of local beer, wine, and spirits producers. Proceeds go to the Pike Place Market Foundation, which aims to support the market’s community by providing housing, childcare, healthy food, and other services. The night will also include a "Golden Raffle."

Pike Place Market, 7-11 pm

Food Truck Friday Happy Hour

Soak up the sun, scarf food truck fare, treat yourself to a scoop or two from Laina's Handcrafted Ice Cream, and check out hand-crafted wares from local vendors, all while a DJ provides chill vibes. A full bar will also be open for service.

The Stonehouse Cafe, 5-9 pm

THROUGH SEPT. 5

Li'l Woody's Seafood Month

If you couldn't get enough of Li'l Woody's Burger Month, in which the local fast-food chain offers new burger specials created in collaboration with local chefs each week, allow us to introduce you to their Seafood Month, which runs from August 2-September 2. The business is giving the Burger Month format a fishy spin, with four exclusive seafood sandwich creations. This year's lineup includes the Seatown Rub Shack & FishFry with pan-seared Bristol Bay salmon, Rub with Love salmon rub, fennel relish, and toasted shallot remoulade from Tom Douglas (August 2-8); the Catfish Corner Signature Sandwich with fried catfish, shredded lettuce, American cheese, dill pickles, and tartar sauce from Terrell Jackson of Jackson's Catfish Corner (August 9-15); the Frank's Fried Oyster Sandwich with fried oysters, Frank's remoulade, pickled jalapeños, romaine, and a potato bun from George Hofgren of Frank's Oyster House & Champagne Parlor (August 16-22); the Surf and Turf Burger with a petrale sole and chorizo patty, green romesco, shredded iceberg and radicchio, and sliced tomatoes from Jonathan Ragsdale of Estuary (August 23-29); and the Lil Woody's Fillet-O-Fish with beer-battered Alaskan pollock, "pickle-y" tartar sauce, shredded lettuce, and American cheese from Li'l Woody's chef Cory Alfano (August 30-September 5).

Li'l Woody's

SPECIALS

The Flora Bakehouse

Cafe Flora 's bakery sibling has introduced soft serve to its daily offerings. Customers can choose between vanilla custard and vegan chocolate, in a cup or cone or as a "layer" (sundae-like creations). A "unicorn kids' cup" with a rainbow meringue horn and unicorn sprinkles is also available.

Beacon Hill

Beacon Hill



Frankie & Jo's

Inspired by the nostalgic pairing of cookies and milk, the plant-based scoop shop has added a "cookie milk magic sandwich" (oat milk-based chocolate chip cookie ice cream sandwiched between chewy dark chocolate chip cookies) to its permanent menu.

Ballard, Capitol Hill, University Village

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Saint Bread

The Portage Bay bakery is making the most of stone fruit season with its flaky "Gold Bar apricot Danish," available in limited supply for the next few days: jammy Gold Bar apricots, almond frangipane, and an apricot glaze.

Portage Bay

Portage Bay