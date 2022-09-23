This Week in Seattle Food News: Fish and Chips, Ramen, and Fancy Milkshakes

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Baekjeong Korean Barbecue

Carnivores, rejoice: The acclaimed Los Angeles-based Korean barbecue chain opened its eighth US location inside Lynnwood's Alderwood Mall on Monday, September 19. The franchise, named for the Korean word for "butcher," is owned by comedian and retired wrestling star Kang Ho-dong and has been featured on famed LA food critic Jonathan Gold's 101 Best Restaurants list. The meaty menu features appetizers, pork, beef, offal, bowls, bibimbap, fried rice, noodles, stews, and more.

Lynnwood

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



El Mariachi Birria

This up-and-coming birria food truck recently debuted a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Everett, serving its signature spicy stewed meat tucked into tacos, quesadillas, tortas, ramen, and more, in addition to al pastor and vegan soy chorizo tacos.

Everett

Pickup, dine-in



Ooink

Capitol Hill's popular ramen joint Ooink expanded with a new location in Fremont in early September. The shop is known for its signature spicy, creamy mala kotteri ramen.

Fremont

Dine-in



Outlier

The sleek downtown restaurant Outlier, located next to the Kimpton Hotel and known for its internationally inspired small plates, has rebranded as a destination for over-the-top burgers and milkshakes, according to a press release. Options range from a cheese-stuffed chorizo burger (pork chorizo, queso Oaxaca, and guajillo salsa) to the king salmon BLT (seasonal salmon, bacon, tomatoes, arugula, and chimichurri aioli), with appetizers like sweet tea-brined chicken wings and elote-style broccolini. Milkshake flavors include chocolate hazelnut, vanilla caramel popcorn, vegan peanut butter banana, strawberry Pop Tart, s'more, and birthday cake.

Downtown

Dine-in



Pike Fish Bar

The tourist favorite Pike Brewing Company has opened this new seafood spot in the former space of their Pike Place pub Tankard and Tun , which shuttered due to the impact of COVID-19. The laidback restaurant primarily features panko-crusted fish and chips, along with pretzels, freshly shucked oysters, chowder, burgers, po' boys, salads, and more.

Pike Place Market

Pickup, dine-in

FUTURE OPENINGS

Taurus Ox

The Laotian restaurant Taurus Ox plans to move soon into the former space of Money Frog , the bar that Taurus Ox owner Khampaeng “KP” Panyathong opened along with Joe and Lucy Ye of Hangry Panda in the space once home to Vios. (Money Frog resided there for just seven weeks before moving into its current spot on 15th and Pine.)

Capitol Hill

OTHER FOOD NEWS

James Beard announces 2022 lineup for Seattle's Taste America event

The prestigious James Beard Foundation has revealed its plans for the 2022 edition of its annual Taste America event , which will be hosted at the Four Seasons Hotel in Seattle on November 2. The lineup includes Mutsuko Soma of Kamonegi , Shota Nakajima of Taku , Jeremy Faust and Bill Jeong of Paju , Mark McConnell and Cecilia Rikard of Off the Rez , and Taylor Thornhill of Bateau .

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

West Seattle Wine Walk

Amble around West Seattle and savor a dozen tastes of wine from 16 different wineries. Your ticket includes an insulated wine tote, a logo-printed wine glass, and a golden coin redeemable for an extra taste at Lars Gesing Gallery.

West Seattle Junction, 5-9 pm

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Kirkland Oktoberfest

Grab a bier and a sausage and celebrate Oktoberfest with live oompah music, football, food trucks, corn hole, keg rolling, stein hoisting, and even wiener dog racing. Proceeds from the event benefit multiple Eastside charities, such as Chump Change Foundation, Imagine Housing, Sibling House, and more.

Marina Park

TeKu Tavern Oktoberfest

Geek out over six Festbiers and Marzens on tap, available by the half liter or 16 oz mug, and soak up the booze with sausages and pretzels.

TeKu Tavern

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

Fresh Hop IPA Release Party!

It's the most wonderful time of the year for beer lovers: fresh hop season. Help Snapshot Brewing greet their newest fresh hop IPA and snap selfies (or get a Polaroid) of yourself in a photo booth with props and a hop-themed backdrop.

Snapshot Brewing, 1-8 pm

Cider Swig – 9th Annual Greater Peninsula Cider Festival

This cider extravaganza returns in person for the first time since its pandemic-imposed hiatus, with dozens of Northwest ciders, live music, and food trucks and tents featuring local chefs. Pour all the apple-based libations you like down your gullet—if you find something you like, you can pick a bottle from a pop-up shop to take home.

LeMay: America's Car Museum, 12-6 pm



R-Day 2022

This single-day free festival will celebrate all things Rainier Beer with performances from local artists including Burien-born rapper Travis Thompson, indie rock trio Naked Giants, soul/funk ensemble True Loves, and KEXP DJ Abbie.

Old Rainier Brewery, 4-11 pm



THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

Lark Oktoberfest

Tuck into a sumptuous, hearty German feast of pretzel knots, venison tartare, smoked perch, mustard roast chicken, schweinshaxe (fried ham hock with apples and caramelized onions), wurst, warm German potato salad, rotkohl (braised sweet and sour cabbage), and buckwheat spätzle. End the night with apple strudel and plum dumplings.

Lark, 6 pm

SEPTEMBER 24-OCTOBER 31

House of Spirits: A Haunted Cocktail Soirée

This spooky cocktail party revolves around the Goya-inspired tale of Francisco and Molly Vega, who find themselves haunted by a "strange entity" in their home Casa Vega after the mysterious death of their child Little Magpie. Guests are encouraged to don their most dramatic finery, be it Halloween costume or a period-accurate outfit. The night holds themed miniature craft cocktails, magic, tarot readings, roaming ghosts, live music, secret games, giant Ouija boards, and more in store.

DAR Rainier Chapter House

SPECIALS

Dough Joy

The whimsical vegan doughnut shop's weekly specials, available through Sunday, include blueberry cinnamon roll, pumpkin spice, grapefruit brown sugar, caramel sea salt, caramel cold brew, OG maple bar, and vanilla Biscoff.

Ballard, Capitol Hill, West Seattle

Pickup, dine-in



L'Experience Paris

This weekend only, this French cafe and bakery is offering the iconic pastry dessert Saint Honoré (named for the patron saint of bakers and patisserie chefs). The stunning treat features puff pastry, pâte à choux, whipped cream, and profiteroles.

Bellevue, Mercer Island, Issaquah

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Saint Bread

The Portage Bay bakery has introduced a new happy hour item: tuna oshizushi, which they describe as a "nori-wrapped bundle of joy" containing tuna salad and pickled Aji Crystal peppers and served with a side of shrimp chips.

Portage Bay

Pickup, dine-in



