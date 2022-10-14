This Week in Seattle Food News: Foot-Long Hot Dogs, A Vaporwave Brewery, and Sustainable Fried Chicken Sandwiches

NEW OPENINGS

Adrian's Mexican Restaurant and Tequila Bar

This Mexican spot from co-owner and manager Adrian Lopez and executive chef Francisco Bautista hosts its grand opening today. The menu features appetizers, soups, salads, entrees like wagyu carne asada and fish tacos, and desserts like flan and cheesecake.

Bellevue

Pickup, dine-in



Bigfoot Long's

Chef Geofrey Redd's wacky pop-up specializing in elevated foot-long hot dogs has found a permanent home at the Ballard dive bar 4B's Tavern . Redd's offerings range from the "Seattle Sasquatch" (an upscale take on the classic Seattle dog, with onion jam, farmers cheese, and jalapeño relish) to the "Luxury Luxardo Limo" (a dessert with a log of peanut butter, Luxardo cherry jam, and toasted meringue on King's Hawaiian rolls), along with loaded fries, totchos, and house-made ice cream.

Ballard

Pickup, dine-in



Here Today Brewery & Kitchen

At long last, this highly anticipated brewery from Navy Strength co-owner Chris Elford, hospitality industry veteran Dave Riddile, and seasoned brewer Mario Cortes has landed in the former downtown Old Spaghetti Factory location. This is not your average Pacific Northwest craft beer den: The space has been transformed into a veritable vaporwave daydream, complete with retro-futuristic neon lights and pastel accents. The spot serves creative, lower-ABV brews alongside natural wine and zero-proof cocktails (with the option to add spirits if desired), plus vegan and vegetarian hot dogs and burgers.

Seattle Waterfront

Dine-in



Kizuki Izakaya Ramen and Swish Swish

The local ramen chain Kizuki and the hot pot restaurant Swish Swish are both set to host grand openings in Lynnwood's Alderwood Mall this Saturday, October 15. The first 100 guests at each grand opening will receive free ramen or wagyu beef, and all meals will be discounted to 20% off through October 21. Plus, the businesses will host three daily raffles in which the winning table will receive 50% off their meal.

Lynnwood

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Maíz Molino

Pike Place Market's Mexican street food restaurant Maíz , which has gained a loyal following since opening in November 2021, expanded with a new sit-down location in Denny Triangle on September 29, on National Maiz Day and during Hispanic Heritage Month. The new space focuses on heirloom Mexican masa and offers handmade antojitos, fresh seafood, craft cocktails, and more.

Denny Triangle

Pickup, dine-in

FUTURE OPENINGS

Bar Solea

Chef and restaurateur Brendan McGill plans to reopen Bar Taglio , his downtown Roman-style pizza shop, as a new Italian trattoria concept called Bar Solea on November 1, according to a press release. Bar Solea will also feature a pizzeria with "Neo-Neapolitan" pizza (made with imported 00 flour and local Cairnspring Mills Hard Red Wheat) and a bar with cocktails from beverage director Tony Lombardi, prominently featuring grappa, amaro, and aperitivos.

Downtown

Mt. Joy

Seattle restaurant mogul Ethan Stowell plans to debut this new sustainability-focused fried chicken sandwich chain in Seattle in 2023. He's partnering with Robbie Cape, former CEO of the telemedicine startup 98point6, and branding expert Pat Snavely, and the trio hopes that Mt. Joy will become a national household name on par with Chipotle. If you can't wait until next year, you can get your first sneak peek of Mt. Joy at a preview pop-up at Tavolàta this weekend.

TBA

CLOSURES

Gold Bar

According to a press release, the gilded cocktail lounge Gold Bar, which recently launched a new outpost on Capitol Hill , closed its original South Lake Union location last week to make way for new development and gave the bar a proper sendoff with a series of parties.

South Lake Union



Joe Bar

The beloved cafe and creperie Joe Bar's legion of loyal fans, including Macklemore, mourned this week when the business announced that its last day of operation will be Wednesday, October 26. Owner Wylie Bush wrote in an Instagram post, "I don’t quite have the words to express how much the Joe Bar community means to me and how much that little vessel that is Joe Bar fills me with joy. But my love and spirit can no longer keep the reality of business and those who lord over the land in check. While it's technically true that I own Joe Bar--my name is on the lease, and closing is solely my decision--the reality is this place belongs to the people of Capitol Hill. Since I took over ownership 22 years ago (!!!), I've operated Joe Bar more as a community service than a typical business, for better or worse. The door has remained open for dozens of dedicated employees and thousands of enthusiastic customers, and they've helped make it their own funky refuge, hospitable and dependable in an insanely changing city. Countless artists have showcased their work and reflected the neighborhood's restless creativity, inspiring more artists, many of whom have gone on to long-lasting careers at the top of their field, to do the same. It's all of ours. Anyone who's been to Joe Bar knows how rare and special it is, and I'm telling you now that it's always been the people who love it who make it that way. To each of you I want to express my profound gratitude. This has been the experience of a lifetime."

Capitol Hill



Kedai Makan

In other heartbreaking Capitol Hill food news, the much-adored Malaysian restaurant Kedai Makan revealed that its last day of business will be on Saturday, October 29. Owners Kevin Burzell and Alysson Wilson wrote in an Instagram post, "We also wanted a simple small neighborhood spot, where we could make good honest food for a room full of people with different backgrounds. I think we have accomplished this, and we are proud of that. But now it is time for the next chapter. Kedai’s last day will be Oct 29th. In the meantime, our spot is up for sale and we hope to find someone with new ideas and thoughts for this lovely neighborhood as we embark on whatever may be next for us."

Capitol Hill

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15

Ballard Wine Walk

Stroll through Ballard and sample vintages from 15 different Washington wineries at 15 different boutiques. Discounted bottles will also be available for sale. Proceeds support the Ballard Alliance, a nonprofit neighborhood organization.

Ballard, 5-8 pm

Issaquah Goes Apples

Local Issaquah farmers will set up shop at the Historic Shell Station with a bounty of farm fresh produce. Fill your bags with fruits and veggies, then leave them with a concierge (fancy!) while you enjoy fall activities like pumpkin-picking, cider-pressing, and scarecrow-building at various downtown spots.

Downtown Issaquah Association, 9 am-2 pm

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 19

Cascadia Cheese Festival

Lascivious ricotta. Yielding brie. Brawny gouda. Sample the best handmade cheeses from across the Pacific Northwest at Central Co-op's annual Cascadia Cheese Festival, which will feature a special cheese-focused wine tasting and a meet-and-greet with seven Washington cheesemakers, plus 20% off all cheese purchases.

Central Co-op, 11 am-4 pm

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20

PIEOMETRY Book Signing + Demo with Lokokitchen

Local baker and Pieometry author Lauren Ko, known for the mind-bending geometric pie designs on her popular Instagram @lokokitchen, will demonstrate how to recreate her dazzling creations at home. You'll even get to take home a signed copy of her book to inspire your future creations.

Graduate Hotel, 6-7 pm

FRIDAY-SATURDAY THROUGH OCTOBER 15

Leavenworth Oktoberfest

Leavenworth's classic Oktoberfest celebration, now in its 24th year, is moving to Wenatchee. Feast on official Oktoberfest brats, guzzle imported German beer and wine, enjoy live oompah and polka music, and take in performances from Bavarian dancing groups. Kids can run amok in the "Kinderplatz" section with a bouncy house, a clown, and other activities.

Town Toyota Center

OCTOBER 14-31

House of Spirits: A Haunted Cocktail Soirée

This spooky cocktail party revolves around the Goya-inspired tale of Francisco and Molly Vega, who find themselves haunted by a "strange entity" in their home Casa Vega after the mysterious death of their child Little Magpie. Guests are encouraged to don their most dramatic finery, be it Halloween costume or a period-accurate outfit. The night holds themed miniature craft cocktails, magic, tarot readings, roaming ghosts, live music, secret games, giant Ouija boards, and more in store.

DAR Rainier Chapter House

TUESDAY-SATURDAY THROUGH OCTOBER 31

Nightmare on Wall Street

Continuing a spooky-season tradition, Belltown’s award-winning tiki bar Navy Strength will temporarily transform into a “fully immersive haunting experience,” with libations inspired by horror films like Midsommar, Mandy, It Follows, Child's Play, X, Carrie, The Thing, and more. They’ll switch out their usual kitschy drinkware for vessels like pumpkins and Jason Voorhees–masked tiki mugs, and employ ingredients like “candy corn orgeat.” Frightening horror-film soundtracks will contribute to the spine-chilling milieu. This year, the bar is accepting reservations for groups of 20 people or more, as well as private events.

Navy Strength, 4 pm-12 am

SPECIALS

Dough Joy

This vegan doughnut shop's weekly flavor drop, available through Sunday, includes the "Mariner" (a doughnut with sweet vanilla-flavored blue and gold glitter icing to celebrate the Mariners making it to the playoffs), pumpkin spice, Bavarian cream (a cream-filled doughnut with chocolate icing), cinnamon rolls, and vanilla Biscoff (a doughnut with sweet vanilla icing and Biscoff crumbles).

Ballard, Capitol Hill

Pickup, dine-in



Li'l Woody's

The local burger joint is teaming up with pro snowboarder Russell Winfield and the brand Atlas Snow-Shoe Co. to offer a weekly special called "That Righteous Chicken Sandwich," available through Monday, October 17. The sandwich features a Nashville-style hot fried chicken thigh, pickle slices, papaya slaw, and mayo on Texas toast.

Ballard, Capitol Hill, White Center

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Saint Bread

High-tail it over to this Portage Bay bakery this weekend for their gorgeous, jewel-like plum pastries, which feature Collins Family Orchards Fortune plums on a bed of frangipane and wrapped in croissant dough. The special is available in limited quantities through Sunday.

Portage Bay

Pickup, dine-in