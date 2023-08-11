This Week in Seattle Food News: Future Primitive Expands to Alki, Kimchi Bistro Closes, and Dessert Cafes Abound

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Future Primitive Beach Bar

Want to sip beer while soaking up the sun this weekend? White Center's acclaimed Future Primitive Brewing debuted a laidback beach shack in the former West Seattle Brewing Co. space on Alki last Friday.

West Seattle

Pickup, dine-in



Our Place Dessert Cafe

This bright, minimalist sweet shop soft opened in Edmonds on August 1, offering treats like bingsu, Einspänners (Viennese coffee topped with whipped cream), "croffles" (croissant waffles), and tiramisu.

Edmonds

Pickup, dine-in

FUTURE OPENINGS

Coché Valley Dessert Cafe

Another dessert cafe is coming soon to Capitol Hill: Pastry chef Bee Puntip Paisan plans to launch this new cafe soon in the former BobaBucha space, with crêpes, bubble waffles, pastries, bingsu, pastries, cookies, and Shibuya honey toast.

Capitol Hill

CLOSURES

Kimchi Bistro

After 21 years of business, this Korean stalwart (which once notably had its name misspelled in The Stranger) recently closed permanently. If you're looking for a new place to get your kimchi-jjigae fix in the neighborhood, try the newly opened Imo Pocha in the former Glo's space.

Capitol Hill

OTHER FOOD NEWS

Redhook Brewery purchased by cannabis brand

The cannabis behemoth Tilray has purchased the Seattle-founded Redhook Brewery for $85 million. The once-local business was previously bought by Anheuser-Busch in 2019.



Raising Cane's eyes Seattle

The iconic Baton Rouge-based chicken finger chain appears to have set its sights on the U District: The Puget Sound Business Journal reported earlier this week that the poultry purveyor has applied for "extensive interior and exterior upgrades to an existing building for a new Raising Cane’s restaurant" in the former space of the neighborhood's American Apparel.



Local restaurants raise funds for Maui

As a deadly wildfire tears through Maui, local businesses are pitching in to raise funds for disaster relief. Joule , Marination, Barkada , The Chicken Supply , Uwajimaya, GoPoké , Cakes of Paradise Bakery , and Sam Choy's Poké to the Max are among the spots donating proceeds. Check out our disaster relief calendar for a full list of fundraising events.



Flour Box founder included in Forbes 30 under 30

This week, The Flour Box founder Pamela Vuong was included in the inaugural Forbes 30 Under 30 Local list, which honors young entrepreneurs in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, Miami, Puerto Rico, Seattle, and Toronto.

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

FRIDAY, AUGUST 11

Food Truck Roundup

You'll find all the vehicular vittles you could wish for at this family-friendly gathering, which is returning for the first time since 2019 and is hosted in collaboration with Northwest Marketplaces. Scoop up nosh from over seven different food trucks, sip cold brews in a beer garden, and scope out handmade products from over 10 local craft vendors.

Magnuson Park Hangar 30, 4-8 pm

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Upper Left Beerfest & Food Truck Festival 2023

The two-day craft beer festival Upper Left Beer Fest (formerly the Everett Craft Beer Festival) has joined forces with the Everett Food Truck Festival for Everett's ultimate food and drink extravaganza. Choose from over 20 breweries and cideries and 24 food trucks, with everything from fried chicken sandwiches to sushi burritos to waffles on a stick.

Downtown Everett

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Bones & Brews 2023

Aspiring paleontologists, listen up: FossilEra, the self-proclaimed "largest online retailer of authentic fossil, mineral, and crystal specimens from around the world," is selling a wide selection of its fossils (including fossilized teeth, bones, plants, insects, and more), minerals, crystals, and other rocks at its facility in Monroe, Washington. Kids can try their hands at searching for fossils and minerals, and visitors can also chat about all things fossils and minerals with staff. Monroe-based Dreadnought Brewery will provide refreshing drinks, while local restaurants will supply grub.

FossilEra Warehouse

SATURDAY, AUGUST 12

Augtoberfest

Yank on your dirndl or lederhosen and get a head start on the Oktoberfest merriment at this festival, which features classic German nosh, food and drink specials, German bands, and a stein-holding championship, in which the winner will win a trip to New York to flaunt their pint-hoisting abilities in a national competition. However, the main draw seems to be the Yodeling Dominatrix, aka Manuela Horn, a six-foot-two (seven feet tall in her towering stilettos) performer who cut her teeth at the iconic dinner theater show Teatro ZinZanni.

Queen Anne Beerhall, 11 am-12 am

Jack's BBQ Low & Slow Festival

Jack Timmons will commemorate a half-decade since his smoked-meat temple Jack’s BBQ opened the way any self-respecting barbecue wizard would: by smoking an entire steer. Besides heaps of succulent Texas barbecue, Topo Chico, beer from Elysian and Bale Breaker, and Yellowstone Bourbon, the day will include such festivities as cornhole and “chicken shit bingo” (a classic Texas bar game which is exactly what it sounds like—chickens depositing their droppings on a bingo board). Plus, enjoy live music from guitarist and Jimi Hendrix tribute artist Randy Hansen, veteran rocker Andy Timmons, country singer and "Cascade cowgirl" Kitty Mae, old-school rock group Disciples of Patches, and cover band supergroup Fat Saturn.

Jack's BBQ & Steakhouse, 12-6 pm

SPECIALS

Coyle's Bakeshop

Rachael Coyle's Greenwood bakery is serving some particularly gorgeous fruit tarts this weekend, featuring honey crème legere, tayberry jam, fresh figs, and honey syrup.

Greenwood

Pickup, dine-in



Good Day Donuts

The White Center donut shop is getting a little saucy with its meatball sub special, available for pre-order for this weekend only. If you really want to get wild, you can even get yours with spaghetti.

White Center

Pickup, dine-in



The Pastry Project

The nonprofit is teaming up with the bakery pop-up Bakescapade to offer special ice cream sandwiches made with pan de muerto at its Pioneer Square soft serve window tomorrow. Choose from strawberry-infused or classic (orange zest and anise) pan de muerto, both filled with swirls of purple vanilla and chocolate soft serve and rolled in the Pastry Project's rainbow peanut crunch. A limited supply will be available starting at 3 pm on Saturday only until sold out, so don't dawdle!

Pioneer Square

Pickup